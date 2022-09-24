EPD: Armed standoff suspect clutches child during surrender

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says officers got into a standoff after a man with a gun allegedly beat a woman and holed himself inside a southside home.

According to a police document, officers responded to the 2800 block of Healing Street for reports of an armed man late Friday night. An affidavit states that a woman who called into dispatch told them a man named ‘Mike’ had beat her and was trying to break into the home.

When officers arrived, they believed the suspect, Michael Flemming, had ran into his home a few houses down. Police say they surrounded the home and called Flemming.

According to an affidavit, Flemming refused to leave the home and would only talk over the phone. Around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, officers say the suspect walked out of the home clutching a child in his arms. EPD states that he went to the ground, still holding the child, when officers approached.

Police say the child was crying the entire time as officers tried to pry his arms and take Flemming into custody. According to authorities, force was used to detain him. Police say they searched the home and found a black shotgun near the front door and a handgun in the bedroom.

The victim told police that before the standoff, Flemming pulled her out of a car and then beat and strangled her. A police document states she was able to get him off of her and run away after kicking him in the groin.

Michael A. Flemming Jr. was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces charges of:

Strangulation

Intimidation w/ a Deadly Weapon

Residential Entry – Attempted

Neglect of a Dependent

Resisting Law Enforcement

Battery – Simple Assault

Criminal Mischief

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).