ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

EPD: Armed standoff suspect clutches child during surrender

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRS72_0i904mP900

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says officers got into a standoff after a man with a gun allegedly beat a woman and holed himself inside a southside home.

According to a police document, officers responded to the 2800 block of Healing Street for reports of an armed man late Friday night. An affidavit states that a woman who called into dispatch told them a man named ‘Mike’ had beat her and was trying to break into the home.

Suspicious circumstance report at motel leads to multiple arrests

When officers arrived, they believed the suspect, Michael Flemming, had ran into his home a few houses down. Police say they surrounded the home and called Flemming.

According to an affidavit, Flemming refused to leave the home and would only talk over the phone. Around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, officers say the suspect walked out of the home clutching a child in his arms. EPD states that he went to the ground, still holding the child, when officers approached.

Police say the child was crying the entire time as officers tried to pry his arms and take Flemming into custody. According to authorities, force was used to detain him. Police say they searched the home and found a black shotgun near the front door and a handgun in the bedroom.

KSP gives update about man shot while trying to attack deputy with a hammer

The victim told police that before the standoff, Flemming pulled her out of a car and then beat and strangled her. A police document states she was able to get him off of her and run away after kicking him in the groin.

Michael A. Flemming Jr. was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces charges of:

  • Strangulation
  • Intimidation w/ a Deadly Weapon
  • Residential Entry – Attempted
  • Neglect of a Dependent
  • Resisting Law Enforcement
  • Battery – Simple Assault
  • Criminal Mischief
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Daviess Co. inmate assaulted inside jail, police say

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County Jail inmate was injured after police say he was assaulted inside the jail. Jailer Art Maglinger says medical staff treated the inmate. Maglinger says currently, three other inmates have been identified as being involved. Criminal charges are pending the investigation.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

EPD: 2 women arrested after argument leads to stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two women are in custody after police say an argument led to a stabbing incident early Sunday morning. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to a report of battery on Richardt Avenue, right behind Libby & Mom’s Cafe at around midnight. Police say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Two Woman Arrested After Verbal Argument Turned Physical

The Evansville Police Department responded to a call on Richardt Avenue early Sunday morning regarding an assault. Police say they were waved down by Jacqueline Drewry accusing Angelic Mauck of assaulting her. She says she was sleeping in bed when Mauck came in and attacked her with scissors. Officials say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deputy, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
vincennespbs.org

Man arrested for possession of Marijuana

An out of state man was jailed in Jasper for Possession of Marijuana and other charges. Jasper police responded to reports Sunday, September 25, at 10:10 PM of a reckless driver. Numerous callers said there was a Dodge Ram hitting curbs, and almost hitting a building. Police found the vehicle...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Warning: Video shows man throwing dog in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating after a dog was thrown and beaten, and it was caught on camera. The owners of Salvage Candy in Evansville say it happened Friday night. The security cameras on their S. Weinbach Ave. business shows a car pull up and throw a bag...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clutches#Epd#Ksp
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville K-9s compete in national trials

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Five K-9 teams made the trip from Evansville to Valdosta, Georgia to compete in the 2022 USPCA National Trials lately, many of which saw very good results. Officers say the K-9 teams competed in Obedience, Agility, Suspect Search, Evidence Search and Apprehension Work against the very best in the country. In […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Motorcycle rider dies in Perry County semi crash

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County sheriff says a Michigan man lost his life over the weekend during a semi accident along State Road 66. According to Sheriff Alan Malone, dispatch received reports of a serious crash at the intersection of Dexter Magnet Road and SR 66 shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. The […]
PERRY COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wslmradio.com

State Police Investigating Death of Petersburg Man

Indiana State Police detectives are investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment. An autopsy was...
PETERSBURG, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local dispatchers and first responders honored with awards

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Dispatchers and other first responders in Vanderburgh County are being recognized with state awards. Evansville-Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch were recognized as “Dispatchers of the Year” 2022 by the Indiana Fire Chief Association. The Dispatch Center was given the award for their action on August 10th, the day of the Weinbach Explosion. “It […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Federal grand jury indicts two in Evansville toddler death case

(WEHT) - A federal grand jury in Evansville returned a superseding indictment charging Arcinial Montreal Watt, 34, and Jazmynn Alaina Brown, 24 with federal crimes including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy