Assessing Auburn’s offense through four games
Bryan Harsin is four games into his second season as Auburn’s head coach. Eight games remain, including Saturday’s (6 pm C.T.) game against LSU. While there is a lot of football remaining, there’s so much we’ve learned about Harsin’s squad in four games this season.
Auburn’s offense still searching for remedy to second-half woes
A troubling trend for Auburn’s offense has carried over from the final stretch of last season. The Tigers have continued to struggle offensively in the second half of games against Power 5 competition — an issue that sunk the team during its five-game losing streak to end last season and has resurfaced the last two weeks against Missouri and Penn State. Over the last two weeks, Auburn scored just six second-half points (not including overtime) on 14 possessions, averaging 0.29 points per drive after halftime.
Auburn’s WRs haven’t scored this season. Can Tigers’ coaches accelerate their production?
Auburn’s wide receiver corps is in rare company through the first four weeks of the season — and not for the right reason. Auburn is one of just three FBS teams — not including option-based service academies like Army and Navy — that has yet to have a wide receiver score a touchdown, either receiving or rushing, this season. The Tigers join UAB and South Florida in that distinction, making them the only Power 5 team with that glaring omission on their season stats.
Bryan Harsin addresses Auburn’s quarterback situation
Auburn listed Robby Ashford as the starting quarterback on the depth chart on Monday with a pivotal game against LSU on Saturday at Jordan-Hare. Freshman Holden Geriner is listed next, which is reasonable since Ashford started in last week’s 17-14 OT win. Geriner made his college football debut when Ashford exited the game with what he said was a Stinger after throwing a block for receiver Koy Moore in the third quarter.
Tipoff time, TV options set for Auburn’s trip to West Virginia for Big 12/SEC Challenge
Auburn’s trip to West Virginia for the Big 12/SEC Challenge will get started before lunch on Jan. 28, 2023. The SEC announced tipoff times and network designations for all 10 games in the annual interconference showcase, with Auburn’s matchup at West Virginia set for an 11 a.m. CT tip. The game will air on either ESPN or ESPN2.
What ESPN’s College Football Power Index says about Auburn through four games
Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC) has a 21.1% chance of defeating LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) in Saturday’s 6 pm C.T. game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, according to ESPN’s College Football Power Index. The computers didn’t seem to think much of Auburn’s 17-14 OT win against Missouri. Head coach Bryan Harsin’s squad dropped from #51 following the 29-point loss against Penn State to #52, a spot behind former SEC comrade Tulane.
Kickoff time, TV network set for Auburn’s trip to No. 1 Georgia
The latest installment of The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will be an afternoon kickoff. Auburn’s matchup with top-ranked Georgia next weekend will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and air on CBS, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be part of a CBS doubleheader, with Texas A&M at Alabama as the second game of the day on the network.
Auburn updates depth chart with a few changes ahead of LSU game
Auburn made a few changes to its official two-deep depth chart ahead of its SEC West clash with LSU this weekend. Robby Ashford, coming off his first career start, is listed as Auburn’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s 6 p.m. matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium (ESPN), while the backup spot is shared by freshman Holden Geriner and T.J. Finley, who are separated by an “OR” on the two-deep. Finley started the first three games of the season after winning the starting job in fall camp, but he missed last week’s SEC opener against Missouri due to a shoulder injury he sustained against Penn State. It’s unclear if Finley will be available for the LSU game, but Bryan Harsin said Monday the junior will practice this week. Geriner, meanwhile, made his debut against Missouri, playing parts of two drives in the third quarter of Auburn’s 17-14 win.
Paul Finebaum: ‘It’s over for Bryan Harsin’ at Auburn
Paul Finebaum was adamant on Monday. “It’s over for Bryan Harsin,” he said during a guest appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning.”. It may have been a win against Missouri, but it certainly didn’t feel like it. Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat dropped the...
Kevin Scarbinsky: Auburn got a win it didn’t earn, and only hastened the inevitable
How low can you go? Asking for a proud football family that’s seen better days. Saturday was not among them. Instead, in a homecoming not worth remembering, Auburn sank to that place where you don’t quite hit bottom but you can see it from there. Show me a...
Joseph Goodman: It was an instant classic for the SEC’s village idiots
It was entertaining in the way that drunken amateur backyard wrestling might capture the imaginations of village idiots. Anyone who watched the entirety of Auburn 17, Missouri 14 on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium muttered variations of those words again and again and again throughout the game like some brain-addled degenerate staring into a black sun. In the end, we were all blinded by our own idiocy for not looking away. There were no winners in that backyard of freaks where self-harm is fun, but sooner or later someone had to lose it all trying to be a hero.
What Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz, players said after ‘devastating’ overtime loss to Auburn
Missouri came within inches of sending Jordan-Hare Stadium into disarray Saturday afternoon. Eli Drinkwitz’s team nearly scored a game-winning touchdown in overtime of its SEC opener against Auburn, but running back Nathaniel Peat lost control of the ball before he crossed the goal line and fumbled it into the back of the end zone -- where Auburn safety Cayden Bridges recovered it to end the game: Auburn 17, Missouri 14.
What LSU coach Brian Kelly said about facing Auburn
LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) and Auburn (3-1, 1-0) will square off Saturday under the lights in each team’s first divisional matchup of the season. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN. Read more Auburn football: Tate Johnson to miss 6-8 weeks as Auburn moves on to third option at center.
Auburn’s Bruce Pearl named honorary starter for Talladega’s YellaWood 500
Auburn head basketball coach Bruce Pearl will serve as the Honorary Starter for Sunday’s (Oct. 2) YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Talladega Superspeedway, it was announced on Monday. Pearl, from the flagstand that overlooks the start/finish line at the 2.66-mile mammoth track, will wave the green...
Power 25 Rankings: Auburn solidifies top spot with Opelika next, Thompson jumps to No. 2
Auburn High School solidified its hold on the No. 1 spot in this week’s AL.com Power 25 high school football rankings with a 42-21 win over No. 22 Ramsay last week. The Tigers garnered three of the four first-place votes and finished with 99 total points in this week’s poll, which ranks the top teams in the state of Alabama regardless of classification. Auburn has another tough test this week against rival and No. 15-ranked Opelika.
What they’re saying nationally about Auburn’s 17-14 overtime win against Missouri
An ugly game between Auburn and Missouri broke out into a wild finish at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn opened SEC play with an improbably overtime win against Missouri, escaping with a 17-14 victory on homecoming after Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat fumbled away the would-be game-winning touchdown just before crossing the goal line. It was a memorable finish to a game most would rather forget, as Bryan Harsin’s team improved to 3-1 (1-0 in the SEC), while Eli Drinkwitz’s squad dropped to 2-2 (0-1 in the SEC).
