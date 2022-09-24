ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yardbarker

Jalen Hurts’ 4-word reaction to the dominant performance from Eagles defense vs. Carson Wentz, Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles continued their winning ways in Week 3, as they cruised to a 24-8 victory against the Washington Commanders. As was the case in the Eagles’ opening two games of the season, quarterback Jalen Hurts rose to the occasion for the current NFC East leaders, as he recorded 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the contest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Doug Pederson, Urban Meyer News

It took Doug Pederson three games with the Jacksonville Jaguars to notch two wins, the same total Urban Meyer had in 13 contests last season. Incredibly, with today's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Pederson tied Meyer, Mike Mularkey and Mel Tucket for the fifth-most wins in Jaguars history. Yes,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rivera on Wentz: 'I think he could have played better'

Washington quarterback Carson Wentz faced the team that drafted him No. 2 overall in 2016 for the first time Sunday as the Commanders hosted the Philadelphia Eagles. Things couldn’t have gone any worse for Wentz. He completed 25 of 43 passes for 211 yards in a 24-8 loss. The biggest stat from Wentz’s first game against the Eagles was the sacks. He was sacked nine times and hit 17 times.
WASHINGTON, DC
AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 7

CENTER POINT (5-1, 2-1) AT SHADES VALLEY (4-1, 1-1) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Frank A. Nix Athletic Complex, Irondale. Last week: Center Point beat Fairfield 27-6 and Shades Valley downed Bessemer City 26-20. The skinny: Shades Valley leads the series against Center Point (Erwin) 18-6-1 and has won six straight,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Hoops Rumors

Bulls' Lonzo Ball to undergo knee surgery: 'I can't run or jump'

Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is scheduled to undergo another procedure on his troublesome left knee on Wednesday after spending the entire offseason trying to recover from the injury without surgery. Speaking on Tuesday to reporters, Ball discussed the decision to go back under the knife, explaining that the knee continues...
CHICAGO, IL
