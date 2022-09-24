Washington quarterback Carson Wentz faced the team that drafted him No. 2 overall in 2016 for the first time Sunday as the Commanders hosted the Philadelphia Eagles. Things couldn’t have gone any worse for Wentz. He completed 25 of 43 passes for 211 yards in a 24-8 loss. The biggest stat from Wentz’s first game against the Eagles was the sacks. He was sacked nine times and hit 17 times.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO