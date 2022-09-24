Read full article on original website
The Philadelphia Eagles continued their winning ways in Week 3, as they cruised to a 24-8 victory against the Washington Commanders. As was the case in the Eagles’ opening two games of the season, quarterback Jalen Hurts rose to the occasion for the current NFC East leaders, as he recorded 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the contest.
The Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's 24-8 win recorded nine sacks of Washington quarterback Carson Wentz.
It took Doug Pederson three games with the Jacksonville Jaguars to notch two wins, the same total Urban Meyer had in 13 contests last season. Incredibly, with today's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Pederson tied Meyer, Mike Mularkey and Mel Tucket for the fifth-most wins in Jaguars history. Yes,...
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has terrorized the Washington Commanders since being drafted No. 12 overall in 2012. In 19 career games against Washington before Sunday, Cox had 15 sacks vs. Washington — the most against any single team. This meeting was a little different when the Commanders...
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is making his return to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Sunday, and he has mixed emotions. Doug Pederson coached the Eagles for five seasons, and he won the franchise their first Super Bowl, which was Super Bowl LII over the Patriots in the 2018-2019 season.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, who played with Tua Tagovailoa for two seasons, explains the quarterback's growth under new coach Mike McDaniel after Brian Flores.
Washington quarterback Carson Wentz faced the team that drafted him No. 2 overall in 2016 for the first time Sunday as the Commanders hosted the Philadelphia Eagles. Things couldn’t have gone any worse for Wentz. He completed 25 of 43 passes for 211 yards in a 24-8 loss. The biggest stat from Wentz’s first game against the Eagles was the sacks. He was sacked nine times and hit 17 times.
CENTER POINT (5-1, 2-1) AT SHADES VALLEY (4-1, 1-1) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Frank A. Nix Athletic Complex, Irondale. Last week: Center Point beat Fairfield 27-6 and Shades Valley downed Bessemer City 26-20. The skinny: Shades Valley leads the series against Center Point (Erwin) 18-6-1 and has won six straight,...
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is scheduled to undergo another procedure on his troublesome left knee on Wednesday after spending the entire offseason trying to recover from the injury without surgery. Speaking on Tuesday to reporters, Ball discussed the decision to go back under the knife, explaining that the knee continues...
