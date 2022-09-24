Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Mack KO’d at Super RIZIN Despite 40-Pound Weight Advantage
Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard Ray Sadeghi, also known as Jizzy Mack, suffered a humiliating third-round knockout against Koji ‘Kouzi’ Tanaka as part of the Super RIZIN event this weekend. Mayweather’s night went according to plan with the boxing legend scoring a second-round knockout of Mikuru Asakura with minimal...
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights
Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Mayweather vs. Asakura took place Sept. 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
Mayweather Thinks The Problem Child Will 'Get Demolished' By World Class Boxer Canaleo, Jake Paul Slaps Back
Jake Paul ‘The Problem Child’ is preparing to box Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on October 29, at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix. What Happened: Paul has resurfaced in a Betr Twitter post where he said, “"I guarantee you that if Canelo and I fight one day - if he's dumb enough to get in the ring with me - I will beat his f***ing ass."
MMA Fighting
Video: Floyd Mayweather stops Mikuru Asakura at end of second round in Super Rizin main event
Floyd Mayweather caught a few punches from Mikuru Asakura in Super Rizin’s headliner. But in the end, his speed and power were too much for the MMA veteran, and a two-punch combo brought the TKO at the end of the second. “I’m just happy to be here, thanks again,”...
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan
Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
mmanews.com
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Gets Brutally KO’d
While Floyd Mayweather scored a big knockout in his return to Japan, his bodyguard Jizzy was not as lucky. While most of the attention surrounding Rizin 38 came from the boxing match between Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura, there was a fight on the undercard that was likely of interest to at least “Pretty Boy” Floyd, himself. This was his bodyguard, Ray Sadeghi, AKA Jizzy Mack, who took on a much lighter opponent in Japanese kickboxer Kouzi, in an exhibition bout.
Bleacher Report
Report: Floyd Mayweather Earns $20M, KOs Mikuru Asakura with Manny Pacquiao Ringside
Floyd Mayweather Jr. might be officially retired, but he can still win fights. The legendary 45-year-old boxer faced 30-year-old Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in what was supposed to be a three-round exhibition boxing match on Saturday, but he needed just two rounds to win in a stoppage on the Rizin 38 card in Saitama, Japan.
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six
Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jake Paul labels Floyd Mayweather ‘scared’ after outlining terms for catch-weight fight
Jake Paul has accused Floyd Mayweather of being “scared” to fight him after again challenging the former world champion to a catch-weight fight.The YouTuber has won his first five fights as a professional and is now angling to take on Mayweather, who closed his career with an undefeated 50-0 record.Mayweather returned to the ring this weekend with a knockout victory over Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura at an exhibition event in Saitama.The 45-year-old fought Paul’s elder brother, Logan, last year in another exhbition encounter.The younger Paul now hopes to take on the 15-time world title winner, but has claimed that...
CBS Sports
Floyd Mayweather set to face YouTube star Deji in latest exhibition bout this November
After scoring a second-round knockout of Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition bout this past weekend in Japan, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has his next exhibition bout lined up. Mayweather will fight British YouTuber Deji on Nov. 13. The card, which takes place in Dubai, will air on pay-per-view.
BoxingNews24.com
VIDEO: Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin – Post Fight Review
By Geoffrey Ciani: Last weekend it finally happened. It had been 4 years since they last met, and 5 years since they first squared off – the highly anticipated third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. This one was for Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight world championship. The...
Floyd Mayweather vs Deji to headline Global Titans Fight Night in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- World-class boxing and entertainment company Global Titans announced that Dubai would play host to the first series of ‘Global Titans Fight Night’. Exclusively broadcasting on PPV, this event looks to be a historic moment in the UAE sporting calendar due to its headline bout that pits the sports legend – Floyd Mayweather against the Gen-Z YouTube sensation turned pro-boxer Deji. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005387/en/ GLOBAL TITANS MAYWEATHER vs DEJI A3 (Photo: AETOSWire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg wins decision over Simone Silva in boxing debut
Cris Cyborg worked eight rounds to win a decision over Simone Silva in her first time in a boxing ring Sunday at Fight Music Show 2 in Curitiba, Brazil. The reigning Bellator featherweight champion, Cyborg holds 20 knockouts in 26 MMA wins en route to title wins in the UFC, Strikeforce, and Invicta FC, and was expected to walk through Silva in the squared circle, especially with “Cat Woman” still serving a 60-day medical suspension after losing via knockout in Texas this past August.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
197K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0