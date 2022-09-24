ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

MMA Fighting

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights

Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Mayweather vs. Asakura took place Sept. 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
ESPN

Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan

Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
mmanews.com

Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Gets Brutally KO’d

While Floyd Mayweather scored a big knockout in his return to Japan, his bodyguard Jizzy was not as lucky. While most of the attention surrounding Rizin 38 came from the boxing match between Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura, there was a fight on the undercard that was likely of interest to at least “Pretty Boy” Floyd, himself. This was his bodyguard, Ray Sadeghi, AKA Jizzy Mack, who took on a much lighter opponent in Japanese kickboxer Kouzi, in an exhibition bout.
Boxing Scene

Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six

Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
The Independent

Jake Paul labels Floyd Mayweather ‘scared’ after outlining terms for catch-weight fight

Jake Paul has accused Floyd Mayweather of being “scared” to fight him after again challenging the former world champion to a catch-weight fight.The YouTuber has won his first five fights as a professional and is now angling to take on Mayweather, who closed his career with an undefeated 50-0 record.Mayweather returned to the ring this weekend with a knockout victory over Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura at an exhibition event in Saitama.The 45-year-old fought Paul’s elder brother, Logan, last year in another exhbition encounter.The younger Paul now hopes to take on the 15-time world title winner, but has claimed that...
BoxingNews24.com

VIDEO: Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin – Post Fight Review

By Geoffrey Ciani: Last weekend it finally happened. It had been 4 years since they last met, and 5 years since they first squared off – the highly anticipated third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. This one was for Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight world championship. The...
The Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji to headline Global Titans Fight Night in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- World-class boxing and entertainment company Global Titans announced that Dubai would play host to the first series of ‘Global Titans Fight Night’. Exclusively broadcasting on PPV, this event looks to be a historic moment in the UAE sporting calendar due to its headline bout that pits the sports legend – Floyd Mayweather against the Gen-Z YouTube sensation turned pro-boxer Deji. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005387/en/ GLOBAL TITANS MAYWEATHER vs DEJI A3 (Photo: AETOSWire)
MMA Fighting

Cris Cyborg wins decision over Simone Silva in boxing debut

Cris Cyborg worked eight rounds to win a decision over Simone Silva in her first time in a boxing ring Sunday at Fight Music Show 2 in Curitiba, Brazil. The reigning Bellator featherweight champion, Cyborg holds 20 knockouts in 26 MMA wins en route to title wins in the UFC, Strikeforce, and Invicta FC, and was expected to walk through Silva in the squared circle, especially with “Cat Woman” still serving a 60-day medical suspension after losing via knockout in Texas this past August.
