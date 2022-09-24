ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara Independent

Summerland’s Oil Boom Leftovers

When David Stuursma stumbled upon weird metal objects while walking along the beaches of Summerland, he discovered a forgotten history of this seaside town’s petroleum-powered past. Here’s his short film about that journey, and the art he’s created out of what he’s calling “The Leftovers.”
SUMMERLAND, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Wine Tasting and Yacht Tours

SANTA BARBARA, CA — The Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association’s 38th annual Wine. Tasting & Yacht Tours Fundraiser is planned this year for Saturday, October 8th from. 4pm to 7pm at Marina One in the Santa Barbara Harbor. It’s the first time back since. 2019!. Come join...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Malibu Times

Historic Malibu Rivera Motel transformed into the more upscale Hotel June

The mid-century style Malibu Rivera Motel was built at 28920 Pacific Coast Highway in 1949 by artsy newlywed couple Wayne and Helen Wilcox when there was almost nothing else on Point Dume. It was part of a wave of motels built in Malibu in the late 1940s and early 1950s; and was painted pink. The […] The post Historic Malibu Rivera Motel transformed into the more upscale Hotel June appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Yellow Bird Music Sings On in Santa Barbara

Yellow Bird Music recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in its new home at 2600 De La Vina St., just a few blocks away from the original location where the music studio laid its roots over the past two decades. Yellow Bird Music is a small, independently-owned business that offers music and performing arts classes for young children.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Ojai Valley Inn Debuts Ultra-Luxe Jet-Away Package

Experience the ultimate Ojai Valley Inn pairing—an exclusive partnership between Sun Air Jets and the Inn’s newly transformed private villa retreat: Casa Elar. Secluded within its own palatial hillside estate, Casa Elar welcomes with 10,147 square feet of modern living spaces, four premium suites and a detached fifth suite, a sensuous pool, sublime views, and a dedicated Estate Manager to grant every indulgence. Escape in a moment with the Inn’s new ultra-luxe jet-away package (starting at $60,000), featuring roundtrip flights on a private jet for up to 10 guests, ground transportation, a three-night stay at Casa Elar, a Petrossian Caviar Masterclass and champagne tasting, unlimited golf at Ojai Valley Inn’s award-winning championship course, one spa treatment per guest at the Forbes Five-Star Spa Ojai, in-flight amenities, and more.
OJAI, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Sleepless Near the Airport

Santa Barbara Airport late night flights are keeping residents awake. You don’t have to live next to SBA to be annoyed by the air traffic. It’s not only affecting Goleta residents; neighboring communities of More Mesa, “Noleta,” Hope Ranch, Ellwood, and Storke Ranch, among others, are registering complaints on the SBA Complaint Hotline.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

The Don of Dos Pueblos

It can be said that Nicolas Den is one of the most important people in the history of Goleta. He landed here by chance and never left. Over the course of his life, he changed Goleta and Santa Barbara for the better. It’s remarkable there isn’t a street, or anything in the area named after Den. We won’t cover all his accomplishments on this page, but we’ll hit the highlights and tell you where to learn more.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

'Ghosts along the Coast' brings spine-tingling storytelling to Elings Park

A female bootlegger from Prohibition, a Depression-era hobo living near the railroad tracks, a survivor of an 1853 shipwreck, a Japanese “picture bride” from the 1920s, a longtime lady lighthouse keeper, and a newspaper editor murdered in 1880 – six real or inspired-by-real figures from Santa Barbara history return from the spirit world to tell their stories over three nights as part of the first “Ghosts Along the Coast” in Santa Barbara’s Elings Park.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Housing: A Self-Inflicted Crisis

Two recent opinion pieces on rent control and stabilization failed to state a clear economic reality: Any short-term fixes to the housing crisis in Santa Barbara must be combined with policies that encourage the construction of additional housing units. This course of action will expand the supply available, allowing the individuals who work and contribute to the Santa Barbara community to live in Santa Barbara. The additional building should start as soon as possible.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

A Slow Stroll at La Purisima

The weather is turning to Fall, the stark skeleton of a manzanita stands in the chaparral amid crimson poison oak. We went for a ride to see the seasonal changes at La Purisima Mission above Lompoc. Instead of our usual exploration of the sandy trails, this time we stuck to...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Scores of Santa Barbarans Attend Maternal Healthcare Panel

This article is a joint reporting venture by Edhat and the Santa Barbara Independent and is part of an ongoing series of stories on maternal health in Santa Barbara. Read our last collaborative story here. The Cabrillo Pavilion was filled with nearly 200 parents, caregivers, and healthcare workers on the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA

This is the best empanada spot in California, according to Yelp

Whether you prefer the one from your local café or handmaking them using a cherished family recipe — there’s nothing quite like the comfort of a classic empanada. The crescent-shaped Latin American hand pies can be found everywhere today and enjoyed savory, sweet or somewhere in between. Prepared baked or fried, the doughy pie can […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Independent

Stearns Wharf’s 150th Anniversary Photo Gallery

Join us to celebrate this iconic Santa Barbara structure that has served as a focal point to the community for years! In honor of its 150th anniversary, please share a photo, new or old, of your favorite memories at Stearns Wharf in the gallery below. All photo submissions will be...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Café Stella Announced a Closing Date

••• Don’t be fooled by the name: Validation Ale is more than just a beer hall, with a robust menu of food. With those big windows and doors open, it makes a delightful place for lunch—and on the weekday I went, it was nice and quiet. The more people in your party, the easier you’ll find it to justify the totchos (above).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Traffic Hazard?

Wake up today sober - win!! Thanks to my loving higher power - I am free. Or alternatively you may be so bored that you hang around edhat to scold people. EDNEY -says the guy that literally just came here "to scold people" ZeroHawk. 1. 2. Sep 27, 2022 08:52...
GOLETA, CA

