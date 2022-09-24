Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Summerland’s Oil Boom Leftovers
When David Stuursma stumbled upon weird metal objects while walking along the beaches of Summerland, he discovered a forgotten history of this seaside town’s petroleum-powered past. Here’s his short film about that journey, and the art he’s created out of what he’s calling “The Leftovers.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Wine Tasting and Yacht Tours
SANTA BARBARA, CA — The Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association’s 38th annual Wine. Tasting & Yacht Tours Fundraiser is planned this year for Saturday, October 8th from. 4pm to 7pm at Marina One in the Santa Barbara Harbor. It’s the first time back since. 2019!. Come join...
KSBW.com
The ‘Danish Mafia,’ old money and the struggle to turn Solvang into the next Carmel
SOLVANG, Calif. — For the Central Coast town of Solvang, its signature will always be its faux-traditional Danish village, built in the 1940s. It now stands today as a mile-long cartoon backdrop of gift shops and Danish Renaissance-style buildings. But beneath the surface of the town’s kitschy appeal, a...
kclu.org
Hang 10, dudes! Surfing legend's life to be highlighted at South Coast events
He's a big wave surfing legend. Now, the life and career of Laird Hamilton is going to be celebrated with two events on the South Coast. Hamilton is known as a rebel in the surfing world. He’s tackled some of the world’s most challenging, and dangerous surf spots.
Historic Malibu Rivera Motel transformed into the more upscale Hotel June
The mid-century style Malibu Rivera Motel was built at 28920 Pacific Coast Highway in 1949 by artsy newlywed couple Wayne and Helen Wilcox when there was almost nothing else on Point Dume. It was part of a wave of motels built in Malibu in the late 1940s and early 1950s; and was painted pink. The […] The post Historic Malibu Rivera Motel transformed into the more upscale Hotel June appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Santa Barbara Independent
Yellow Bird Music Sings On in Santa Barbara
Yellow Bird Music recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in its new home at 2600 De La Vina St., just a few blocks away from the original location where the music studio laid its roots over the past two decades. Yellow Bird Music is a small, independently-owned business that offers music and performing arts classes for young children.
newportbeachindy.com
Ojai Valley Inn Debuts Ultra-Luxe Jet-Away Package
Experience the ultimate Ojai Valley Inn pairing—an exclusive partnership between Sun Air Jets and the Inn’s newly transformed private villa retreat: Casa Elar. Secluded within its own palatial hillside estate, Casa Elar welcomes with 10,147 square feet of modern living spaces, four premium suites and a detached fifth suite, a sensuous pool, sublime views, and a dedicated Estate Manager to grant every indulgence. Escape in a moment with the Inn’s new ultra-luxe jet-away package (starting at $60,000), featuring roundtrip flights on a private jet for up to 10 guests, ground transportation, a three-night stay at Casa Elar, a Petrossian Caviar Masterclass and champagne tasting, unlimited golf at Ojai Valley Inn’s award-winning championship course, one spa treatment per guest at the Forbes Five-Star Spa Ojai, in-flight amenities, and more.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sleepless Near the Airport
Santa Barbara Airport late night flights are keeping residents awake. You don’t have to live next to SBA to be annoyed by the air traffic. It’s not only affecting Goleta residents; neighboring communities of More Mesa, “Noleta,” Hope Ranch, Ellwood, and Storke Ranch, among others, are registering complaints on the SBA Complaint Hotline.
Santa Barbara Edhat
The Don of Dos Pueblos
It can be said that Nicolas Den is one of the most important people in the history of Goleta. He landed here by chance and never left. Over the course of his life, he changed Goleta and Santa Barbara for the better. It’s remarkable there isn’t a street, or anything in the area named after Den. We won’t cover all his accomplishments on this page, but we’ll hit the highlights and tell you where to learn more.
syvnews.com
'Ghosts along the Coast' brings spine-tingling storytelling to Elings Park
A female bootlegger from Prohibition, a Depression-era hobo living near the railroad tracks, a survivor of an 1853 shipwreck, a Japanese “picture bride” from the 1920s, a longtime lady lighthouse keeper, and a newspaper editor murdered in 1880 – six real or inspired-by-real figures from Santa Barbara history return from the spirit world to tell their stories over three nights as part of the first “Ghosts Along the Coast” in Santa Barbara’s Elings Park.
Santa Barbara Independent
Housing: A Self-Inflicted Crisis
Two recent opinion pieces on rent control and stabilization failed to state a clear economic reality: Any short-term fixes to the housing crisis in Santa Barbara must be combined with policies that encourage the construction of additional housing units. This course of action will expand the supply available, allowing the individuals who work and contribute to the Santa Barbara community to live in Santa Barbara. The additional building should start as soon as possible.
Firefly launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled for Friday
A Firefly Aerospace rocket launch will take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sept. 30 after multiple delays and cancellations. The post Firefly launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled for Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
A Slow Stroll at La Purisima
The weather is turning to Fall, the stark skeleton of a manzanita stands in the chaparral amid crimson poison oak. We went for a ride to see the seasonal changes at La Purisima Mission above Lompoc. Instead of our usual exploration of the sandy trails, this time we stuck to...
Santa Barbara Independent
Scores of Santa Barbarans Attend Maternal Healthcare Panel
This article is a joint reporting venture by Edhat and the Santa Barbara Independent and is part of an ongoing series of stories on maternal health in Santa Barbara. Read our last collaborative story here. The Cabrillo Pavilion was filled with nearly 200 parents, caregivers, and healthcare workers on the...
Delta IV Heavy rocket launches for final time from Vandenberg Space Force Base
The rocket blasted off at 3:25 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
This is the best empanada spot in California, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer the one from your local café or handmaking them using a cherished family recipe — there’s nothing quite like the comfort of a classic empanada. The crescent-shaped Latin American hand pies can be found everywhere today and enjoyed savory, sweet or somewhere in between. Prepared baked or fried, the doughy pie can […]
Vandenberg to launch Delta IV Heavy rocket for the last time. Here’s when and how to watch
The historic launch is scheduled for this weekend.
Santa Barbara Independent
Stearns Wharf’s 150th Anniversary Photo Gallery
Join us to celebrate this iconic Santa Barbara structure that has served as a focal point to the community for years! In honor of its 150th anniversary, please share a photo, new or old, of your favorite memories at Stearns Wharf in the gallery below. All photo submissions will be...
sitelinesb.com
Café Stella Announced a Closing Date
••• Don’t be fooled by the name: Validation Ale is more than just a beer hall, with a robust menu of food. With those big windows and doors open, it makes a delightful place for lunch—and on the weekday I went, it was nice and quiet. The more people in your party, the easier you’ll find it to justify the totchos (above).
Santa Barbara Edhat
Traffic Hazard?
