Fulton, MO

kwos.com

No one is hurt in a Fulton fire

A Fulton home is heavily damaged by a fire. The house burned Friday night on Kathy Street. The fire started in a basement room. Investigators say the fire was electrical. No one was hurt. Damage estimates topped $60,000.
FULTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Fire at Jefferson City vacant home under investigation

An overnight fire damages a home just east of Jefferson City’s downtown. Crews were called to a vacant, two-story structure in the 400 block of E. Capitol Avenue on Saturday night just before 10 p.m. By the time crews arrived, fire was showing from several windows at the rear of the structure.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire

Jefferson City, Mo. (KMIZ) The cause of a fire at a vacant building in Jefferson City is under investigation. Crews responded to the fire a little after 9:30 Saturday evening on the 400 block of East Capitol Avenue. The Jefferson City Fire Department says, when crews arrived on scene the fire was coming from several The post No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department responded to a small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse on Conley Road Sunday evening. At about 5:30 p.m., Columbia Fire was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at the chain restaurant. ABC 17 crews on scene saw multiple fire trucks. The scene was clear shortly after fire crews arrival. ABC The post Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks

Miller County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F responsed to a boat on fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat was idle at the dock when the engine caught on fire at the 7.7 mile mark channel north of Buck Creek The post Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Tipton man charged for fatal Moniteau County crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Tipton man was recently charged with several counts relating to a fatal Aug. 6 crash in Moniteau County. David Burnett, 45, was charged Thursday with driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.18, driving a motor vehicle with an excessive BAC, driving without a valid license and driving without The post Tipton man charged for fatal Moniteau County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man flown to University Hospital after motorcycle crash in Cole County

Cole County, Mo. (KMIZ) A 32-year-old California man was seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash in Cole County. The crash happened around 7:30 Saturday morning on Lookout Trail East of Route Z. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 83-year-old Albert Heimericks slowed down to make a right turn when 32-year-old Zachary Parks-Wagner hit the back The post Man flown to University Hospital after motorcycle crash in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Rolla man killed after motorcycle crash in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: The driver involved in the crash wasn't wearing a helmet. A Rolla man was killed Sunday night following a motorcycle in Osage County. The crash happened on County Road 722 near Route Y around 7:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers investigated a motorcycle crash yesterday The post Rolla man killed after motorcycle crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Motorcycle crash kills mid-Missouri man

A Rolla man has been killed in a Sunday evening motorcycle crash in Osage County, east of Jefferson City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 55-year-old Donald Mahaney was traveling on county road 722 when he went off the left side of the road, returned to the road, slid and went off the right side of the highway. The Patrol’s crash report says Mahaney was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Police investigate report of shots fired in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) No one was hurt in a shooting in central Columbia late Friday night. Columbia Police responded to a shots fired call around 11:40 p.m on the 300 block of Melbourne Street. ABC 17 crews on scene saw around six police cars and multiple officers searching the area.
COLUMBIA, MO
houstonherald.com

One injured in Highway Z crash

A Columbia woman received moderate injuries in an accident Saturday morning on Highway Z about seven miles south of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Angela M. Barnes, 53, was traveling northbound in a 2015 Nissan Juke that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top, said Tpr. Zayne Tate.
HOUSTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two people seriously hurt after one-vehicle crash in Audrain County

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man and woman from Arkansas were seriously hurt following a crash in Audrain County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, the crash happen around 8:03 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 54 at Basinger Corner. Troopers say, 38-year-old Keith Stanford and 37-year-old Courtney King of Arkansas were traveling eastbound The post Two people seriously hurt after one-vehicle crash in Audrain County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Kaiser Health News' Sarah Jane Tribble profiles Mexico, Fulton hospital closures on 939 the Eagle

Reporter Sarah Jane Tribble has written extensively about the impact of the hospital closures in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton for “Kaiser Health News.” The two hospitals closed in March, and both communities have large elderly populations. Kaiser joined us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning, saying the hospitals remain closed and that employees aren’t getting paid. The title of her scathing new article is “Patients for Profit: how private equity hijacked health care”:
FULTON, MO
Columbia Missourian

The Mid-Missouri Pride Parade takes on Broadway

The first inaugural Mid-Missouri Pride Parade walked, danced and rolled through downtown on Sunday in Columbia. Hundreds lined Tenth Street and Broadway Avenue to kick off the second day of the Mid-Missouri PrideFest, which lasted around 45 minutes. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe made an appearance in an old red car, waving a pride flag.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Operation Clean Neighborhoods returns to Columbia

Lisa Rohmiller held a bag of cigarette buds, candy wrappers and other trash at Douglass Park as she laughed alongside a new acquaintance. Rohmiller, an administrative supervisor at Columbia City Utilities, and Verna Laboy, from Boone County Public Health and Human Services, had not met before Friday. But, both were part of the large group of city workers who volunteered to clean up the town.
COLUMBIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Correctional Center Reports Inmate's Death

A Saint Joseph correctional center is reporting an offender’s death on Friday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says 55-year-old offender Kenneth Harper passed away Friday afternoon at the Capitol Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City. Harper was serving multiple life sentences for child molestation and statutory rape from Linn...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kwos.com

Days could be numbered for Capitol Ave. homes

Many of those historic homes on Jefferson City’s Capitol Avenue are in even worse disrepair than they look like on the outside. Councilman Ron Fitzwater says the city’s consultant has finished up work on a structural study of the neighborhood …. The Council earlier approved potential demolition funding...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

