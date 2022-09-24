Michigan Radio News Anchor Killed in Attack the Left Girlfriend and Daughter Wounded and 10-Year-Old Son Beaten, Bound, and Locked in Closet: Police

Colleagues are mourning the loss of a beloved radio host in Detroit who was killed Friday afternoon in a chaotic domestic dispute. WWJ-AM confirmed on its website that the man killed was Jim Matthews, the station’s overnight anchor for nearly seven years. “There have been many tears shed in our newsroom this afternoon,” the station said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jim’s family and friends.” A potential motive for the attack was unclear Friday, but police confirmed a 57-year-old man was killed and his children, aged 5 and 10, were hospitalized from the attack, having suffered from blunt-force trauma. One of the kids was found bound in a closet, cops said, while a 35-year-old woman identified by the radio station as Matthews’ girlfriend suffered stab wounds. Cops say she was able to escape the home with her 5-year-old daughter and call 911. Police did not release any names, but said the suspect—a 54-year-old man—was found in the home’s basement, suffering from an overdose and apparent self-inflicted wounds in what they believe was a suicide attempt. He was taken to a local hospital.Read it at Detroit Free Press

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO