Intruder arrested after entering Wingfield High School
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after male intruders entered Wingfield High School on Tuesday, September 27. According to the Jackson Public School District (JPS), the intruders entered the school through a locked back door that was made accessible by a student. Officials said an altercation ensued between the intruders and one of […]
WLBT
Investigation underway after ‘intruders’ with weapon enter Wingfield High School
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Intruders” entered Wingfield High School with a weapon Tuesday afternoon, causing classrooms in the school to be placed on alert. According to the Jackson Public School District, the “male intruders” entered the school through a locked back door which was opened by a student there.
Man killed in shooting at American Best Inn in Jackson
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated following new information from authorities. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at American Best Inn on Highway 80. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 42-year-old Johnny McDonald, was confronted by Kentarrian Blanchard about […]
Man sentenced for Ridgeland home invasion
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr., announced that a man was sentenced in connection to a Ridgeland home invasion. According to Bramlett, 24-year-old Jordan Collins, of Jackson, was found guilty of multiple offenses, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, armed carjacking and conspiracy. The judge sentenced him to […]
WAPT
Fight at Wingfield precedes incidents in South Jackson, including carjacking, shooting, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. — A fight at Wingfield High School seems to have sparked a series of incidents in South Jackson, police said. "We're trying to figure out exactly what happened and who was involved in those incidents," Assistant Chief Joe Wade said. "It filtered out to be a carjacking, another shooting incident that happened on Woody Drive, not far from here. And we also have a gunshot victim at the hospital. We're not sure where he got shot, or who shot him. But, based on what we have, it all stemmed from an altercation between some students and other students, possibly here at Wingfield High School."
JPD: America’s Best Inn shooting under investigation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are now investigating a shooting that happened at America’s Best Inn on Highway 80 Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene and said a 42-year-old man sliced the mother of his child tires and busted out the windows to her vehicle during a domestic dispute. According to Sam Brown, the […]
WAPT
Suspect arrested in Jackson motel deadly shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson hit 93 homicides so far this year with the shooting death of a 42-year-old man at a Jackson motel. According to Jackson police, officers responded early Monday to the America's Best Inn on Highway 80, where they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
WLBT
Three charged with murder in death of Crystal Springs man shot in family car
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A family outing at a football game in Crystal Springs ended in tragedy when gunfire erupted. Latravious “Duke” Williams died from his injury after leaving a high school homecoming game. His murder has shattered his family, who wants the gun violence to stop....
Man pleads guilty for killing father, grandmother in 2014
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to second degree murder and manslaughter in connection to the deaths of his father and grandmother. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Tyrone Liddell, Jr., 29, will serve a 30 year sentence with no early release in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). […]
Will Jackson receive its ARPA funds?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson could receive at least $84,000,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds due to a dollar-for-dollar match program. The funds are expected to be put towards water and sewer infrastructure in Hinds County. In an interview Monday afternoon with WJTV 12 News, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said […]
MSNBC
Barber slams Mississippi state gov.: ‘People are tired of washing their babies in poisoned water’
Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis is being blamed on state leaders ignoring the problem. In the wake of the Brett Favre welfare theft allegations, activists are taking a stand. "People are tired of having to wash their babies in poisoned water,” Bishop William Barber tells Joy Reid adding, “it happens year after year because the state... has been more interested in blocking fixing what needs to be fixed, than helping fix what needs to be fixed."Sept. 27, 2022.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg woman killed in one-car wreck early Saturday
A Vicksburg woman died early Saturday in a one-car wreck on North Washington Street near the Klondyke. Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess said Ernessa Jackson, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:49 a.m. wreck. The cause of death was listed as blunt-force trauma to the chest and abdomen. No autopsy was ordered.
WLBT
Man shot in head while riding in vehicle with his mother and sister in Crystal Springs
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A Crystal Springs man is dead, and two are in custody -- the result of a shooting Friday night after a high school homecoming game. Latravious “Duke” Williams, 20, had been riding with his sister in the back seat of a car driven by their mother at about 9:45 p.m. following a Crystal Springs High School football game.
Man arrested for shooting outside Yazoo City post office
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police arrested a man who has been on the run for several months. Fernando Weekly was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and parole violation after officers found him at a home on Mollett Road in Benton. Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said Weekly had been on […]
Registration open for Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes will take place on Sunday, October 2. The event will have fun festivities for the whole family. Registration and activities will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by a One Mile Fun Run/Walk starting at 2:00 p.m. According to organizers, donations raised by the Walk for […]
JPD: Man arrested while washing vehicle he stole
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a gas station. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Delmontries Clinton, 39, was arrested on Sunday, September 25 after police received information that the stolen vehicle was at a home on Randall Street. Officers said they found Clinton washing the […]
Water giveaways held by Jackson museum
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s boil water notice may be lifted, but the International Museum of Muslim Cultures is still helping to get clean water and hand sanitizer to their neighbors in the city. The museum partnered with the Islamic Relief USA and the People’s Advocacy Institute for a distribution on East Pascagoula Street Saturday. […]
Four die in head-on crash on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and two teenagers died in a head-on crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Honda Accord occupied by driver Thomas Williams Jr., 39, of Jackson, and passenger Thomas K. Williams, 17, was traveling […]
JPD investigate break-in at gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating a break-in at Fondren Fuel on Lakeland Drive. Police said the incident happened before 4:00 Monday morning. 12 News will continue to follow this developing story with new information.
WAPT
At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
