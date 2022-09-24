ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Florida, USF, South Carolina move home games ahead of Ian

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Florida's home football game against Eastern Washington scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Sunday because of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to hit the state's southwest coast on Wednesday. The Gators and Eagles will kick off at noon...
GAINESVILLE, FL
SFGate

No. 7 USC 17, Oregon St. 14

USC_Dye 7 run (Lynch kick), 14:18. ORST_Griffin 18 run (Hayes kick), 4:41. USC_Addison 21 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 1:13. RUSHING_Southern Cal, Dye 19-133, Ca.Williams 9-27, Jones 5-11, R.Brown 3-8, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Oregon St., Griffin 12-84, Fenwick 11-29, Gould 1-15, Martinez 5-14, Nolan 1-8, Colletto 1-3. PASSING_Southern Cal, Ca.Williams...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy