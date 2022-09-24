Read full article on original website
Florida, USF, South Carolina move home games ahead of Ian
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Florida's home football game against Eastern Washington scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Sunday because of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to hit the state's southwest coast on Wednesday. The Gators and Eagles will kick off at noon...
No. 7 USC 17, Oregon St. 14
USC_Dye 7 run (Lynch kick), 14:18. ORST_Griffin 18 run (Hayes kick), 4:41. USC_Addison 21 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 1:13. RUSHING_Southern Cal, Dye 19-133, Ca.Williams 9-27, Jones 5-11, R.Brown 3-8, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Oregon St., Griffin 12-84, Fenwick 11-29, Gould 1-15, Martinez 5-14, Nolan 1-8, Colletto 1-3. PASSING_Southern Cal, Ca.Williams...
South Carolina explodes in second half to bury Charlotte
Marshawn Lloyd rushed for a career-high 169 yards and three touchdowns as South Carolina overpowered Charlotte 56-20 Saturday night in
Tennessee cracks top 10, Florida State returns to poll
Tennessee and North Carolina State cracked the top 10 and Florida State returned to the Associated Press Top 25 college
