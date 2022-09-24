Read full article on original website
Man charged with murder after body found in St. Louis
A man is charged with murder after a decomposing body was found along a north St. Louis street.
Woman killed in shooting in south St. Louis County apartment identified
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a St. Louis County apartment complex, police said. The woman who died has been identified as 21-year-old Jynese King. Police said the shooting happened at a complex on the 5100 block of...
KMOV
WANTED: Suspect sought in August shooting in Central West End
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a man who they say shot a woman in the Central West in August. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Forest Park Ave. on August 22. Police say the man, who was captured on surveillance video, shot a 37-year-old woman inside an apartment because he was angry she answered a call on his phone. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.
advantagenews.com
Judge acquits Alton man in fatal shooting
A Madison County judge has acquitted an Alton man in connection with a fatal shooting at his home in February 2021. 46-year-old Arvin Freeman had been charged with first degree murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm, but the judge ruled on Monday that Freeman was defending his home when he shot 30-year-old Robert Woods.
KMOV
21-year-old killed in shooting at South County apartment complex
SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened at a South County apartment complex Monday afternoon. The homicide occurred at the Southmoor Apartments, on Golf Ridge Lane, just before 2:15 p.m. Officers told News 4 that two women were shot, one was dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries; she was treated and released. Police believe an argument led to the shooting.
KMOV
Man shot in Marlborough in South County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was shot in the Marlborough village in south St. Louis County Saturday night, police said. St. Louis County Police said officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the 8100 block of Watson Road. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officer beaten during escape attempt at St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center
Authorities have confirmed to FOX 2 News that a staff member was severely beaten during an attempted mass escape at the St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center on Sunday night.
KFVS12
Woman arrested in connection with meth, fentanyl investigation in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a methamphetamine and fentanyl investigation in southern Illinois. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100-400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and possession of 15-100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
St. Louis Car Theft Mostly a Matter for Juvenile Courts
As Kia Boyz rampage, 3 out of 4 apprehended for auto theft in St. Louis are minors
Dispute ends with 2 shot, woman killed in Riverview
A dispute turned deadly Friday evening in Riverview when a woman died and a man was hurt in a shooting.
Home on fire in Belleville Tuesday morning
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A home was on fire Tuesday morning in Belleville. The fire started at about 6:15 a.m. at a home located in the 400 block of Harpers Ferry Road. Fire officials said it was an electrical fire that started in the kitchen. The fire was contained to that one room. They suspect it […]
KMOV
28-year-old found shot, killed in back of car in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead inside a car in St. Louis City Monday afternoon. According to police, two men were shot in the 1100 block of Long Way. Less than a mile away, officers responded to the Salama Market at 13th Street and Cass where they found a 28-year-old Shaquon Ash’Lay Parker shot in the backseat of a car. Parker died from his injuries.
KMOV
Police investigating homicide in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the Baden neighborhood of North City Saturday night. Police say the incident happened in the 8500 block of Church around 9:30 p.m. Officers found 33-year-old Ryan Thompson in an alley. Thompson suffered an injury to his head from an unknown object and was not conscious or breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man is stabbed, robbed Sunday while giving an 'acquaintance' a ride
ST. LOUIS — A man was assaulted and robbed Sunday night after giving another man a ride in the Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday after the pair arrived in the 3700 block of Dunnica Avenue, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. An argument broke out between the victim - a 51-year-old man - and the suspect - a 58-year-old man.
KMOV
Good Samaritan finds toddlers who wandered away from St. Louis County daycare
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A woman on her way to the market Monday morning found two toddlers close to the roadway after they wandered out of their daycare in north St. Louis County. “It’s one of the scariest things, one of the scariest phone calls,” said Isaiah Longhibler...
St. Charles man charged in sister’s murder near casino
A St. Charles man has been charged in a double shooting that claimed the life of his own sister.
KMOV
MISSING: 28-year-old Missouri man last seen in Sauget a week ago
SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV) - Missouri police are asking for help finding a missing man who was last seen a week ago in Sauget, Illinois. According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, Dominick Pogue was reportedly last seen on Sept. 19 in or around the Metro East town. The 28-year-old’s family has not heard from him since then.
KMOV
South City man shot Thursday has died, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 22-year-old man from South City who was shot Thursday has died, police say. Parcee Starks was shot in the head and dropped off at a local hospital around 11:00 p.m. Thursday, but authorities have not said where the shooting happened. Sunday, police say he died.
Dawan Ferguson sentencing takes place today
The man convicted in the murder of his disabled nine-year-old son will be sentenced Tuesday.
1 dead, 1 injured in St. Charles shooting
ST CHARLES, Mo. — One person was injured and another was killed in a shooting on Saturday in St. Charles. Lt. Tom Wilkinson with the St. Charles Police Department said officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to a double shooting on the 100 block of Ameristar Boulevard, west of Ameristar Casino. One person was killed.
