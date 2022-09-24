Read full article on original website
McCarthy breaks ground on Arizona Western College building in Yuma
McCarthy Building Companies recently broke ground on construction of the $17.5 million Student Experience Center at Arizona Western College (AWC). The center, which will serve more than 11,000 students, will include a two-story, 45,000-square-feet building set on 3.5 acres within the campus and will open in fall 2023. The center,...
QC nearing completion of big water deal
Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
Milestone in YFD Cancer Fighting Precautions
On September 26, 2022, a milestone has been reached in the Yuma Fire Department (YFD)'s fight against cancer. The post Milestone in YFD Cancer Fighting Precautions appeared first on KYMA.
Ex-President of DHS-ICE Union Local in San Diego Indicted Over Embezzlement
A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer and former president of a local union for government employees has been indicted on federal charges of allegedly embezzling funds from the union he headed, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Felix Luciano, 60, of San Diego, served from 2011-18 as...
Homicide in Imperial Valley as ICSO investigates
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, Imperial County Sheriff's Deputies from the Winterhaven station responded to shots fired in the 1800 block of Sapphire Lane. The post Homicide in Imperial Valley as ICSO investigates appeared first on KYMA.
Arizona motorcyclists now able to pass through traffic when riding on the streets
Senate Bill 1273 will allow Arizona motorcyclists to filter through lanes effective as of Saturday September 24, although there are some exceptions. The post Arizona motorcyclists now able to pass through traffic when riding on the streets appeared first on KYMA.
Paradise Casino temporarily closing Sept. 28 and 30 for renovation
According to a press release, Paradise Casino will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, September 28 and Friday, September 30 from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. for renovation. The post Paradise Casino temporarily closing Sept. 28 and 30 for renovation appeared first on KYMA.
Three people shot in Yuma Thursday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) Yuma County deputies are investigating three murders, all three discovered in one day. Deputies responded to a shooting on Mojave lane Thursday around 4:40 pm. We spoke with one neighbor who lives across the street from the home where the shooting happened. Saying she arrived at...
Areas in Yuma County flooded due to rain
Areas in northbound and westbound of Highway 95 have been flooded. The post Areas in Yuma County flooded due to rain appeared first on KYMA.
UPDATE: Two bodies found in Yuma County
According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), two bodies were located around County 13th street and Avenue F on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The post UPDATE: Two bodies found in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro PD Issues Community Alert Regarding Attempted Kidnapping
Originally Published By: El Centro Police Department Facebook Page. “Please see the attached press release about an attempted kidnapping. Here are eight tips to help prevent your child from being abducted:. 1. Keep the lines of communication open between you and your children. They should know your cell phone number,...
Two bodies found in Somerton
According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), two bodies were located around County 13th street and Avenue F on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The post Two bodies found in Somerton appeared first on KYMA.
Holtville Farmers Market, An Evening of Firsts
HOLTVILLE — Mostly comprised of either political or colorful crafts booths, a single vendor at last week’s farmers market stood out against the others for its foreboding décor: Witch Your Soul. The booth was simple, featuring only a small table with a black tablecloth covered in homemade...
Transient Killed in Stabbing Outside Calexico’s Donut Ave.
CALEXICO — A 38-year-old transient was fatally stabbed in the parking east of the Donut Avenue at Third Street and Paulin Avenue about an hour before sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 24. In area known for its concentration of unhoused individuals and farm laborers seeking a day’s work, the report...
Winterhaven Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured
WINTERHAVEN — A 22-year-old Yuma man is being held in Imperial County jail on murder, attempted murder and several other related counts in the shootings of two men in Winterhaven on Saturday evening, Sept. 24, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Jesus Galindo Sr., 41, of Winterhaven died from...
Friday crash results in major injuries and fatality
EL CENTRO — The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on the afternoon of Friday September 23 on Highway 115, when a car entered the highway causing a second car to swerve resulting in the vehicle rolling and killing one of the passengers. According to the report, the...
Three people suffer injuries following car accident on Friday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday, September 23, 2022, three people suffered injuries following a car accident. Moreover, in a press release, the crash occurred at approximately 1:50pm in El Centro. Additionally, there were two vehicles:. A Ford F-550 Black 2015 Dodge Challenger (the car the three travelers drove...
