ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Comments / 1

Related
azbigmedia.com

McCarthy breaks ground on Arizona Western College building in Yuma

McCarthy Building Companies recently broke ground on construction of the $17.5 million Student Experience Center at Arizona Western College (AWC). The center, which will serve more than 11,000 students, will include a two-story, 45,000-square-feet building set on 3.5 acres within the campus and will open in fall 2023. The center,...
YUMA, AZ
themesatribune.com

QC nearing completion of big water deal

Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Yuma, AZ
Government
City
Peoria, AZ
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
kyma.com

Three people shot in Yuma Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) Yuma County deputies are investigating three murders, all three discovered in one day. Deputies responded to a shooting on Mojave lane Thursday around 4:40 pm. We spoke with one neighbor who lives across the street from the home where the shooting happened. Saying she arrived at...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona State University#Politics Local#The Executive Committee
crimevoice.com

El Centro PD Issues Community Alert Regarding Attempted Kidnapping

Originally Published By: El Centro Police Department Facebook Page. “Please see the attached press release about an attempted kidnapping. Here are eight tips to help prevent your child from being abducted:. 1. Keep the lines of communication open between you and your children. They should know your cell phone number,...
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

Two bodies found in Somerton

According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), two bodies were located around County 13th street and Avenue F on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The post Two bodies found in Somerton appeared first on KYMA.
SOMERTON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
holtvilletribune.com

Holtville Farmers Market, An Evening of Firsts

HOLTVILLE — Mostly comprised of either political or colorful crafts booths, a single vendor at last week’s farmers market stood out against the others for its foreboding décor: Witch Your Soul. The booth was simple, featuring only a small table with a black tablecloth covered in homemade...
HOLTVILLE, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Transient Killed in Stabbing Outside Calexico’s Donut Ave.

CALEXICO — A 38-year-old transient was fatally stabbed in the parking east of the Donut Avenue at Third Street and Paulin Avenue about an hour before sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 24. In area known for its concentration of unhoused individuals and farm laborers seeking a day’s work, the report...
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Winterhaven Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

WINTERHAVEN — A 22-year-old Yuma man is being held in Imperial County jail on murder, attempted murder and several other related counts in the shootings of two men in Winterhaven on Saturday evening, Sept. 24, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Jesus Galindo Sr., 41, of Winterhaven died from...
WINTERHAVEN, CA
thedesertreview.com

Friday crash results in major injuries and fatality

EL CENTRO — The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on the afternoon of Friday September 23 on Highway 115, when a car entered the highway causing a second car to swerve resulting in the vehicle rolling and killing one of the passengers. According to the report, the...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Three people suffer injuries following car accident on Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday, September 23, 2022, three people suffered injuries following a car accident. Moreover, in a press release, the crash occurred at approximately 1:50pm in El Centro. Additionally, there were two vehicles:. A Ford F-550 Black 2015 Dodge Challenger (the car the three travelers drove...
EL CENTRO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy