ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 1

Related
QuadCities.com

Deslondes Playing At Iowa’s Raccoon Motel TONIGHT!

Deslondes will be playing at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Davenport’s Raccoon Motel. We shed old skin in order to evolve and move forward. We let go of who we were in the past and embrace who we’re meant to be now. The Deslondes have taken such steps as not only bandmates, but as brothers. The New Orleans quintet—Dan Cutler, Sam Doores, Riley Downing, Cameron Snyder, and John James Tourville—have weathered ups, downs, and everything in between only to strengthen the bond between them.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Straight No Chaser Coming To Iowa’s Adler Theatre

Straight No Chaser is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre and there’s a special ticket offer for the show!. To take advantage of this offer, click on the “unlock” button in the upper right hand corner of the Ticketmaster page. Then enter in passcode: FALL through Wednesday, September 28 @ 10 PM.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Laugh in LeClaire December 9

Live your best life and head to LeClaire for a night of laughs and cocktails at the new MRDC Celebration Center!. Cocktail hour opens at 6:00pm. Comedy will begin promptly at 8:00pm – we ask that you be seated at your table by this time! We will have food available for purchase during cocktail hour. Please plan to join us early!
LE CLAIRE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Davenport, IA
Entertainment
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
New York City, NY
Entertainment
QuadCities.com

American Symphony on Maiden Voyage Stops in Quad-Cities Monday

He river cruise industry directly activates the Quad Cities’ riverfront and American Cruise Lines (ACL) has a new riverboat cruising the Mississippi River this season. American Symphony will stop in the Quad Cities for the first time on Monday, September 26 at River Heritage Park, Davenport. It will be unique because ACL’s American Melody will also be docked there at the same time.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aristotle Onassis
Person
Aristotle
Person
Maria Callas
QuadCities.com

Them Coulee Boys, The Barlow, Duke Oursler Playing Davenport’s Raccoon Motel TONIGHT!

Them Coulee Boys, The Barlow, Duke Oursler will play from 7 to 10 tonight at the Raccoon Motel, 315 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Them Coulee Boys: With four full-length albums and an EP behind them, including 2019’s Die Happy (produced by Trampled By Turtles’ Dave Simonett on Lo-Hi Records) and 2021’s Namesake (produced by Grammy winner Brian Joseph), the band has garnered international attention and earned press in American Songwriter, Ditty TV, Folk Alley, and The Bluegrass Situation, as well as tours with Trampled By Turtles and a spot on the songwriter’s Cayamo Cruise. In 2020, they were named Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Band to Watch. In 2021, they won Bluegrass/Americana Band of the Year by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Final 2022 Rock Island Artists’ Market This Sunday

Rock Island, IL – The final Rock Island Artists’ Market of the 2022 season is taking place this Sunday, September 25th, from 12 to 5 pm in the parking lot of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th Street, Rock Island, IL. This outdoor event is free to the public, and family friendly. Shoppers can expect to find a variety of mediums represented, including painting, ceramics, jewelry and clothing design, furniture, woodworking, metal sculpture, outdoor furniture and more.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ESPN Quad Cities

Moline Police Department Trolls Adam Levine In Recruitment Ad

Whoever is running the social media accounts for the Moline Police Department needs a raise or something. Once again, the department is going viral but this time with a simple recruitment ad. Well, maybe not so simple if you don't know what's going on with Maroon 5's Adam Levine. The Moline Police Department used his recent cheating scandal to recruit officers and troll him all at the same time.
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Getting A ‘Clue’ This Weekend

With the latest production in the theatre’s stellar 2022 season, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse is inviting audiences to get a clue – literally – with the area debut of the slapstick comedy-thriller CLUE: THE MUSICAL. Running through Nov. 5, this hilarious whodunit is being presented by a topnotch team of professional artists and the show itself is a riotous whodunit that inspired the Maryland Theatre Guide to ask, “Who wouldn’t want to be immersed in a classic board game full of mystery and fun?”
ROCK ISLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Performing#Musical Theater
KWQC

David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

First Annual Día de los Muertos Parade Rolls Into Moline October 22

Through Mercado on Fifth’s inaugural Día de los Muertos Parade, the organization will encourage organizations and families to honor and celebrate the lives of their loved ones and to show appreciation for the traditions that surround the holiday. Sponsored by R3 Roofing and Exteriors, the first annual Día de los Muertos Parade will be held on October 22, 2022, beginning at 3 pm.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November. The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

“Riding the Rails to Hero Street” Screening September 21!

Join the Davenport Civil Rights Commission and the Davenport Public Library for a screening of the film “Riding the Rails to Hero Street” on Wednesday, September 21 at 6:30pm at the Davenport Public Library Branch on Fairmount Street. The film details the lives of Mexican American families that lived in Cook’s Point, Holy City, and on Hero Street.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
QuadCities.com

Iowa’s Adler Theatre Hosting Million Dollar Quartet In November

Million Dollar Quartet is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre Sunday, November 27 at 7:30 PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 23 at 10:00 AM. Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Sun Records, now donned with a Christmas tree, garland, and mistletoe, rings with the sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made these four famous. Follow along with the gang’s usual antics as we journey through a story of Christmas past, present, and future. It’s a jam packed evening of holidays hits and classic characters you won’t want to miss!
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois

Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

“Sylvia” Comes to Playcrafters September 30

Playcrafters Barn Theatre presents “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney September 30-October 9!. After 22 years of child-raising in the suburbs, Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan. His career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as an English teacher is opening up to new opportunities. One day, Greg brings home a stray dog he found in the park – or, more accurately, one that found him – bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her tag. It is love between man and dog at first sight, but Kate is not on board. She and Sylvia, a street-smart mix of Lab and poodle, the battle for Greg’s affection in this comedic and touching show about the relationship we humans have with our pets.
MOLINE, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Police: Student, 14, videoed while changing clothes at Galesburg High School

GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. He also told police that the superintendent had been made aware of the incident and that the superintendent had contacted the individuals and told them to delete any videos or photos. The parent also said he did not want to press charges.
GALESBURG, IL
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy