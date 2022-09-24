Gators First Travel Roster Under Billy Napier

The Florida Gators' first 70-man travel roster under head coach Billy Napier debuted against Tennessee on Saturday.

Photo: Anthony Richardson and Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida's first 70-man travel roster has been revealed ahead of UF's first road matchup of the 2022 season and Billy Napier era, with the No. 20 Gators (2-1) taking on the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday.

Compiling the inaugural travel roster was a tough task for Napier this week, although in line with his noted depth concerns for the Gators this season, he envisions the challenge becoming more imposing in future seasons.

"You've got to get down to 70. We're limited to 80 at home games. You get a chance to play 70 on the road there," Napier noted on Monday. "So I think where we're at, probably not as big of a deal. Down the road, you get into year two, three, four and you've got a little bit deeper team, that's when it becomes a challenge.

"Special teams depth, that's ultimately the defining factor in those final 15 or so spots. But outside of that, it's pretty simple."

It's worth keeping in mind that Florida ruled five players out of Week 4 on Wednesday: Quarterback Jack Miller III , tight end Arlis Boardingham , offensive tackles Michael Tarquin and David Conner , and long snapper Marco Ortiz . Miller, Tarquin and Ortiz would be expected on the Gators' travel roster if not for their injuries.

You can find the roster broken down position by position below.

Quarterbacks (3)

Anthony Richardson

Jalen Kitna

Kyle Engel

Running back (4)

Nay'Quan Wright

Montrell Johnson

Trevor Etienne

Lorenzo Lingard

Wide receiver (9)

Justin Shorter

Ricky Pearsall

Xzavier Henderson

Trent Whittemore

Ja'Quavion Fraziars

Daejon Reynolds

Ja'Markis Weston

Jordan Pouncey

Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman

Tight end (5)

Keon Zipperer

Dante Zanders

Nick Elksnis

Jonathan Odom

Noah Keeter

Offensive line (10)

Richard Gouraige

Ethan White

Kingsley Eguakun

O'Cyrus Torrence

Austin Barber

Kamryn Waites

Josh Braun

Richie Leonard IV

Jalen Farmer

Jake Slaughter

Defensive line (8)

Gervon Dexter

Princely Umanmielen

Desmond Watson

Tyreak Sapp

Justus Boone

Jalen Lee

Jaelin Humphries

Chris McClellan

BUCK edge rusher (6)

Brenton Cox Jr.

Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr.

David Reese

Lloyd Summerall III

Chief Borders

Jack Pyburn

Linebacker (6)

Ventrell Miller

Amari Burney

Shemar James

Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams

Derek Wingo

Diwun Black

Cornerback (6)

Jason Marshall Jr.

Avery Helm

Jalen Kimber

Devin Moore

Jaydon Hill

Jordan Young

Safety (5)

Rashad Torrence II

Trey Dean III

Donovan McMillon

Kamari Wilson

Miguel Mitchell

STAR (3)

Tre'Vez Johnson

Jadarrius Perkins

Kamar Wilcoxson

Kicker (2)

Adam Mihalek

Trey Smack

Punter (1)

Jeremy Crawshaw

Long snapper (2)

Rocco Underwood

Chase Whitfield

