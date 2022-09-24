ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Chris C.
2d ago

I wonder what rights and freedoms they are afraid of loosing? Honestly I feel that the Republicans are the ones taking away rights and freedoms. About the only issue I could see the Republicans fearing would be something like gun rights, other than that I don't know of any others. Maybe a republican on this comment section could explain.

Lanie
2d ago

pa is not handing our rights and freedom over to this psycho! he belongs in prison with the rest of the magamob

Doe Burtnett
2d ago

Guess you would rather leave them to someone like Wolf who killed how many of our loved ones in nursing homes, had our kids in masks, let our doctors and nurses get fired when they didn’t want the shots, need I go on?????

NorthcentralPA.com

Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Horse-trading, nose-holding, and a whole lot of cash. The Pennsylvania Capitol this week jolted into action with just six more voting days before the pivotal midterm election, advancing a slew of bills with one common theme while lawmakers...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Scott Perry, Shamaine Daniels to appear on This Week in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Incumbent Republican Congressman Scott Perry and Democrat challenger Shamaine Daniels visited the abc27 studio on Monday for a special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania. The taping, hosted by Dennis Owens, will air on September 28 at 12:30 p.m. with both 10th Congressional District candidates...
HARRISBURG, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Police Union Endorses Republican Oz in Pa. Senate Race

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz scored what in years passed might have been a surprise endorsement: a Philadelphia union's backing. But in recent elections, as progressive Democrats like Oz's opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, called for more holistic approaches to crime-fighting and criminal justice, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 have separated themselves from the city's traditionally Democrat-supporting unions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Wolf takes lawsuit on Pennsylvania constitutional changes to lower court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is taking another shot at a lawsuit that argues Republican lawmakers improperly bundled together five proposed state constitutional amendments to get them approved by the Pennsylvania Legislature. Wolf’s new lawsuit filed late last week in Commonwealth Court is similar to the litigation...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wlsam.com

How the Pennsylvania Senate race could affect the 2024 presidential election

The fall election season began in Pennsylvania as Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz battle for the open Senate seat. Philadelphia Enquirer political reporter Julia Terruso and the Steve Cochran Show talk about Fetterman agreeing to debate Oz amid concerns over Fetterman’s health, Pennsylvania Governor race candidates, and why the election results could affect the entire country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: Timothy DeFoor

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how a Right to Life Rally filled the streets in front of the Capitol. He will also talk about how a state senator is pushing for a bill to collect the money lost from uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

State Police to host Sunny Day Camp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is welcoming children and adults with special needs or disabilities and their families to register for Sunny Day Camp. Sunny Day Camp is a camp located at the state police academy in Hershey. The camp will take place on Saturday,...
HERSHEY, PA
wlvr.org

John Fetterman rallies with hundreds in Bethlehem area, slams Oz attacks

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman slammed his opponent Saturday as he rallied with hundreds at Northampton Community College. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic lieutenant governor, spoke about Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz for most of his 13-minute speech. He made fun of Oz for previously blaming...
BETHLEHEM, PA
abc27.com

$49 million in education funds coming to the Commonwealth

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s education system is getting a big boost. The Department of Education recently released $1 billion to schools across the country. Pennsylvania received nearly $49 million of the package. The bi-partisan bill known as the “Safer Communities Act,” which was signed into law by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Shapiro, Fetterman Hold Leads in Pa. Gov., U.S. Senate Races, New Poll Shows

Democrats Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman lead Republicans Doug Mastriano and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's highly watched open races for governor and U.S. Senate, according to a new Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll. While Shapiro – the state’s attorney general – holds a “substantial” lead over state Sen. Doug Mastriano in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

