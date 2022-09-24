Read full article on original website
PWMania
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight
Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Comments On How WWE Has Treated Him Since His Return
After returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes quickly became one of the top babyfaces in the company this past Spring. Though the former AEW EVP suffered a pectoral injury that put him out of commission back in June, Rhodes appears to be happy to be back working for the company after his six years away.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Responds To WWE Stars Unhappy With Celebrity Involvement
"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, World Wrestling Entertainment's undisputed Universal Champion, took to the airwaves to deliver his sermon once again, this time in an interview with "SecondsOut" host Radio Rahim. Following WWE's heated press conference on Saturday, September 19, which confirmed Reigns' Universal Championship defense against Logan Paul at...
MMA Fighting
Video: Floyd Mayweather bodyguard Jizzy Mack knocked out by Kouzi in third round at Super Rizin
Jizzy Mack, the bodyguard of Floyd Mayweather, gassed after the second round of his bout with K-1 kickboxing vet Kouzi and was knocked out in the third round. At 42 pounds heavier than his experienced opponent, Mack, also known as Ray Sadeghi, tried to use his heft to avoid the inevitable as he held the head and clinched for dear life.
Jeopardy Fans Brought Out The Pitchforks After Ken Jennings Allows Contestant To Correct Himself
Ken Jennings caused some uproar in the Jeopardy! fandom after some arguably inconsistent enforcement of the rules.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paulina Gretzky's Racy Photo
Paulina Gretzky continues to build her following on social media. The daughter of the legendary NHL star, who is married to LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, went viral on social media last week. Gretzky had quite the outfit. That's quite a look. "Out of this world," one fan wrote. "Omg...
NHL・
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Mack KO’d at Super RIZIN Despite 40-Pound Weight Advantage
Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard Ray Sadeghi, also known as Jizzy Mack, suffered a humiliating third-round knockout against Koji ‘Kouzi’ Tanaka as part of the Super RIZIN event this weekend. Mayweather’s night went according to plan with the boxing legend scoring a second-round knockout of Mikuru Asakura with minimal...
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Think 1 Player Was Kicked out of the Jury
Rumors suggest that one 'Big Brother 24' jury member was kicked out of the jury house, and fans are starting to believe the speculation.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired
WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
wrestlinginc.com
Sting's Sons Found Their Calling On The Gridiron
It's not uncommon for children of professional wrestlers to follow in their parent's footsteps: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino, and dozens of other former champions followed their parents into the ring. But one WWE Hall of Famer instead saw his two sons shy away from the squared circle.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Shows Off Damage Following WWE Raw
The match between "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair and IYO SKY that kicked off "Raw" last night received a standing ovation after Belair hit her signature KOD for the win. However, despite the victory, Belair did not come out of the match unscathed. "The EST of WWE" took to Twitter...
NASCAR World Praying For Veteran Driver On Sunday
The NASCAR world is praying for driver Cody Ware on Sunday afternoon. Ware, 26, was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday afternoon's race. According to reports, the ambulance did not leave the racetrack, which is a promising sign amid the scary news. The NASCAR...
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno: The Bloodline Battles Braun Strowman and the New Day
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * ‘White Rabbit’ played once again. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya...
wrestlinginc.com
Reason Drew McIntyre Missed WWE Live Events
Drew McIntyre was absent from this weekend's WWE live events despite being advertised, causing some fans to question why he was out of action for the shows. It has since been revealed that the Superstar came down with an unexpected illness. According to PWInsider, the Scotsman has been dealing with...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair comes to the ring with Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Bianca tells Bayley she really considered coming out here to challenge her tonight instead of waiting for...
PWMania
Photo: MJF Hangs Out With WWE Star
AEW star MJF has been in the news recently following his return at All Out, where he was revealed as the joker who won the Casino Ladder Match, earning him a title shot whenever he wants. MJF revealed earlier this week that he had reached an agreement with AEW President...
wrestlingrumors.net
Recently Departed AEW Star Allegedly Tried To Get Other Stars To Jump To WWE
Is that a mutiny? The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works. After so many years of WWE dominating the industry, there is now a new promotion on the rise that is allowing wrestlers a fresh place to go. That has been a game change, but at the same time, not everyone who goes there is going to be happy. That seemed to be the case with one star, but some others shut him down.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul bashes Floyd Mayweather over exhibition matches: ‘Floyd, I will fight you’
Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather both have pretty sweet rackets set up. Jake Paul is making millions fighting over-the-hill MMA fighters. Floyd Mayweather is making millions fighting random opponents in Japan and Dubai. Floyd hasn’t said too much about Jake’s game, but of course Jake couldn’t resist ripping Floyd after his latest $10+ million paycheck to fight Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN this weekend.
