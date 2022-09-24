ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
WWE
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight

Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
MOTORSPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Comments On How WWE Has Treated Him Since His Return

After returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes quickly became one of the top babyfaces in the company this past Spring. Though the former AEW EVP suffered a pectoral injury that put him out of commission back in June, Rhodes appears to be happy to be back working for the company after his six years away.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Responds To WWE Stars Unhappy With Celebrity Involvement

"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, World Wrestling Entertainment's undisputed Universal Champion, took to the airwaves to deliver his sermon once again, this time in an interview with "SecondsOut" host Radio Rahim. Following WWE's heated press conference on Saturday, September 19, which confirmed Reigns' Universal Championship defense against Logan Paul at...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Paulina Gretzky's Racy Photo

Paulina Gretzky continues to build her following on social media. The daughter of the legendary NHL star, who is married to LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, went viral on social media last week. Gretzky had quite the outfit. That's quite a look. "Out of this world," one fan wrote. "Omg...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Drew Mcintyre
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired

WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sting's Sons Found Their Calling On The Gridiron

It's not uncommon for children of professional wrestlers to follow in their parent's footsteps: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino, and dozens of other former champions followed their parents into the ring. But one WWE Hall of Famer instead saw his two sons shy away from the squared circle.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Bianca Belair Shows Off Damage Following WWE Raw

The match between "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair and IYO SKY that kicked off "Raw" last night received a standing ovation after Belair hit her signature KOD for the win. However, despite the victory, Belair did not come out of the match unscathed. "The EST of WWE" took to Twitter...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#White Rabbit#Teasers#Combat#Wwe Smackdown#Jefferson Airplane#Qr#Rogers Place#The Vivant Arena#Wwe Extreme Rules#Riddle#Smackdown Women
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Veteran Driver On Sunday

The NASCAR world is praying for driver Cody Ware on Sunday afternoon. Ware, 26, was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday afternoon's race. According to reports, the ambulance did not leave the racetrack, which is a promising sign amid the scary news. The NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Reason Drew McIntyre Missed WWE Live Events

Drew McIntyre was absent from this weekend's WWE live events despite being advertised, causing some fans to question why he was out of action for the shows. It has since been revealed that the Superstar came down with an unexpected illness. According to PWInsider, the Scotsman has been dealing with...
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022

WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair comes to the ring with Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Bianca tells Bayley she really considered coming out here to challenge her tonight instead of waiting for...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Photo: MJF Hangs Out With WWE Star

AEW star MJF has been in the news recently following his return at All Out, where he was revealed as the joker who won the Casino Ladder Match, earning him a title shot whenever he wants. MJF revealed earlier this week that he had reached an agreement with AEW President...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Recently Departed AEW Star Allegedly Tried To Get Other Stars To Jump To WWE

Is that a mutiny? The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works. After so many years of WWE dominating the industry, there is now a new promotion on the rise that is allowing wrestlers a fresh place to go. That has been a game change, but at the same time, not everyone who goes there is going to be happy. That seemed to be the case with one star, but some others shut him down.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul bashes Floyd Mayweather over exhibition matches: ‘Floyd, I will fight you’

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather both have pretty sweet rackets set up. Jake Paul is making millions fighting over-the-hill MMA fighters. Floyd Mayweather is making millions fighting random opponents in Japan and Dubai. Floyd hasn’t said too much about Jake’s game, but of course Jake couldn’t resist ripping Floyd after his latest $10+ million paycheck to fight Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN this weekend.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy