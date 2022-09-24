ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Sports Zone: Battle for the Bell in the Big Easy

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZglGs_0i9017Jg00

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the Saints quarterback, how bad is he hurting?

Can the Saints, as road favorites, get it done at Carolina?

We chat Black and Gold.

Big game uptown Saturday night. Two rivals get together. Both, know the other, very well.

A Greenie and a Golden Eagle make their picks – and so does Richie and Ed Daniels.

And, the Tigers – coming off a terrific second half against Mississippi State – are they ascending quickly?

We hope to raise our games as well, in the WGNO Sports Zone.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.

Bonus Podcast – Friday Night Football: 2022 Week 4

Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, is back with all the prep football highlights and feature stories as the 31st season officially kicks off with Week 4 hosted by Ed Daniels and Coach JT Curtis.

WGNO

LSU Football shuts out New Mexico, 38-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – Quarterback Jayden Daniels went 24-for-29 for 279 yards passing to lead LSU over New Mexico, 38-0, on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. LSU improved to 3-1 with the victory, while the Lobos dropped to 2-2 on the year. The Tigers return to action next Saturday for their first road test against Auburn at […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

Double shooting in Marrero leaves two dead

A man and woman are dead after sustaining gunshot wounds in Marrero. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office officials report around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday they received a call regarding two unresponsive adults in the 2600 block of Bay Adams Drive.
MARRERO, LA
KSLA

Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WGNO

WGNO

