Blue Jackets to face Penguins twice on Sunday
Gaudreau, Laine to play in Nationwide Arena after Columbus plays a road game in the afternoon. Columbus will play its first two exhibition games of the season Sunday, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Nationwide Arena opener at 7 p.m. after taking on the division rival in the Steel City at 1 p.m.
Penguins Forward Options as They Look for Change
Throughout Mike Sullivan’s tenure as head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, he has been known to deploy his main forwards in pairs. Penguins fans know the commonly Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel are glued at the hip; and for a while Teddy Blueger rolled with Zach Aston-Reese. The trend...
Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup - 09.27.22
Below is the Penguins lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and will be streamed locally on www.pittsburghpenguins.com. Fans can also tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'. GOALIES. 1...
Alex DeBrincat undecided on long-term commitment to Ottawa?
When the Ottawa Senators traded the seventh-overall pick at the 2021 draft along with two other picks to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Alex DeBrincat, many assumed that the Senators were making the trade with the idea of signing DeBrincat to a long-term extension. While that’s definitely Ottawa’s preferred option with their new winger, it seems DeBrincat hasn’t made a firm choice on whether to commit to the Senators long-term just yet.
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
Blues Weekly: Scandella, Preseason Begins, Fourth Line & More
The St. Louis Blues are back in action with preseason games starting all around the NHL. With the league back on its normal schedule, the Blues will have a few weeks to ramp things up before they open the season on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. With all of this said, there are still questions about the Blues roster and who makes it. Those will be decided over the next few weeks with many players in the running.
Flyers’ York growing as an NHL professional in training camp
As iron sharpens iron, camaraderie forms during the limit testing skate sessions at the 2022 Philadelphia Flyers Training Camp. John Tortorella, monitoring the body language and skating of his players from center ice, tends to go with his stomach when evaluating. From 1986-1987, when he became the head coach of the Virginia Lancers before the ACHL became the AAHL (then eventually the ECHL,) Tortorella amassed the patience to understand the finer details of what makes a player a quality NHL professional.
Pittsburgh Pirates designate Michael Chavis and Greg Allen for assignment
The Pittsburgh Pirates designated infielder Michael Chavis and outfielder Greg Allen for assignment on Monday. The moves come a day
Penguins’ Rookie Standouts Earn Invites to Training Camp
Buffalo, New York, was the host of this year’s Pittsburgh Penguins rookie camp, and the invitees put on an excellent showing. Training camp began on Sept. 23 at UPMC Sports Medicine Center, as 57 players received the call. Along with the usual suspects, general manager Ron Hextall and company saw the performance of the rookies in their lone outing against the Boston Bruins and brought those who stood out during the game and practices to the big show.
Sabres' roster for Tuesday's preseason game vs. Flyers announced
Game will stream on Sabres.com at 7 p.m. The Buffalo Sabres have released the roster for tonight's home preseason game and Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Jeff Skinner, Kyle Okposo, Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, and Craig Anderson are among those who could dress against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster to 56 Players
The Pittsburgh Penguins have reduced their training camp roster to 56 players, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Isaac Belliveau has been assigned to the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and defenseman Ryan McCleary has been assigned to the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.
Penguins Camp Takeaways: Young Players Gaining Valuable Reps
Pittsburgh Penguins showcasing young talent early in camp.
Blue Jackets fall to Penguins in first of two today
The Blue Jackets kicked off the eight-game preseason slate for 2022 with a 3-2 overtime loss against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in downtown Pittsburgh. After a scoreless first period, Columbus used a pair of power-play goals to take a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes in the exhibition lidlifter. After an even first two periods, Pittsburgh pushed for the tying goal in the latter half of the third and finaly got it in the final minute. Jason Zucker then won it for the Penguins 1:58 into the overtime period.
