Everything you need to know about the all-new Kindle 2022 and why you should pre-order now

By Jennifer Manfrin, BestReviews Staff
 3 days ago
AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

Best iPad deal: Amazon has cut the price of a 64GB 9th Generation Apple iPad to under $280 - and features include a 12MP front camera, 10.2-inch screen and all-day battery life

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Whether you want to improve your school set-up or you just want a cleaner way of making video calls,...
ELECTRONICS
The US Sun

Amazon Black Friday 2022: What deals to expect this November

AMAZON'S Black Friday sale never disappoints. Every year the retail giant offers some of the best prices on everything from tech and homeware to beauty and fashion. If you're wondering what's going to be in the sale this year, when it starts, or what the best deals are going to be, keep scrolling. Here's everything we're expecting from Amazon this Black Friday.
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: best deals you can shop today

Amazon has just announced the Prime Early Access Sale and you may be wondering what it is. After all, it’s a brand-new sales event by Amazon so that means very new territory for everyone. Don’t worry. We’re here to explain everything you need to know about the potentially very exciting new sales event! Read on while we take you through it.
SHOPPING
PC Magazine

Save on a Refurbished 32GB or 128GB Apple iPad Pro

Many iPad fans are holding out hope for a new M2-based Pro model this fall. But while 2022's model should provide far more horsepower and quality-of-life features, folks who simply need a reliable, powerful tablet can save by considering refurbished models. PCMag readers can get a refurbed 2016 Apple iPad...
TECHNOLOGY
Rolling Stone

It’s Official: Amazon Confirms ‘Prime Day’- Style Shopping Event Next Month

Amazon Prime Day might have ended in July, but shoppers can now get a second day of big savings with the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Billed as sort of like a second “Prime Day,” the event takes place October 11 to 12, 2022. Will There Be a Second Amazon Prime Day This Year? The first Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicked off July 12 and ran through the end of July 13. Aside from a slight scheduling change (due to Covid) in 2020, Amazon Prime Day dates have always been in the middle of summer, and this year’s Prime Day date was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!

A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

M2 MacBook Air now $150 off in Tuesday’s best deals, Apple Watch Leather Link bands, more

Tuesday is delivering a fresh batch of new discounts today, with the best prices yet on Apple’s M2 MacBook Air leading the way at up to $150 off. That’s alongside a chance to elevate the look of Apple Watch Series 8 with official Leather Link bands from $65, and the second-best price yet on Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones of $249. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
ELECTRONICS
MacRumors Forums

Deals: Amazon Takes Up to $150 Off M2 MacBook Air Models in Latest Sales

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Starting with the 256GB M2 MacBook Air, this model is priced at $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00. Amazon...
COMPUTERS
People

Score Discounts on Apple AirPods Pro, iPads, and the Apple Watch 8 at Amazon Before the Prime Early Access Sale

This is looking just as good as Amazon Prime Day If you look forward to Amazon Prime Day every year, you're in for a treat. Less than three months after July's shopping extravaganza, the retailer announced its second major sitewide sale of the year — and it looks like it's going to be just as good as the one you know and love.  On October 11 and 12, the Prime Early Access Sale is happening at Amazon. The first-of-its-kind shopping event will include killer deals in home, kitchen,...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 7: Pricing for 128 GB model and release date confirmed ahead of official reveal

Amazon has jumped the gun by revealing US pricing for the Pixel 7, just a few months after it shared numerous Galaxy Z Fold4 details ahead of schedule. Brought to our attention by @thisistechtoday, Amazon has since unlisted its Pixel 7 product page. However, searching 'B0BCQXXRJJ' on Amazon US still shows the SKU in its results, as the embedded image below demonstrates.
CELL PHONES
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Prime Day Sequel Shaking Up October

Months after speculation suggested that Amazon might stage a second “Prime Day” in the fall, the tech titan is turning reports into reality. Amazon will host a new Prime-member exclusive shopping extravaganza ahead of the holidays with the 48-hour Prime Early Access Sale arriving in early October. The event begins Oct. 11 at 12 a.m. PT and runs through end of day Oct. 12 in 15 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Austria, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey. Prime Early Access Sale is offering “hundreds of thousands of deals” to Prime members on brands...
INTERNET
pocketnow.com

Get an iPhone 12 and other great Apple devices on sale today

We have fantastic news for those Apple fans who want to upgrade their devices without having to commit to monthly installments or paying top dollar, as today, you can score great savings on several iPhone and Apple Watch models, where you will find the iPhone 12 selling for as low as $440, and the Apple Watch Series 6 going for $240 in refurbished condition.
CELL PHONES

