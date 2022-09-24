ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

WSVN-TV

Child found wandering alone in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department received a call from a passerby regarding a small child who appeared to be walking alone. They found them around 7:30 a.m., Monday. Officers are now with the child in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Northeast Sixth Street.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Police investigate shooting in Miami that sent man to hospital

MIAMI – A man was hospitalized following a shooting in the city of Miami on Sunday. Authorities said they received a call at approximately 2 p.m. regarding a man who had been shot. It happened in Miami’s Wynwood area, around Northwest First Court and 23rd Street. “All I...
MIAMI, FL
Miami, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
#Miami Police Department
NBC Miami

Man Dies After Shooting in Northwest Miami: Police

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northwest Miami on Sunday that left one man dead. Miami Police said officers arrived at the scene near Northwest 3rd Avenue and 11th Street just after midnight following a ShotSpotter alert. Officers found a man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Forum held to discuss crime issues following weekend shooting in Overtown

MIAMI – Several dozen yellow evidence markers were seen out in front of shops in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood following a shooting over the weekend. Police are still looking for the person or persons who shot and killed a man around midnight Sunday morning. The shooting happened near Northwest...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

BSO Detectives Find Missing 11-Year-Old in Tamarac

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit have located 11-year-old Jeremiah Ismael missing from Tamarac. According to investigators, Ismael was located safe and unharmed in Pompano Beach and has been reunited with his family. A missing persons alert was issued when Jeremiah Ismael went missing at around...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Sandbag distribution locations

The City of Lauderhill will have sand and sand bags available Tuesday while supplies last and weather permits. Locations: Veterans Park (7600 NW 50 St.) and Wolk Park (1080 NW 42 Way) From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents must provide proof of residency to obtain sandbags. Miramar:. Limit 6...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

5 OK after mobile home catches fire in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mobile home burst into flames in Northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a trailer park in the area of Northwest 81st Street and Ninth Avenue, late Saturday morning. The flames left everything inside the home charred.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

4 injured after 2 trains collide in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Four people, including two train crew members, were injured when two cargo trains collided on Saturday night near Miami International Airport. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatched more than 25 units — including one to deal with hazardous materials — shortly before 7 p.m. to the area of Northwest 15 Street and South Perimeter Road.

