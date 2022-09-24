Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The untold story of the first black millionaire of Florida.Alissa RoseFlorida State
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Darius V. Daughtry Shares The Vision of How The Arts Can Unlock Our Potential on OVM RadioShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
Here's the list of food vendors you can find at Urbanspace's Miami holiday marketBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
Child found wandering alone in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department received a call from a passerby regarding a small child who appeared to be walking alone. They found them around 7:30 a.m., Monday. Officers are now with the child in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Northeast Sixth Street.
Click10.com
Police investigate shooting in Miami that sent man to hospital
MIAMI – A man was hospitalized following a shooting in the city of Miami on Sunday. Authorities said they received a call at approximately 2 p.m. regarding a man who had been shot. It happened in Miami’s Wynwood area, around Northwest First Court and 23rd Street. “All I...
WSVN-TV
Boy found wandering alone in Fort Lauderdale brought back home
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took a boy who was found wandering alone in Fort Lauderdale back to his home, and they said his family will not face criminal charges at this time. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department received a call from a passerby regarding a small child who...
WSVN-TV
Man caught on video placing phone under woman’s dress at North Lauderdale Walmart surrenders
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was caught on surveillance video placing a cellphone underneath a woman’s dress at a Walmart in North Lauderdale has turned himself in to authorities. The incident happened at the large retailer on West McNab Road and Avon Lane, Sept. 9. The...
Click10.com
Broward town running out of time, options to avoid being left with no cops on street
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As the clock ticks for Pembroke Park to secure police coverage before its contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires Saturday, one potential option is now off the table. It also appears the town may be scrambling to get its startup in-house police department,...
WSVN-TV
80-pound dog rescued from canal, reunited with owner in Lighthouse Point
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a “ruff” rescue after a large dog jumped into a canal in Lighthouse Point. Curiosity got the better of Sarge over the weekend. The good boy was rescued from the Broward County Humane Society five years ago. Although on Sunday, Sarge...
NBC Miami
Suspect Arrested After Woman Kidnapped, Beaten, Threatened With Gun in Fort Lauderdale: Police
She was meeting a friend to go to the movies, but a former boyfriend became jealous and kidnapped, beat, and threatened her a gunpoint for hours, police said. Morris Leonard Jones III, 22, is facing nine charges and remains in the Broward County Jail without bond, records show. According to...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade boy who vanished a month ago warned mom: ‘Bad people trying to take me away’
MIAMI – Tuesday will mark a month since six-year-old Jorge “Jojo” Morales vanished from Miami-Dade County. His mother made a plea on Monday after a sports utility vehicle recently turned up in Littleton, Maine, near the border with Canada. Joe Carrillo, a private investigator, has been on...
Gunman at hospital after deputy-involved shooting outside Publix in Greenacres
The incident occurred in the parking lot of a Publix near Military Trail and Melaleuca Lane in Greenacres.
NBC Miami
Man Dies After Shooting in Northwest Miami: Police
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northwest Miami on Sunday that left one man dead. Miami Police said officers arrived at the scene near Northwest 3rd Avenue and 11th Street just after midnight following a ShotSpotter alert. Officers found a man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.
cbs12.com
Woman crashes into garage wall, reverses, hits another house, then dies
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old woman died after crashing into her garage and then reversing into another house, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the woman was parked in her garage in Delray Beach and drove forward, hitting the wall. She then reversed...
WSVN-TV
Sailboat slams into Bear Cut Bridge near Key Biscayne in weather-related crash; no injuries
NEAR KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WSVN) — The weather caused an accident on the water near the Crandon Park Marina. On Monday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatched their fire boat to an incident in which a sailboat reportedly struck the Bear Cut Bridge near Key Biscayne. Four people were on board...
WSVN-TV
Sources: Cocaine, other drugs found in Pembroke Pines firefighter’s car during South Beach traffic stop
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines firefighter has bonded out of jail hours after, 7News sources said, Miami Beach Police officers found cocaine and other drugs in his possession during an overnight traffic stop, leading to his arrest. Sixty-two-year-old Donald Hoss walked out of the Turner Guilford Knight...
Click10.com
Forum held to discuss crime issues following weekend shooting in Overtown
MIAMI – Several dozen yellow evidence markers were seen out in front of shops in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood following a shooting over the weekend. Police are still looking for the person or persons who shot and killed a man around midnight Sunday morning. The shooting happened near Northwest...
NBC Miami
BSO Detectives Find Missing 11-Year-Old in Tamarac
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit have located 11-year-old Jeremiah Ismael missing from Tamarac. According to investigators, Ismael was located safe and unharmed in Pompano Beach and has been reunited with his family. A missing persons alert was issued when Jeremiah Ismael went missing at around...
WSVN-TV
Sandbag distribution locations
The City of Lauderhill will have sand and sand bags available Tuesday while supplies last and weather permits. Locations: Veterans Park (7600 NW 50 St.) and Wolk Park (1080 NW 42 Way) From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents must provide proof of residency to obtain sandbags. Miramar:. Limit 6...
DEAD IN VALENCIA FALLS: Woman Drives Into Garage, Backs Into House, Utility Pole
Wild Ride Ends In Death For 80 Year Old Woman. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that a woman is dead in Valencia Falls after smashing into her garage, then backing into a utility pole and crashing […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
5 OK after mobile home catches fire in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mobile home burst into flames in Northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a trailer park in the area of Northwest 81st Street and Ninth Avenue, late Saturday morning. The flames left everything inside the home charred.
Click10.com
4 injured after 2 trains collide in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – Four people, including two train crew members, were injured when two cargo trains collided on Saturday night near Miami International Airport. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatched more than 25 units — including one to deal with hazardous materials — shortly before 7 p.m. to the area of Northwest 15 Street and South Perimeter Road.
WSVN-TV
Sailboat hits Bear Cut Bridge near Key Biscayne as weather conditions worsen ahead of Ian
MIAMI (WSVN) - Inclement weather caused an accident on the water near the Crandon Park Marina, as conditions across South Florida continue to deteriorate while Hurricane Ian inches closer to the state. On Monday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatched their fire boat to an incident in which a sailboat reportedly came...
