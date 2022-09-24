Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Mack KO’d at Super RIZIN Despite 40-Pound Weight Advantage
Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard Ray Sadeghi, also known as Jizzy Mack, suffered a humiliating third-round knockout against Koji ‘Kouzi’ Tanaka as part of the Super RIZIN event this weekend. Mayweather’s night went according to plan with the boxing legend scoring a second-round knockout of Mikuru Asakura with minimal...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Comments On How WWE Has Treated Him Since His Return
After returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes quickly became one of the top babyfaces in the company this past Spring. Though the former AEW EVP suffered a pectoral injury that put him out of commission back in June, Rhodes appears to be happy to be back working for the company after his six years away.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired
WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
RELATED PEOPLE
NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick Business News
Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick has turned into quite the business woman. Patrick has a number of notable ventures, along with a budding television analyst career, though few things, if any, seem to bring Patrick as much business joy as her podcast. The former race car driver made...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight
Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paulina Gretzky's Racy Photo
Paulina Gretzky continues to build her following on social media. The daughter of the legendary NHL star, who is married to LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, went viral on social media last week. Gretzky had quite the outfit. That's quite a look. "Out of this world," one fan wrote. "Omg...
NHL・
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Think 1 Player Was Kicked out of the Jury
Rumors suggest that one 'Big Brother 24' jury member was kicked out of the jury house, and fans are starting to believe the speculation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'I was pretty pissed off': Justin Thomas responds to Si Woo Kim shushing the crowd at the 2022 Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Justin Thomas and Si Woo Kim went out first in the Sunday singles matches at the 2022 Presidents Cup, and the pair of The Players champions didn’t disappoint. Thomas held a 2-up lead at the turn but started to leak a little oil on the...
GOLF・
MMAmania.com
Knockout! Mayweather bodyguard ‘Jizzy’ gets whacked, finished at Super Rizin
It was another financially successful night for Floyd Mayweather in Japan as the retired boxer cruised through his exhibition match against Mikuru Asakura with little discomfort. After taking one solid punch from his overmatched Influencer opponent, Floyd KO’d Asakura at the end of the second round (watch the highlights here).
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair comes to the ring with Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Bianca tells Bayley she really considered coming out here to challenge her tonight instead of waiting for...
wrestlinginc.com
Reason Drew McIntyre Missed WWE Live Events
Drew McIntyre was absent from this weekend's WWE live events despite being advertised, causing some fans to question why he was out of action for the shows. It has since been revealed that the Superstar came down with an unexpected illness. According to PWInsider, the Scotsman has been dealing with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Photo: MJF Hangs Out With WWE Star
AEW star MJF has been in the news recently following his return at All Out, where he was revealed as the joker who won the Casino Ladder Match, earning him a title shot whenever he wants. MJF revealed earlier this week that he had reached an agreement with AEW President...
wrestlinginc.com
Sting's Sons Found Their Calling On The Gridiron
It's not uncommon for children of professional wrestlers to follow in their parent's footsteps: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino, and dozens of other former champions followed their parents into the ring. But one WWE Hall of Famer instead saw his two sons shy away from the squared circle.
NASCAR World Praying For Veteran Driver On Sunday
The NASCAR world is praying for driver Cody Ware on Sunday afternoon. Ware, 26, was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday afternoon's race. According to reports, the ambulance did not leave the racetrack, which is a promising sign amid the scary news. The NASCAR...
wrestlingrumors.net
Recently Departed AEW Star Allegedly Tried To Get Other Stars To Jump To WWE
Is that a mutiny? The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works. After so many years of WWE dominating the industry, there is now a new promotion on the rise that is allowing wrestlers a fresh place to go. That has been a game change, but at the same time, not everyone who goes there is going to be happy. That seemed to be the case with one star, but some others shut him down.
PWMania
Wardlow Claims MJF’s Gimmick is Who He is and the AEW World Title is ‘In Shambles’
AEW TNT champion Wardlow recently spoke with the Dynamite Download podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. MJF: “Aw, f**kin’ Max. So, you know, I’m man enough to admit that Max is very good at what he does, clearly. It doesn’t take away from the fact that he is truly, wholeheartedly, a piece of s**t. People really have no idea, like people have no clue. For the people that think it’s like, ‘Oh, he never turns it off. He’s just really good at his gimmick.’ No, it doesn’t turn off because it’s who he is. And then the people that are like, ‘Oh no, no no…’ They’re so blind, they’re so stupid, dude. [laughs]”
One Former WWE Superstar Doesn't Believe He'll Return Now That Vince McMahon Is Gone
One former WWE superstar doesn't believe they'll return to the WWE now that Vince McMahon is gone.
stillrealtous.com
Another Wrestler Possibly Done With AEW
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about wrestlers requesting to be released from All Elite Wrestling, and it was reported that Malakai Black was given a conditional release from the company. Now Fightful Select is reporting that Buddy Matthews may be done with AEW, or at least on...
Comments / 0