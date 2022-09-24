Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes day-to-day with 'lower-back discomfort'

The Pirates’ Ke’Bryan Hayes hits a two-run homer against the Orioles on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Baltimore.

For the third consecutive game, Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes’ name was omitted from the starting lineup.

Before Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs, manager Derek Shelton addressed Hayes’ ongoing absence, attributing it to “lower-back discomfort.”

Shelton said the ailment is “very similar” to what landed Hayes on the injured list in mid-August.

Hayes was reactivated Aug. 23.

“I think once you have a cranky back, they’re a little bit tricky,” Shelton said. “He’s constantly getting work on it and making sure (to get) maintenance on it. That’s one thing that Ke’s done a really good job of this year, is the maintenance of his body. It takes a lot to play every day and play the way he plays, and sometimes with backs, they just flare up. His flared up.”

Hayes last appeared for the Pirates briefly Thursday against the Cubs to pinch-hit. Hayes was hit by a pitch and later stole second base.

Through 127 games this year, Hayes is batting .243 with seven home runs and 40 RBIs.

Hayes has walked 46 times compared to 118 strikeouts on the season.

Shelton did not speculate as to when Hayes might return to the lineup.

However, with the Pirates having placed him on the 10-day injured list to conclude the 2021 season, the possibility of shutting Hayes down for the remainder of the year remains a possibility.

“When he gets to the point that he can get back on the field, then we’ll get him back out there,” Shelton said. “It’s more just conversations with him on how he’s feeling.”