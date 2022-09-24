Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Funny anthem standoff goes sideways when Mariners' Robbie Ray, Royals' Luke Weaver ejected for antics
A lighthearted pregame standoff between former teammates took a sharp turn on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium when they were both ejected ahead of first pitch. Seattle Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray won the standoff against Kansas City Royals reliever Luke Weaver. Ray and Weaver were teammates with the Arizona Diamondbacks in...
MLB
Luis Castillo, Mariners agree to 5-year extension
SEATTLE -- For years, Jerry Dipoto’s front office coveted Luis Castillo from afar, well before he reached the Majors and blossomed into one of the game’s elite workhorses. And on Saturday, the Mariners’ president of baseball operations and his staff locked up the two-time All-Star long term.
numberfire.com
Luis Torrens starting Saturday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Torrens is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 144 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .216 batting average with...
Tony La Russa will not return to White Sox this season
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season, the team announced on Saturday.
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Royals prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
The Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals will battle to determine a series winner as the two American League teams face off. It is time to delve into our MLB odds series and deliver a Mariners-Royals prediction and pick. The Mariners rallied from behind to shock the Royals 6-5...
Yardbarker
Mariners get positive injury updates on Julio Rodriguez, Eugenio Suarez with MLB playoffs nearing
• Julio Rodríguez (lower back) ‘looks great’ and should be back Monday. • Eugenio Suárez (index finger) is likely going to be activated tomorrow. • Cal Raleigh (left thumb) is ‘really battling through’; playing time will be dictated by pain.”. Julio Rodriguez is the...
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners Squander 11-2 Lead, Fall 13-12 to Royals in Slugfest
Kansas City and Seattle fans that chose to watch their cities' baseball teams Sunday afternoon instead of their football teams, may not have stuck around to watch the whole Mariners-Royals game. The Mariners hung eight runs on the Royals in the top of the fifth, giving them a 9-2 lead....
