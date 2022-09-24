ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

Tybee Island offers free sand to residents ahead of Ian's arrival

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Due to the potential for localized flooding in some areas, Tybee Island is offering free sand to its residents. This is for anyone looking to fill sandbags to protect their property. The sand is available at the Memorial Park volleyball pit. Tybee Mayor Shirley Sessions...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WJCL

Juvenile detained in connection with Sunday night shooting in Bluffton

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — The investigation into the shooting incident that left a 17-year-old Hardeeville resident hospitalized with gunshot wounds has led to the detention of another area teen. Sunday night, Sheriff’s deputies were called to The Retreat at Grande Oaks for a gunshot victim. A Hardeeville youth was...
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

SPD: Missing woman located

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say a missing woman was located. According to the Savannah Police Department, Mary-Grace Ducey, also known as Autumn Cassidy, was reported missing on Sunday. SPD announced she had been found late Sunday night.
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s Hot Dog Man

In a city increasingly known for it’s great food, it is always nice to know that you don’t necessarily have to break the bank for a quick lunch. Half of the battle in navigating our food scene-particularly downtown- is knowing where to go and when is the best time to do so.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Teen injured in Sunday night shooting in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A teenager is recovering after being shot in Bluffton Sunday night. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting in the area of 3 Woodland Court in The Retreat at Grande Oaks neighborhood in Bluffton. Upon arrival, deputies located a 17-year-old Hardeeville […]
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Though Tropical Storm Ian’s path remains a little uncertain, people in the area are still taking the opportunity to spruce up their hurricane kits this weekend. Rand Goodman, the inventory manager at the Berwick Ace Hardware, says that they’ve seen an uptick in customers looking...
SAVANNAH, GA

