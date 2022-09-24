Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
‘I went out and bought jugs of water:’ Savannah resident concerned about Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “I don’t want to get caught by Ian.”. Preparing for tropical storms is typically an annual occasion for seasoned Chatham County residents but moving to the area under a year ago, Marilyn Woods is preparing for her first named storm. “I went out and...
WJCL
Tybee Island offers free sand to residents ahead of Ian's arrival
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Due to the potential for localized flooding in some areas, Tybee Island is offering free sand to its residents. This is for anyone looking to fill sandbags to protect their property. The sand is available at the Memorial Park volleyball pit. Tybee Mayor Shirley Sessions...
WJCL
Investigators: Teen shot outside home by Bluffton Parkway, hospitalized in Savannah
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities are investigating after a teenager was shot Sunday night in Bluffton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, a 17-year-old Hardeeville resident was injured at 3 Woodland Court, in The Retreat at Grande Oaks neighborhood off of Bluffton Parkway. Deputies...
WJCL
Hurricane Ian Closings & Cancellations: Events impacted in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your latest forecast. In anticipation of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian, several closings and cancellations in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry have been announced. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share info on your event? Email us at...
WJCL
Juvenile detained in connection with Sunday night shooting in Bluffton
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — The investigation into the shooting incident that left a 17-year-old Hardeeville resident hospitalized with gunshot wounds has led to the detention of another area teen. Sunday night, Sheriff’s deputies were called to The Retreat at Grande Oaks for a gunshot victim. A Hardeeville youth was...
BCSO searching for suspects involved in St. Helena Island burglary
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. — The Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in the burglary of a local business. According to police, officers were called shortly before 8 a.m. on September 19 to Tradewinds Landscape Supply on St. Helena Island due to a burglary report. When police arrived, it was determined […]
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. emergency director reminding residents what to pack in your hurricane kit
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Emergency Management Agency is prepping for the possible effects of Ian, talking with residents about how to get ready and doing some physical preparations of their own around the county. “We are currently in OpCon Level 4, what that means is that...
WJCL
Deadly Rincon Fire: Father of 3-year-old child grateful for community's outpouring of support
Rincon, Ga. — A Rincon family is mourning the loss of a 3-year-old boy who died in a July house fire. "I don't believe God is cruel and I do not believe my son suffered at all, I believe he just went to sleep, and he is with Jesus," said Joey Brady, the father of the boy.
Chatham County Health Department urges residents to sign up for hurricane registry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re in need of assistance, the Chatham County Health Department is asking residents who require special assistance to sign for the hurricane registry. This applies specifically to those who have medical, functional, or access needs. “What’s critical about this list is for folks who don’t have a way out of […]
SPD: Missing woman located
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say a missing woman was located. According to the Savannah Police Department, Mary-Grace Ducey, also known as Autumn Cassidy, was reported missing on Sunday. SPD announced she had been found late Sunday night.
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s Hot Dog Man
In a city increasingly known for it’s great food, it is always nice to know that you don’t necessarily have to break the bank for a quick lunch. Half of the battle in navigating our food scene-particularly downtown- is knowing where to go and when is the best time to do so.
WJCL
Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
Teen injured in Sunday night shooting in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A teenager is recovering after being shot in Bluffton Sunday night. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting in the area of 3 Woodland Court in The Retreat at Grande Oaks neighborhood in Bluffton. Upon arrival, deputies located a 17-year-old Hardeeville […]
wtoc.com
Hilton Head preparing for a variety of strengths with tropical system, Emergency Manager says
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head is in watch and wait mode. As of Monday, its a beautiful beach day for people out here, but as the WTOC First Alert Weather team has been saying that could change later in the week. ”Right now, anytime there’s a storm...
wtoc.com
Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Though Tropical Storm Ian’s path remains a little uncertain, people in the area are still taking the opportunity to spruce up their hurricane kits this weekend. Rand Goodman, the inventory manager at the Berwick Ace Hardware, says that they’ve seen an uptick in customers looking...
wtoc.com
CEMA Director expecting power outages and potential flooding following hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we’re tracking hurricane Ian Chatham Emergency Management Agency is getting ready for a week full of storm preparations. Starting Thursday, I anticipate we’ll be all hands on deck.”. As Chatham County is no stranger to hurricanes, Chatham Emergency Management Agency will have extra...
WJCL
Bluffton 16-year-old suspect arrested for attempted murder in weekend shooting
A 16-year-old suspect is facing charges after a teenager was shot Sunday night in Bluffton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, a 17-year-old Hardeeville resident was injured at 3 Woodland Court, in The Retreat at Grande Oaks neighborhood off of Bluffton Parkway. Deputies arrived to the scene around 8:40...
wtoc.com
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting at The Retreat at Grande Oaks
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that injured a 17-year-old Sunday around 8:40 p.m. Police responded to The Retreat at Grande Oaks, and learned a teenager was shot while sitting in a car outside a home. Witnesses reported seeing two other males...
WJCL
Wild Video: Burglars break into Bluffton business, police investigate string of crimes
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Several Bluffton business owners are left feeling uneasy after their store fronts were broken into late last week. The above footage was captured by Dago’s Snacks just before 5 a.m. Friday, September 16. In it you can see at least two masked people breaking into...
WJCL
Inaugural Fish and Grits Music Festival to showcase Gullah Geechee culture on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — How much do you know about the Gullah Geechee culture?. This weekend you can join an exciting and fun experience that celebrates and showcases several aspects of the culture. The inaugural Lowcountry Fish and Grits Music Festival is on Oct. 1. The first event...
