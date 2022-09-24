Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Is there anyone here who actually likes Corrie and Emmerdale?
It seems like everybody hates them just for the sake of it. I quite enjoy them. Does anyone here watch them because they actually like them? I want to join the threads on the episodes but I don't want to seem out of place lol. No and I say that...
digitalspy.com
Why is soap characters not staying for long term nowadays?
I've notice soap characters doesn't stay for long periods of time nowadays??? Janine is leaving after returning 18 months ago. Frankie left the soap the other day and she came into the show in 2020 two years. Coronation Street Kelly Neelan left the soap after three years after her first appearance. There are lots of different examples but what is the reason why no character in a soap stay for long term nowadays?
digitalspy.com
EE - The Carter's Future?
Now we know Janine is leaving, I suspect that Linda & Shirley are staying. It maybe a good choice now to bring back a recasted Johnny and Danny Hatchard as Lee, it would be nice for Linda to have her two Adult Sons with her. Pretty large family with new...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders Episode Discussion 27.09.22 - The Scarlett PimperTell
BBC One - 19:30. Eve demands the truth from Suki, but will she admit what happened? Scarlett contemplates telling Linda the truth. Is Janine’s time with Mick finally up? Freddie goes all out to help Billy. On This Day... 2021 - Harvey gets in between Bobby and Dana, Janine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Week 1 5 thoughts
1. Craig is usually the most reliable judge, but thought his scoring was ridiculous tonight! 2 more points to both Kaye & James over Kym? Giving Helen the same mark as them both?. 2. Hamza is by far my fave and already was before he danced so wonderfully with Jowita.
Why Did Charlotte Ritchie Leave 'Call the Midwife'? Her Character Suffered a Tragic Death
Period drama lovers would agree that PBS’s Call the Midwife is TV gold. The series focuses on a group of midwives working in London throughout the 1900s. Of course, the series serves up the right amount of drama and heartbreak, which viewers have become obsessed with. Article continues below...
Brits demand Queen’s pallbearers be given gongs for flawlessly carrying ‘weight of world’ on their shoulders
A GRATEFUL nation called for the Queen’s pall-bearers to be awarded gongs — for flawlessly carrying the “weight of the world” on their shoulders. Hundreds showered tributes on the Grenadier Guards who impressed millions as they shouldered Her Majesty’s lead-lined coffin on her spectacular final procession.
Popculture
Terry McDermott, Reality TV Star, Dies From Cancer
Bondi Rescue star Terry 'Tezz' McDermott has died following a years-long battle with cancer. The beloved lifeguard, who rose to fame on the Australian TV program, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1 after first being diagnosed with prostate cancer on Anzac Day 2020, the official Facebook page for Bondi Rescue Lifeguards announced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Alec Baldwin welcomes seventh child with wife Hilaria and reveals sweet name
Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria welcomed their seventh child on Thursday (September 22) revealing the sweet name they have chosen. Sharing the news via a post on social media, and in keeping with her brothers and sisters names, the latest member of the Baldwin family has been named Ilaria – a strikingly similar name to her mum.
digitalspy.com
Only 3 Soaps have ever had 20 million.plus single Viewing
They also say , that ED has Never had single episode of over 10.milion. they also say , that ED has Never had single episode of over 10.milion. Rubbish ED has been over 10m for much of its existence barring the last 12 years. sorry can't edit it meant 20.milion.Not...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders hints at a reunion for Ben and Callum
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lola has her heart set on reuniting the recently-separated Ben and Callum – and she's been trying to think of numerous ways to get them back on the same page. After her plans to get them to bond over Jay's birthday party backfire and leave...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale 50th Interviews
Emmerdale have released interviews with cast members from each generation on YouTube. They were with Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle), Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle), Chris Chittell (Eric Pollard), Rebecca Sarker (Manpreet Sharma, Claire King (Kim Tate) and Frazer Hines (Joe Sugden). Chris Chittell said he tried to get Sandie Merrick to...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale to reveal Mackenzie Boyd's mystery lover
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has confirmed that Mackenzie Boyd's mystery lover will be revealed on screen next week. Fans have been speculating ever since Mack cheated on Charity Dingle by sleeping with someone else last month. The show has teased that this person is a familiar face from the village.
digitalspy.com
Corrie: Who else will Stephen kill?
Soap serial killers normally kill three before being arrested/bumped off themselves. I’ll have a guess at his wife and then someone with no relevance to him but a character that will be leaving in the next few months. Ryan maybe?. I also think that scaffolding outside No.1 has got...
digitalspy.com
Jenny Leaving?
Sally Ann Matthews has tweeted she will be on Lorraine tomorrow to discuss “Jenny’s farewell to the cobbles” I had no idea she was leaving?. Sally Ann Matthews has tweeted she will be on Lorraine tomorrow to discuss “Jenny’s farewell to the cobbles” I had no idea she was leaving?
digitalspy.com
💫 Molly Rainford & Carlos Gu Appreciation Thread 💫
I can’t believe no one has started a thread for them yet. Molly danced a wonderful samba in week one and it had lots of basic, so kudos to Carlos on his first show. I’m excited to watch them progress. Blimey, poor Molly. I had to dodge a...
digitalspy.com
Corrie 26/09/22: Can't Be Trusted
Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. When Leo's dad Teddy warns him that he's mad to chuck his life...
digitalspy.com
Matt and Nadiya appreciation
Don't lambast me if one these threads already exists but I'm darned if I can find. If it does, put it down to an old fossil getting muddled. I'm a big Nardia fan and I think she and Matt look good together. Posts: 134,447. Forum Member. ✭✭✭✭. 26/09/22...
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise's Ben Miller joins new Christmas movie
Death in Paradise star Ben Miller has joined the cast for This Christmas, a festive film which is being released by Sky Cinema. Miller, who played DI Richard Poole on the BBC crime drama, will join Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter), Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) and Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner) in the film, which is being directed by Chris Foggin (Fisherman’s Friends).
digitalspy.com
Why has EastEnders made so many mistakes?
I feel like compared to other soaps, EastEnders has made so many more mistakes. - killed off Cindy Beale (1998) - killed off Angie Watts off-screen (2002) - killed off Kathy Beale (2006) - Rehired Danniella Westbrook as Sam Mitchell (2009, 2010, 2016) - Killed off Lucy Beale (2014) -...
Comments / 0