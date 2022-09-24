ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

atozsports.com

Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing

The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs cut sixth-year veteran

The Kansas City Chiefs recently made a change to their roster before playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. According to the Chiefs transaction reports, they released sixth-year veteran Elijah Lee on Tuesday. Lee was formerly on the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, and San Francisco 49ers before joining...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Latest NFL injury update could have a big impact on the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Miami Dolphins in a pivotal early-season AFC showdown on Thursday night. All eyes are on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and whether or not he’ll play this week. Tagovailoa suffered an apparent head injury in Miami’s win against Buffalo on Sunday....
CINCINNATI, OH
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear

Bill Belichick has always been a fan of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He also knows how difficult it is to gameplan for him as the Patriots have a big test coming up this Sunday against the Packers. He raved about Rodgers to the media on Monday afternoon and confirmed that he has no weaknesses as a quarterback.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains

Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

It’s time to give the Cowboys the credit they deserve

The Dallas Cowboys drafted CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs in the 2020 NFL Draft. Both have blossomed into franchise cornerstones early in their professional careers. Diggs led the league in interceptions during his second season. He earned All-Pro honors and is a certified ballhawk. Lamb has flashed elite talent in spurts and has the potential to be among the best wideouts in the league.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Minnesota

Vikings' stadium could reportedly host Chiefs-Bucs game due to Hurricane Ian

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are playing in London this weekend, but according to one report, U.S. Bank Stadium may still host a football game on Sunday.ESPN's Jeff Darlington said the Vikings' home stadium is a possible site for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game may need to be moved due to Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a Category 3 storm and is on a path toward Florida's western coast.The Buccaneers traveled to Miami on Tuesday and will practice at the Dolphins' facility, the team said. Darlington reported the NFL would seek...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Cowboys blasted for key decision ahead of MNF

The Dallas Cowboys have made a notable roster move ahead of Monday night’s game against the New York Giants. A decision that is already being met with pushback before the rivalry matchup. Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters will be in uniform for the Cowboys against the Giants. Peters was...
DALLAS, TX
thecheyennepost.com

Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Win Over Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur likes how his team responded to adversity in a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Locations — Green Bay's defense and wide receivers helped to hold off Tampa Bay 14-12 on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and Co. are still working out the kinks....
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Why the NFL has drastically changed its tune on Jalen Hurts

This team is legit. The Philadelphia Eagles are the team to beat in the NFC, at least that’s how it is looking so far. They are the team to beat for a few reasons. Their defense is stout. They can play with anyone, and they can do it all. There isn’t a team they can’t defend, as far as I’m concerned. Just ask the Commanders offensive line, as they gave up nine sacks to this Eagles’ defense.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ biggest threat takes it on the chin

The Kansas City Chiefs may have lost the game last Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts, but they still took a win this week. While no one wants to see a player suffer an injury, and no one wishes that upon anyone, it is, however, an advantage for the opposite team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys Have a Tough but Necessary Decision to Make

Following the Dallas Cowboys victory over the New York Giants, decisions will need to be made. When will QB Dak Prescott return? Is Michael Gallup ready play? etc. However, the one that needs to be answered soonest involves healthy players. What will they do at left guard?. For the past...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cooper Rush is making history while winning big games for the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys looked to be in quite the bind when they lost quarterback, Dak Prescott. However, there was some sense of confidence in Cooper Rush, who won his only start last season when Prescott was sidelined with a strained calf. Rush rose to the occasion in Week 2 by...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

One simple chart explains exactly why the Cowboys are 2-1

Who would’ve thought the Dallas Cowboys would go 2-0 with Cooper Rush at quarterback when it was announced Dak Prescott would miss multiple weeks? He – alongside many unlikely heroes on offense – deserves credit for keeping this season alive. But if we’re talking about THE reason...
DALLAS, TX

