Georgia Bulldog News and Notes for Monday
Injured players appear closer to getting back on the field. Although Kirby Smart did not offer a specific timetable, it does appear a couple of Georgia’s injured wide receivers are closer to playing than they once were. Prior to Saturday’s game against Kent State, both Arian Smith and AD...
3-Star RB & West Virginia Commit Louie Enjoys UNC Visit
Class of 2023 running back Jordan Louie decided to visit Chapel Hill to take in North Carolina's game against Notre Dame. The visit went very well as the Tar Heel coaching staff offered the 6-foot, 200-pounder from Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, GA. Louie is currently committed to West Virginia...
Film Don't Lie: Georgia vs. Kent State
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the video and data to break down what Georgia did vs. Kent State. Film Don't Lie looks at what went wrong with Georgia's defense. It also highlights the good and bad with Georgia's offense. The Play of the Game is a first down completion...
MONDAY INSIDER
1. Well they're comin' to your city. ESPN's College GameDay set returns to Clemson for the first time since 2020. Thus the festive vibe on campus should be kicked up a couple of notches. Even though that's a long window between the show at Saturday's 7:30 p.m. kickoff against N.C....
Videos: NC State coach Dave Doeren wants players to enjoy moment
NC State coach Dave Doeren said his No. 10-ranked Wolfpack playing at No. 5-ranked Clemson is the biggest game of his coaching tenure in Raleigh on Monday. NC State plays at Clemson at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC. Both teams are 4-0 and NC State won the matchup last year in double overtime in Raleigh.
Scouting Clemson
Here is a scouting report on No. 5-ranked Clemson, who hosts No. 10-ranked NC State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC. Clemson’s defense just seems better when he’s on the field, but that has been a mixed bag the last three years, including missing last year's loss at NC State. The 6-1, 290-pounder has seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks (both against Wake Forest) in two games this season. He has played in 32 games in four years, accumulating 87 tackles, 19.5 tackels for loss and 11.5 sacks. Davis was a Rivals.com four-star prospect out of Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva High in the class of 2019.
The Day After
So much of the story coming into this game yesterday was about Wake Forest's slow mesh, and Clemson's annual destruction of the tactic courtesy of its ownership of the line of scrimmage. As it turned out this game was defined more by the slow mush of Clemson's pass coverage. And...
