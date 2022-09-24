Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
Following the Future: How Alabama prospects fared this week
A bevy of Alabama prospects took their respective fields on Friday for their high school and junior college programs. Here's a look at the 2023 and 2024 prospects and how they performed this past week. Hubbard and Ocean Springs improved to 4-0 on Friday as the Greyhounds downed Hancock 42-7....
Scarlet Nation
Four-star Kendrick Raphael mixing old, new schools
Naples (Fla.) High senior running back Kendrick Raphael has undergone a lot of changes since he officially visited NC State on June 3-5. Raphael went to NC State and then followed with an official visit to Iowa last June, and verbally committed to the Hawkeyes June 13. That lasted until Sept. 21, though some schools hadn’t stopped recruiting the Rivals.com four-star running back.
Chiefs-Bucs still set for Tampa, but could move to Minnesota: NFL
The NFL confirmed if it decides to move Sunday night's Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, it will be moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota.
