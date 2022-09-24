Naples (Fla.) High senior running back Kendrick Raphael has undergone a lot of changes since he officially visited NC State on June 3-5. Raphael went to NC State and then followed with an official visit to Iowa last June, and verbally committed to the Hawkeyes June 13. That lasted until Sept. 21, though some schools hadn’t stopped recruiting the Rivals.com four-star running back.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO