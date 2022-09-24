ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Everything We Know About Yeezy SHDZ Sunglasses: Release Date, Pricing

By Joseph Cheatham
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago

Now that Kanye has officially broken up with Gap , he’s finally doing exactly what Gap wanted in the first place — selling an affordable yet fashion-forward item to the masses. The rapper-turned-designer has teased oversized, futuristic visor-shaped sunglasses, titled YZY SHDZ, for months now, and these accessories could finally be coming to stores.

In an interview with Forbes , the controversial artist recently revealed details about the release and what consumers can anticipate, fiscally speaking.

As with a lot of Kanye fashion news, there’s a lot we don’t know, but keep reading to learn everything we do know.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia)

Yeezy SHDZ: Coming Soon

At this point, it’s unclear if the futuristic sunglasses will be sold via the Yeezy Gap partnership or released independently. Gap is still planning to release Yeezy Gap products that were already in production before the official breakup; however, Kanye’s interview made it seem like he’ll be releasing SHDZ on his own.

“When it’s sold in America, it’ll be made in America, and when it’s sold in China, it’ll be manufactured in China,” West said. “So the glasses will cost $20, and everything in the Ye Supply store will be $20. And, we’re working on how to make clothing free. Because life is free.”

Ye originally debuted the shades during his surprise performance at 2022 Rolling Loud Miami back in July. We also received a another preview when the Yeezy x Gap partnership premiered a campaign featuring a lineup of celebrities showing off the shades. Among the famous faces included none other than his wife Kim Kardashian and their daughter North West.

Ye has also been giving the glasses away to select celebs, and so they’ve made frequent appearances on social media. The exclusivity led us to believe these items would be priced like designer eyewear, not cheap sunglasses . If we had to guess a few weeks ago, we would have assumed they would sell for closer to $2,000 than $20. However, Ye seems committed to that price point, which is great news for Yeezy fashion fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPk6m_0i8zvCd200

Earlier this month, we saw West take to social media to share a sneak peak video of a man demonstrating a pair of the roll-up sunglasses. The reflective lenses are able to fold and fit in your pocket without being damaged and are accompanied by a modifiable band to wrap around the back of the head. The man in the clip described the shades to have FDA approval — meaning the glasses would provide UV protection.

The glasses most closely resemble medical eyewear, and similar rollable shades are often used in doctor’s and dentists’ offices. However, this would be the first polarized roll-up sunglasses on the market, and there really isn’t anything quite like them. If we had to guess, we think we’re most likely to see SHDZ hit the market in early 2023, although that’s speculation at this point.

The news of his next fashion venture comes after Ye announced plans to terminate partnership deals with Adidas as well as Gap, although he still has an outstanding agreement with Adidas. Yeezy made claims that the retailers failed to meet responsibilities in their agreements with him such as distributing products to physical store locations and creating new YZY brick and mortar stores.

There has yet to be a confirmed release date for the Yeezy SHDZ, however, we advise everyone interested in the frames to sign up for the waitlist at yeezy.com and keep tabs on the Instagram account ( @yzy ).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia)

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 4

Related
SPY

Watch: This TikTok Creator Is Going Viral for Their Awesome Stranger Things Halloween Display

Do you have a friend that’s a little too obsessed with Halloween? We are that friend. And even though it’s not even October, we’re still very much in Halloween mode here at SPY, and we’re not alone. This week, TikTok creator @HorrorProps has gone viral for his Stranger Things-inspired Halloween display, which is one of the most inventive and spooky displays we’ve ever seen. Check it out: @horrorprops ♬ Stranger Things – Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein Stranger Things fans will instantly recognize this tabluea, which is a perfect recreation of a pivotal moment in the season 4 episode 4...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SPY

Is G.H. Bass Cool Again? The Brand’s Latest Updated Classics Are Selling Out as Shoppers Snap Up Comfy Footwear

Like a great renaissance painter, footwear brand G.H. Bass is finally getting its due. Just last year, Bass celebrated the 85th birthday of Weejuns, the Maine manufacturer’s trademark penny loafer. And while there have been many loafers since, many of which we love, G.H. Bass has the best claim to having invented the style. As the brand says on its website, “G.H. Bass was the first American manufacturer to construct leather loafers inspired by fashionable footwear popular in the social scene of Palm Beach.” These classic penny loafers were hugely popular in the Ivy League heyday of the early 1960s (think...
APPAREL
SPY

How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Steelers vs. Browns Game Won’t Be on TV Tonight)

Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022  How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Steelers vs. Browns Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? The 2022 NFL football season is officially underway, with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. Now that we’re in Week 3,  it’s time to start figuring out where and how to watch your favorite team(s) play for the rest of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
sneakernews.com

adidas Yeezy To Release Laceless Version Of The Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN

It’s highly likely that Ye’s relationship with adidas hasn’t gotten any better since his televised interview. Regardless, new releases are still continuing to surface; and as revealed on-foot by none other than Pusha T, a laceless version of the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN will be hitting the shelves relatively soon.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
POPSUGAR

Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Candice Swanepoel: "They Like Each Other"

Apparently, Kanye West has a new lady in his life: supermodel Candice Swanepoel. On Sept. 16, Entertainment Tonight reported that a source told the outlet the pair "are dating and their relationship is new." "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far," the insider added. "They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Feels ‘Awful’ That Kim Kardashian Has to Deal With Fresh Attacks From Kanye West

After Kanye West has made more attacks against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on social media, Pete Davidson feels bad for his ex continuing to receive attacks from the rapper. A source close to Pete, 28, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that while the comedian is glad that Yeezy isn’t going after him, he’s upset to see Kanye, 45, still attacking Kim, 41. “Although Pete is somewhat relieved Kanye has kept his attacks against him to a minimum, he still feels awful for Kim that she’s been the main target of his online assaults,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Holiday Season#Sunglasses#Yzy Shdz
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Vanessa Hudgens Is a "Bad Barbie" in a Minidress and Platform Flip-Flops

Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to embrace Barbiecore. The actress posed on Instagram wearing a pink slipdress, and even captioned the post "Bad Barbie's." The '90s-inspired, mini style features an oversize floral print and thin straps for a retro feel. Posing beside two friends, Hudgens paired the slipdress with black platform flip flops, pink heart-shaped sunglasses, and even wore a pink scrunchie in her hair. She accessorized with a beaded necklace, hoop earrings, and an anklet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Fans Are So Worried About Kim Kardashian Looking 'Smaller' Than Kendall Jenner In New Photos: 'No Ounce Of Fat Left'

After new videos of the latest Kylie Cosmetics event emerged online last week, fans continue to express their concerns regarding Kim Kardashian‘s “drastic” weight loss, as one recently wrote on Twitter. In one highly viewed clip, the SKIMS founder can be seen walking beside her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner, and fans think she looks “way smaller” and “too thin” in comparison.
CELEBRITIES
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
shefinds

The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Announced As Latest Brand Ambassador For Stuart Weitzman's 'Iconic & Timeless' Fall Campaign — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. To no one's surprise, Kim Kardashian has launched another iconic partnership. On Tuesday, September 20, luxury shoe brand Stuart Weitzman announced The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season

Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

SPY

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy