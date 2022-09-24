ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

WATCH: Mizzou RB Nathaniel Peat Fumbles Away OT Win vs. Auburn

By Zach Dimmitt
Mizzou Sports Talk
Mizzou Sports Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ViIYQ_0i8zv7Ie00

Missouri Tigers running back Nathaniel Peat will likely be blamed for a game-losing mistake that will overshadow a handful of other Mizzou mishaps.

Missouri Tigers running back Nathaniel Peat was the hero in Saturday's SEC opener on the road against the Auburn Tigers.

Until he wasn't.

Despite totaling a season-high with 20 carries and 110 rushing yards, it was his final carry that will be remembered in the worst of ways for Mizzou in what turned out to be a 17-14 overtime loss.

Peat fumbled a potential game-winning touchdown out of his hand as he was inches away from crossing the goal line in overtime. As he extended the ball across for the win, it slipped out of his grasp and rolled into the end zone, where Auburn fell on top of it to survive the SEC opener.

Peat's near heroics almost made up for the brutal end to the game that Mizzou had, as kicker Harrison Mevis, one of the better kickers in program history, missed a chip-shot game-winning 26-yard field goal, which sent the game to overtime.

After Auburn nailed a field goal to take a 17-14 lead in overtime, Missouri had a chance to win with a touchdown on its first possession of overtime.

Peat dashed left, extended, and seemingly won the game for Mizzou. Instead, it was a loss that will be remembered by Tigers fans for quite some time.

Missouri now falls to 2-2 headed into a brutal matchup with top-ranked Georgia on tap next week.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Columbia, MO
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
Columbia, MO
College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Tigers#Missouri Tigers#American Football#College Football#Sec
ktvo.com

SUV driver killed after rear-ending stopped tractor-trailer near Macon

MACON COUNTY, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim of Thursday afternoon's crash outside Macon as Mary Kliethermes, 71, of Independence, Missouri. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: A woman was killed Thursday afternoon when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped on a busy northeast Missouri highway.
MACON, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Friday at about 2:45 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old DuvalMetri L Brown of Des Moines, IA on several charges or warrants, including alleged resisting arrest, following too close, speeding, no turn signal, failure to yield, no valid license, assault on law enforcement, a Harrison County warrant for alleged speeding and a Clinton County warrant for speeding – no insurance – no valid license. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Sewage spills into Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A sewer main line break lead to raw sewage spilling into Lake of the Ozarks. According to a press release, the public works department of Osage Beach investigated a break in a gravity sewer main line leading into the Sands Lift Station, which is one of the city’s largest lift stations. […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Facebook
kttn.com

Elderly woman dies in Highway 36 crash with Freightliner truck

A woman from Independence was killed Thursday when the sports utility vehicle she was driving crashed into the rear of a Freightliner tractor-trailer. Seventy-one-year-old Mary Kliethermes of Independence was pronounced dead at the scene, three miles east of Macon. Her body was transported to Greening Egan-Hayes Funeral Home in Macon.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Mizzou Sports Talk

Mizzou Sports Talk

Columbia, MO
184
Followers
260
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

MizzouSportsTalk brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of Missouri athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/missouri

Comments / 0

Community Policy