Howard County, MD

Man Convicted Of Sexually Abusing Minor Placed In His Care, Howard County State's Attorney Says

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
Roy Free Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

The Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that a man who sexually abused a minor placed in his care for several months has been convicted on multiple charges.

Baltimore resident Roy David Free, 47, was convicted by a jury in Howard County for sexually abusing a juvenile between Jan. 2, 2020, and March 5, 2020.

Specifically, Free was charged with:

  • Sexual child abuse;
  • Conspiracy to commit rape;
  • Conspiracy to commit sexual solicitation of a minor.

The state’s attorney’s office said that during the investigation, they uncovered text messages between Free and a co-conspirator leading up to, during, and after the abuse of the minor.

Officials noted that Free has another case in Howard County pending against him involving the production of child pornography and child porn distribution in Baltimore City.

In July 2021, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit received an investigative referral from the FBI Arkansas Field Office based upon an investigation leading to the arrest of an Arkansas man, according to Maryland State Police investigators. The subsequent investigation by Maryland State Police investigators revealed multiple child pornography files in Free’s social media accounts.

Free is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 31, 2023.

Daily Voice

Man Out On Bond Busted Beating Woman With 'Ghost Gun,' In Charles County, Police Say

A man released from jail on a $10,000 bond for violating his probation is facing multiple new charges following an alleged violent assault of a woman in Maryland. Branden Alfred Holland, 23, of Indian Head, was arrested following an investigation into a domestic assault when he pistol-whipped his female victim and threatened her in Charles County, authorities announced on Monday, Sept. 26.
Daily Voice

Teen Charged After Bringing Loaded Ghost Gun, Drugs To Maryland School

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Clinton teenager accused of taking a gun onto school property, authorities say. The 17-year-old boy was stopped by Prince George's County Public Schools security personnel for suspicions of having illegal drugs at Surratsville High School, around 1:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, according to Prince George's County police.
CLINTON, MD
Daily Voice

Havre de Grace Police Officer On Administrative Leave After Striking Man In Viral Video: Mayor

A police officer in Maryland has been placed on administrative duty after a video of him hitting another person circulated and went viral on social media. In Harford County, Havre de Grace Mayor William Martin announced that an investigation has been launched into the police department following an incident at a Waffle House parking lot early on Saturday, Sept. 24.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
Daily Voice

Suspected Killer Arrested After Shooting Maryland Teen In The Head

A Maryland man has been arrested in connection to the murder of teen who was shot in the head in Baltimore last month, authorities say.. Chase Marco Wilson, 21, was taken into custody on Monday, Sept. 26, in the 200 block of Water Street after being accused of killing Julian Fruh the night of Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Young Girls Armed With Baseball Bats Break Into Anne Arundel County Home, Beat Residents

One woman has been arrested after she and three young girls broke into a home in Anne Arundel County and beat the residents with baseball bats, authorities say. Detectives say the armed group entered the home on the 200 block of Hilltop Road around 1:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, and attacked the residents, leaving them with minor injuries, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
