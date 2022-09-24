Michael Locksley comments on injuries sustained by Taulia Tagovailoa, Rakim Jarrett in loss to Michigan

Read full article on original website
Maryland reveals updated depth chart for Week 5 game vs. MSU
Ahead of its B1G East matchup with Michigan State, Maryland has released an updated depth chart. On Tuesday morning, Maryland football provided its depth chart for Week 5 and there will be some playing despite suffering injuries in prior games. The starting quarterback will be Taulia Tagovailoa, even after last...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State DC Scottie Hazelton downplays personnel issues: 'Those guys work like crazy'
Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 record, while just a season ago in 2021 the Spartans had an 11-2 record. During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, MSU’s defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton addressed issues on the field. Sorta. Saying in part that the issues on the field...
Michigan State at Maryland opening point spread released
On Saturday, Michigan State had a golden opportunity to bounce back from a tough loss at Washington as they hosted Minnesota in East Lansing. Unfortunately, things did not go at all as planned for the Spartans as they were absolutely annihilated by the Golden Gophers. Up next for Michigan State...
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Locksley laments 'cheap' touchdowns Maryland surrenders in loss to Michigan
Maryland head coach Michael Locksley didn’t hold back on his team’s mistakes giving No. 4 Michigan easy opportunities to score. From the start of the game, Maryland made some key mistakes that gave Michigan the scores that made the difference in the 34-27 final. On the opening kickoff,...
Terrapin mascot Testudo gets drilled during Maryland's visit to the Big House
There were battlefield casualties in the war that was the Maryland vs Michigan game on Saturday. In the end, the Wolverines quite literally took down the Terrapins, including Maryland mascot Testudo. Apparently, the sideline isn’t a safe place for a Terrapin to be, and neither was the field on Saturday....
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh addresses Week 4 absence for Michigan TE Erick All
Jim Harbaugh didn’t have much for reporters to work with when he was asked about Erick All. All missed the Week 4 outing vs. Maryland with an undisclosed injury. Luke Schoonmaker made the most of his opportunities with All out of the lineup, and scored in the first half thanks to a Maryland mishap on the opening kickoff. Schoonmaker led the team in receiving yards with 72 and also had 1 touchdown.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh previews Week 5 trip to Kinnick Stadium: Where 'top-5 teams go to die'
Jim Harbaugh had a lot to say about the clash of B1G teams happening on Saturday as No. 4 Michigan travels to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes. The Wolverines are 4-0 on the season and are coming off a hard-fought win against conference opponent Maryland. Michigan was aided in the battle by RB Blake Corum, who had a stellar game.
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Iowa's odds against Michigan boil down to 1 simple question
Can Iowa close a 39-point gap with Michigan from last December?. That is the question Saturday’s Big Ten championship game rematch at Kinnick Stadium boils down to. The Wolverines pounded the Hawkeyes 42-3 to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. Yes, teams change from year to year....
Khris Bogle, Michigan State DL, seen leaving for locker room vs. Minnesota
Michigan State is having a rough performance at home versus Minnesota and it isn’t getting better with senior defensive end Khris Bogle injured in the second quarter. Bogle got up and walked off the field under his own power, limping. Bogle had accounted for 1 solo tackle before leaving...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker acknowledges boos from Michigan State's home loss to Minnesota
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and his Spartans had a terrible game in the 34-7 home loss to Minnesota as the home crowd booed the team. Tucker is not worried about the discouraging reactions from the home crowd of Michigan State as he assures fans the team will get better.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Michigan at Iowa
Michigan football marches on after a bit of a reality check last week against Maryland. The Wolverines got it done, but they were unable to thoroughly dominate as they had against Hawai’i, Colorado State and UConn. Still, 4-0 is 4-0. Iowa was this close to 4-0 in its own...
Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral
Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
Michigan State defense shredded by fans, media for second straight week due to disastrous start
Mel Tucker may be dealing with the effects of some roster turnover this season. His team is struggling once again, but this time it’s at home. Minnesota led the game 14-0 after the first quarter, and it was much more of the same in the second. Michigan State is coming off of a devastating loss on the road to Washington.
Week 5 AP College Football Top 25 poll released
Week 4 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of the Michigan Wolverines will be pleased to see that their team is still ranked highly in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll. The Wolverines pulled out a big win...
saturdaytradition.com
Payton Thorne: 'Not really much to say' following Michigan State's blowout loss to Minnesota
Payton Thorne and Michigan State had a big letdown in Week 4, dropping a blowout loss to Minnesota by a final score of 34-7. Save for a late touchdown in mop-up duty, the Spartans were nearly shut out. After the game, Thorne took to the podium. While the defensive issues...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker remains confident in Michigan State's coaching staff despite bad losses
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is not panicking or ready to fire any of his coaches as he has confidence the Spartans will flip the season around after being dominated in Week 4 34-7 at home. Michigan State suffered its second consecutive loss of the 2022 season after losing...
Mel Tucker trolled by fans, media following back-to-back letdowns by Michigan State
Michigan State suffered an embarrassing loss at home 34-7 to an unranked Minnesota Golden Gophers squad as Spartans head coach Mel Tucker was trolled hard after the loss. This was the second consecutive loss for Michigan State as the Spartans lost 39-28 on the road to an unranked Washington Huskies team. Michigan State was ranked No. 11 at the time of the loss to Washington.
Michigan State fans rain boos on Mel Tucker, players during embarrassing performance
On Saturday afternoon, Michigan State had a chance to bounce back from a tough loss against Washington, and most thought head coach Mel Tucker would have his boys ready. Those people (including myself) were VERY wrong as the Spartans came out and embarrassed themselves during a 34-7 loss to Minnesota.
Look: Desmond Howard's Comment On Urban Meyer Goes Viral
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer returned to Michigan on Saturday. FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" aired live from Michigan ahead of the Wolverines' home contest against Maryland. The show reportedly had a "no Urban Meyer signs" policy on Saturday morning. Michigan fans were understandably disappointed by the news,...
New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream
ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
