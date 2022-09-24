Michael Locksley comments on injuries sustained by Taulia Tagovailoa, Rakim Jarrett in loss to Michigan

Jim Harbaugh didn’t have much for reporters to work with when he was asked about Erick All. All missed the Week 4 outing vs. Maryland with an undisclosed injury. Luke Schoonmaker made the most of his opportunities with All out of the lineup, and scored in the first half thanks to a Maryland mishap on the opening kickoff. Schoonmaker led the team in receiving yards with 72 and also had 1 touchdown.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO