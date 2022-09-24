ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Metro: Woman fatally shot another woman outside SE valley home

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YIXQA_0i8ztgqI00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is facing an open murder charge after Metro police said she shot another woman early Friday outside a home in the southeast valley.

Lahela Kaiwi-Brewer, 27, was detained shortly before 7:30 a.m. after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to the 4400 block of Dennis Way, east of U.S. 95, where they found a woman with a gunshot wound in a driveway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Syr5x_0i8ztgqI00

Medical personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene, and Metro’s homicide section determined that the victim and Kaiwi-Brewer had been involved in a heated argument outside the home, police said in a news release.

“Kaiwi-Brewer went inside of the home and retrieved a handgun and shot the victim,” the release said.

Kaiwi-Brewer was taken to the Clark County Detenion Center and is scheduled to appear in court Saturday on a charge of open murder.

A charge of open murder means a conviction can be returned on any of the state’s classifications of murder, ranging from first degree to manslaughter.

Anyone with any information can contact the homicide section, 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 32

Lori Woo
2d ago

Exactly why so many should not own guns! Guns are not the answer to solve a verbal dispute. Even if she hit her its not self defense. Especially going back in the home to get the gun....foolish rage and murder! Should have gone in the house ...slammed the door and stayed there!

Reply(2)
5
Andrew Lashua
2d ago

More childish behavior by people who were never taught self-control.

Reply(4)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Man arrested for allegedly planning "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting

A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting, authorities said. The suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives obtained evidence of his plot, according to a police statement. The evidence included unspecified information that he had made "criminal threats to kill specific individuals, specified law enforcement officers, and was preparing to commit a 'Las Vegas style' mass shooting with a specified deadline," said the statement from the Chico Police Department.Sixty people were killed and more than 400 were wounded in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire on a music festival from a high-rise hotel in 2017. After his arrest, the Chico suspect threatened to kill additional officers and their families, and he battered an officer with a table during the interview process, the police statement said.He could face charges including making criminal threats and battery on a peace officer. He was held without bail at Butte County Jail.
CHICO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox5 KVVU

Man shot dead by North Las Vegas police during apparent home break-in, officers say he was armed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is dead after a North Las Vegas police officer shot him Saturday night, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. Officers said a 911 caller reported that the man was in the backyard of a house and was holding a long metal pole. They said he appeared to be trying to break into the house. The man, who appeared to be in his twenties, appeared to possibly be under the influence, according to the police. The caller “confronted the suspect, who challenged him by asking if he wanted to die,” according to police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8newsnow.com

Deadly shooting: NLV police, man with rifle exchange gunfire in neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man armed with a rifle was shot to death late Saturday in a gunfire exchange with North Las Vegas Police in a residential neighborhood. Officers responded to a home near 4300 Westmere Avenue, west of Aviary Way and south of Grand Teton Drive, around 10 p.m. after a resident said he saw a man with a long pole in the backyard of a house on his street, according to Sgt. Jeff Wall of the North Las Vegas Police Department. The resident said the man appeared to be trying to break into a house.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy