Metro: Woman fatally shot another woman outside SE valley home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is facing an open murder charge after Metro police said she shot another woman early Friday outside a home in the southeast valley.
Lahela Kaiwi-Brewer, 27, was detained shortly before 7:30 a.m. after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to the 4400 block of Dennis Way, east of U.S. 95, where they found a woman with a gunshot wound in a driveway.
Medical personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene, and Metro’s homicide section determined that the victim and Kaiwi-Brewer had been involved in a heated argument outside the home, police said in a news release.
“Kaiwi-Brewer went inside of the home and retrieved a handgun and shot the victim,” the release said.
Kaiwi-Brewer was taken to the Clark County Detenion Center and is scheduled to appear in court Saturday on a charge of open murder.
A charge of open murder means a conviction can be returned on any of the state’s classifications of murder, ranging from first degree to manslaughter.
Anyone with any information can contact the homicide section, 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com .
