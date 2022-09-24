Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland reveals updated depth chart for Week 5 game vs. MSU
Ahead of its B1G East matchup with Michigan State, Maryland has released an updated depth chart. On Tuesday morning, Maryland football provided its depth chart for Week 5 and there will be some playing despite suffering injuries in prior games. The starting quarterback will be Taulia Tagovailoa, even after last...
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Iowa's odds against Michigan boil down to 1 simple question
Can Iowa close a 39-point gap with Michigan from last December?. That is the question Saturday’s Big Ten championship game rematch at Kinnick Stadium boils down to. The Wolverines pounded the Hawkeyes 42-3 to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. Yes, teams change from year to year....
Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released
After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State DC Scottie Hazelton downplays personnel issues: 'Those guys work like crazy'
Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 record, while just a season ago in 2021 the Spartans had an 11-2 record. During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, MSU’s defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton addressed issues on the field. Sorta. Saying in part that the issues on the field...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh previews Week 5 trip to Kinnick Stadium: Where 'top-5 teams go to die'
Jim Harbaugh had a lot to say about the clash of B1G teams happening on Saturday as No. 4 Michigan travels to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes. The Wolverines are 4-0 on the season and are coming off a hard-fought win against conference opponent Maryland. Michigan was aided in the battle by RB Blake Corum, who had a stellar game.
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Locksley laments 'cheap' touchdowns Maryland surrenders in loss to Michigan
Maryland head coach Michael Locksley didn’t hold back on his team’s mistakes giving No. 4 Michigan easy opportunities to score. From the start of the game, Maryland made some key mistakes that gave Michigan the scores that made the difference in the 34-27 final. On the opening kickoff,...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Michigan at Iowa
Michigan football marches on after a bit of a reality check last week against Maryland. The Wolverines got it done, but they were unable to thoroughly dominate as they had against Hawai’i, Colorado State and UConn. Still, 4-0 is 4-0. Iowa was this close to 4-0 in its own...
MLive.com
‘Bring the juice’: Michigan basketball has first day of practice
There have been workouts throughout the summer, but Monday (Sep. 26) was the first official day of practice for the Michigan men’s basketball team. The Wolverines, who overcame an uneven regular season to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last year, are hoping for bigger things in 2022-23.
Week 5 AP College Football Top 25 poll released
Week 4 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of the Michigan Wolverines will be pleased to see that their team is still ranked highly in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll. The Wolverines pulled out a big win...
Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral
Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker trolled by fans, media following back-to-back letdowns by Michigan State
Michigan State suffered an embarrassing loss at home 34-7 to an unranked Minnesota Golden Gophers squad as Spartans head coach Mel Tucker was trolled hard after the loss. This was the second consecutive loss for Michigan State as the Spartans lost 39-28 on the road to an unranked Washington Huskies team. Michigan State was ranked No. 11 at the time of the loss to Washington.
saturdaytradition.com
Payton Thorne: 'Not really much to say' following Michigan State's blowout loss to Minnesota
Payton Thorne and Michigan State had a big letdown in Week 4, dropping a blowout loss to Minnesota by a final score of 34-7. Save for a late touchdown in mop-up duty, the Spartans were nearly shut out. After the game, Thorne took to the podium. While the defensive issues...
New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream
ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker remains confident in Michigan State's coaching staff despite bad losses
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is not panicking or ready to fire any of his coaches as he has confidence the Spartans will flip the season around after being dominated in Week 4 34-7 at home. Michigan State suffered its second consecutive loss of the 2022 season after losing...
Look: Desmond Howard's Comment On Urban Meyer Goes Viral
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer returned to Michigan on Saturday. FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" aired live from Michigan ahead of the Wolverines' home contest against Maryland. The show reportedly had a "no Urban Meyer signs" policy on Saturday morning. Michigan fans were understandably disappointed by the news,...
onedetroitpbs.org
‘Detroit Remember When’ Documentary Details Radio Legend Dick Purtan’s Rise to Notoriety in Detroit
Detroit radio fans likely know the name Dick Purtan, the Detroit radio legend and community philanthropist known for his whimsical mix of radio satire, one-liners and deadpan jokes, but do you know how the Detroit radio legend made his way to the Motor City? Before gaining fame at Detroit’s WKNR “Keener 13” station, Purtan found his start at stations in Buffalo, NY, Jacksonville, FL and Cincinnati.
Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: MD Bagel Fragel has more than 400 bagel and cream cheese combos
ANN ARBOR, MI -- At Ann Arbor’s MD Bagel Fragel, there are 432 different combinations of bagels and cream cheese for customers to choose from. Despite its 18 flavors of cream cheese and 24 flavors of bagel, all made in-house, MD Bagel Fragel is better known for the bread for which it’s named -- the fragel.
wemu.org
Why gas prices are headed back up in Washtenaw County
AAA Michigan is reporting what many of us are already seeing at the gas pump. Gas prices have seen a significant hike over the past week. AAA says gas prices, on average, across the state were up 13 cents since last week. In Washtenaw County, the rise of 10 cents...
