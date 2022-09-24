Jim Harbaugh had a lot to say about the clash of B1G teams happening on Saturday as No. 4 Michigan travels to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes. The Wolverines are 4-0 on the season and are coming off a hard-fought win against conference opponent Maryland. Michigan was aided in the battle by RB Blake Corum, who had a stellar game.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO