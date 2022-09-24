ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland reveals updated depth chart for Week 5 game vs. MSU

Ahead of its B1G East matchup with Michigan State, Maryland has released an updated depth chart. On Tuesday morning, Maryland football provided its depth chart for Week 5 and there will be some playing despite suffering injuries in prior games. The starting quarterback will be Taulia Tagovailoa, even after last...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Hickey: Iowa's odds against Michigan boil down to 1 simple question

Can Iowa close a 39-point gap with Michigan from last December?. That is the question Saturday’s Big Ten championship game rematch at Kinnick Stadium boils down to. The Wolverines pounded the Hawkeyes 42-3 to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. Yes, teams change from year to year....
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
College Park, MD
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
College Park, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
College Park, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Michigan at Iowa

Michigan football marches on after a bit of a reality check last week against Maryland. The Wolverines got it done, but they were unable to thoroughly dominate as they had against Hawai’i, Colorado State and UConn. Still, 4-0 is 4-0. Iowa was this close to 4-0 in its own...
IOWA CITY, IA
MLive.com

‘Bring the juice’: Michigan basketball has first day of practice

There have been workouts throughout the summer, but Monday (Sep. 26) was the first official day of practice for the Michigan men’s basketball team. The Wolverines, who overcame an uneven regular season to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last year, are hoping for bigger things in 2022-23.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Fox
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral

Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker trolled by fans, media following back-to-back letdowns by Michigan State

Michigan State suffered an embarrassing loss at home 34-7 to an unranked Minnesota Golden Gophers squad as Spartans head coach Mel Tucker was trolled hard after the loss. This was the second consecutive loss for Michigan State as the Spartans lost 39-28 on the road to an unranked Washington Huskies team. Michigan State was ranked No. 11 at the time of the loss to Washington.
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ann Arbor News

New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream

ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard's Comment On Urban Meyer Goes Viral

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer returned to Michigan on Saturday. FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" aired live from Michigan ahead of the Wolverines' home contest against Maryland. The show reportedly had a "no Urban Meyer signs" policy on Saturday morning. Michigan fans were understandably disappointed by the news,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

‘Detroit Remember When’ Documentary Details Radio Legend Dick Purtan’s Rise to Notoriety in Detroit

Detroit radio fans likely know the name Dick Purtan, the Detroit radio legend and community philanthropist known for his whimsical mix of radio satire, one-liners and deadpan jokes, but do you know how the Detroit radio legend made his way to the Motor City? Before gaining fame at Detroit’s WKNR “Keener 13” station, Purtan found his start at stations in Buffalo, NY, Jacksonville, FL and Cincinnati.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
DETROIT, MI
wemu.org

Why gas prices are headed back up in Washtenaw County

AAA Michigan is reporting what many of us are already seeing at the gas pump. Gas prices have seen a significant hike over the past week. AAA says gas prices, on average, across the state were up 13 cents since last week. In Washtenaw County, the rise of 10 cents...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy