Lyran Commonwealth
2d ago

Hey writer. Russia is an Asian country. Only a small portion of Russias landmass is in Europe. Back to the article. Let them go. NASA, the ESA, and other cooperating space agencies do not need them. With our combined experience and knowledge of space exploration, we could easily develop a module or two to replace any Russian hardware to keep the station going to its planned retirement date. Then, all we have to do is base the new replacement station on the new module(s).

2d ago

Bye Felicia!! If they do, that means more competition for greater times to come… that would make countries more eager to explore beyond of what we see!!!

Christopher Cottrell
1d ago

They're pissed cuz you cut em out of the money pipeline , same reason Putin invaded Ukraine ... he wanted in on the energy companies

Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
americanmilitarynews.com

US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch

The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons

The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
POLITICS
The Verge

NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen

A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
