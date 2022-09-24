Everything you need to know about the all-new Kindle 2022 and why you should pre-order now

Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
Amazon Black Friday 2022: What deals to expect this November
AMAZON'S Black Friday sale never disappoints. Every year the retail giant offers some of the best prices on everything from tech and homeware to beauty and fashion. If you're wondering what's going to be in the sale this year, when it starts, or what the best deals are going to be, keep scrolling. Here's everything we're expecting from Amazon this Black Friday.
Digital Trends
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: best deals you can shop today
Amazon has just announced the Prime Early Access Sale and you may be wondering what it is. After all, it’s a brand-new sales event by Amazon so that means very new territory for everyone. Don’t worry. We’re here to explain everything you need to know about the potentially very exciting new sales event! Read on while we take you through it.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 7
We have a splendid selection of deals for you today, starting with one of Apple’s most popular laptops. The 2020 version of the MacBook Air is now available for just $850 after scoring a $149 discount. These savings come in two parts, as the first 5 percent discount will help you shave up to $49 off your new laptop, while the other part will appear at checkout.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Amazon's Fire HD 8 Tablet Gets a Thinner Design and Performance Boost
The last couple of years, there seems to be a trend among Amazon devices: The company releases new models -- in this case, its Fire HD 8 tablet line is getting the upgrade treatment -- and the list price goes up $10. Available now for preorder and shipping in October, the "all-new" Fire HD 8 tablets start at $100 with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. They have a slightly slimmer and lighter design along with a 30% performance boost and slightly better battery life, according to Amazon.
These Apple Watches Are More Than Half Off on Amazon Right Now
Apple is notorious for rarely going on sale, so it’s smart to pounce fast when you see a good deal online. Currently, there are more than a few Apple Watch models on huge sales on Amazon, but with dozens of competing sales and listing prices on different retailers it can be hard to keep track of the best deals. The best deal is on the Apple Watch Series 5, currently 56% off on Amazon, bringing down the price from $429 to $188. The sub-$200 price tag is unbeatable for the fairly new model, which was the first smart watch to debut an...
Phone Arena
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is more affordable than ever before
Well, here's something you don't exactly see every day - the word "affordable" used in the same sentence headline as the convoluted name of Apple's typically extravagant iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) beast. Released in, well, 2021, this M1-powered giant normally starts at $1,099, and although everyone's expecting an even more...
It’s Official: Amazon Confirms ‘Prime Day’- Style Shopping Event Next Month
Amazon Prime Day might have ended in July, but shoppers can now get a second day of big savings with the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Billed as sort of like a second “Prime Day,” the event takes place October 11 to 12, 2022. Will There Be a Second Amazon Prime Day This Year? The first Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicked off July 12 and ran through the end of July 13. Aside from a slight scheduling change (due to Covid) in 2020, Amazon Prime Day dates have always been in the middle of summer, and this year’s Prime Day date was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Everything you need to know about Amazon's October Prime Day event
Amazon just announced that it’s hosting Prime Day 2022 — again. For the first time ever, the mega sale is happening twice in one year — Amazon already hosted a two-day sale this year in July, and the second sale will take place from Oct. 11-12. Like...
It's official: Amazon's throwing another Prime Day-like event in October
Amazon's jumping the competition on holiday sales.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Sept. 23: $180 AirPods Pro, $50 off M1 Mac mini, $20 off AppleCare for Apple Watch Ultra, more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Friday's bestdeals include $15 for an Anker USB-C to Lightning cable, $1,350 off HiFiMan Planar Magnetic Headphones, 15% off select eBay refurbished items, and much more.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!
A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
Prime Day is back this October—learn everything you need to know for Amazon's next deals event
Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day deals event on Oct. 11 and 12. Here's everything you need to know about Prime Early Access.
How many Amazon Echoes do you need for your home?
Depending on the size of your home and where you feel you could use some Alexa assistance, you really don't need to spend more than $300 to fill your home with Echo speakers.
Here are the best laptop deals we’ve found this month
Laptop slowing to a crawl? Did that last browser tab finally push your tireless friend to breaking point? It might be time for an upgrade. Helpfully, we’ve rounded up the best laptop deals in the UK, to help you grab a portable PC or Macbook at a great price.The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop,...
9to5Mac
M2 MacBook Air now $150 off in Tuesday’s best deals, Apple Watch Leather Link bands, more
Tuesday is delivering a fresh batch of new discounts today, with the best prices yet on Apple’s M2 MacBook Air leading the way at up to $150 off. That’s alongside a chance to elevate the look of Apple Watch Series 8 with official Leather Link bands from $65, and the second-best price yet on Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones of $249. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Amazon Prime Day Sequel Shaking Up October
Months after speculation suggested that Amazon might stage a second “Prime Day” in the fall, the tech titan is turning reports into reality. Amazon will host a new Prime-member exclusive shopping extravaganza ahead of the holidays with the 48-hour Prime Early Access Sale arriving in early October. The event begins Oct. 11 at 12 a.m. PT and runs through end of day Oct. 12 in 15 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Austria, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey. Prime Early Access Sale is offering “hundreds of thousands of deals” to Prime members on brands...
pocketnow.com
Get an iPhone 12 and other great Apple devices on sale today
We have fantastic news for those Apple fans who want to upgrade their devices without having to commit to monthly installments or paying top dollar, as today, you can score great savings on several iPhone and Apple Watch models, where you will find the iPhone 12 selling for as low as $440, and the Apple Watch Series 6 going for $240 in refurbished condition.
IGN
Xbox Controllers Have Just Gotten a Big Discount at Amazon
There's an excellent deal on Xbox controllers at Amazon right now, with the gamepad coming down to just $44.99 for a limited time only (or £39.99 in the UK). That's a significant $15 off the regular list price of $59.99. Currently, this deal applies to the Robot White (in stock) and Carbon Black Xbox Controller (sold out for now at Amazon).
How old is my phone?
While it’s easy to find out when your phone launched, finding out the exact manufacturing date may be more of a challenge. Every manufacturer has different ways of marking manufacturing dates on their devices. The production year of your phone might be a year or more after the model was launched.
Comments / 0