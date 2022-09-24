Read full article on original website
Related
Cumberland County changes name of office that caters to veterans
Cumberland County Veterans Affairs will now be known as the Office of Veterans Affairs and Services to better reflect the county’s role in serving and advocating for veterans. “We continue to help veterans apply for benefits in which they are eligible,” Office of Veterans Affairs and Services Director Dan...
abc27.com
Scott Perry, Shamaine Daniels to appear on This Week in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Incumbent Republican Congressman Scott Perry and Democrat challenger Shamaine Daniels visited the abc27 studio on Monday for a special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania. The taping, hosted by Dennis Owens, will air on September 28 at 12:30 p.m. with both 10th Congressional District candidates...
Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pennsylvania state lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers
The GOP-led legislature moved five bills authored by the party’s gubernatorial candidate, forcing Democrats to choose between policies they might support and bolstering Doug Mastriano's record. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF...
WGAL
Rep. Lloyd Smucker tours Lancaster County company, discusses challenges small businesses face
EPHRATA, Pa. — U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker (PA-11) was in Lancaster County on Monday, addressing issues small businesses are facing. He toured CounterTek in Ephrata and spoke with the company's founder and CFO about the challenges businesses continue to deal with after the COVID-19 pandemic, including workforce shortages and supply chain issues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
Central Pennsylvania gets one of three new state parks
New state parks will be created in York, Chester and Wyoming counties, Governor Tom Wolf announced today. The 1,100-acre Susquehanna Riverlands will be in Hellam Township, York County; the 1,712-acre Big Elk Creek in Elk Township, Chester County; and the 669-acre Vosburg Neck in Washington Township, Wyoming County. While the...
Amid budget crunch, Penn State trustees spent nearly $318,000 on meals, lodging, and more for meetings
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s Board of Trustees spent nearly $318,000 on its past six in-person meetings, covering the travel, lodging, food, and other expenses of attendees, according to newly released records. The 38-member board spent more than $155,500 on food and associated costs for the gatherings —...
Hear their voices: Harrisburg forum to focus on reducing gun violence
A discussion on how to reduce gun violence is the topic of a forum hosted by PennLive at 6 tonight that will feature survivors of gunshot wounds. The forum, sponsored by Fulton Bank, will take place at Nativity School of Harrisburg, 2101 N. Fifth St., and will be live-streamed on PennLive’s Facebook page.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAL
Lancaster General Hospital to open expanded emergency department
LANCASTER, Pa. — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will unveil part of its ongoing $183 million investment. This week, it will open its expanded emergency department. The first change patients might notice is added security. "Having metal detection is a way to really make sure that all of our...
Officials vow to reopen community center in Carroll Twp.
When the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe, many businesses and organizations were forced to close to help stem infection rates. The Carroll Twp. Community Center on Church Road, Shermans Dale, was one such organization, and its reopening has been fraught with unforeseen issues. The center was opened on Oct. 6,...
abc27.com
‘Woofstock’ held at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dogs were the main theme of an event that was held on Sunday at Riverfront Park In Harrisburg. The annual Woofstock celebration is one of the largest events for dogs and their humans on the east coast. The day is filled with food, music, contests,...
Central Pa. interchange project schedule adjusted this week: PennDOT
As work on the local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County continues, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) noted changes to the project schedule it announced Friday. Work scheduled for this week will now proceed as follows, according to a press release:. Interstate 80 eastbound:. The through lane on I-80...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Satanic Temple event held at Northern High School
DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Saturday, the After School Satan Club hosted a Satanic Temple event at Northern York High School. The event was in the works for months and was approved by the Northern York County School Board back in August. Dozens of people from the community stood outside...
Windsor Twp. residents fed up with stormwater property damage
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A stormwater system in Windsor Township, York County is causing headaches for people in a nearby neighborhood. "It's very frustrating," resident Bill Simms said. "We just keep dealing with it.”. Simms has lived in his Windsor Township home since 1992. He says he’s experienced damage...
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
Marching Band Showcase: Cumberland Valley group is largest in central Pa.
PennLive showcases Harrisburg-area high school marching bands and this week features the Cumberland Valley High School Marching Band. See the gallery below. Cumberland Valley has the largest high school band in the area that PennLive has photographed. It is directed by David Porter. He answered the following questions:
Hear their voices: Survivors of gun violence tell their stories in forum tonight
A discussion of the toll of gun violence and how to solve the problem will be featured here beginning at 6 p.m. tonight. The forum, sponsored by Fulton Bank, will take place at Nativity School of Harrisburg, 2101 N. Fifth St., and will be live-streamed here, via PennLive’s Facebook page.
Discount chain growth; Harrisburg shooting; candidate debates: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. High: 72; Low: 52. Mostly cloudy. Ollie’s bargain store chain has weathered the ups and downs of the past two years, including staffing shortages and supply chain issues. This year, Ollie’s is expected to open between 41 and 43 stores, getting close to 500.
WGAL
Route 462 Bridge in York County closes for replacement project
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge in York County is closed for the next month and a half for a replacement project, according to PennDOT. The Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge over Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships shut down at 6 a.m. Tuesday. PennDOT said the...
Feds charge 3 with providing drugs that killed Pa. man
WILLIAMSPORT – Two men and a woman are facing mandatory minimum prison sentences of 20 years if found guilty of providing the drugs that caused a death in a Lewisburg hotel earlier this year. Darryl W. Elliott Jr., 36, of Sunbury, Steven Pierro, 34, of Selinsgrove, and Heather Carper,...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1