ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
abc27.com

Scott Perry, Shamaine Daniels to appear on This Week in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Incumbent Republican Congressman Scott Perry and Democrat challenger Shamaine Daniels visited the abc27 studio on Monday for a special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania. The taping, hosted by Dennis Owens, will air on September 28 at 12:30 p.m. with both 10th Congressional District candidates...
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pennsylvania state lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers

The GOP-led legislature moved five bills authored by the party’s gubernatorial candidate, forcing Democrats to choose between policies they might support and bolstering Doug Mastriano's record. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Perry County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Perry County, PA
Government
PennLive.com

Central Pennsylvania gets one of three new state parks

New state parks will be created in York, Chester and Wyoming counties, Governor Tom Wolf announced today. The 1,100-acre Susquehanna Riverlands will be in Hellam Township, York County; the 1,712-acre Big Elk Creek in Elk Township, Chester County; and the 669-acre Vosburg Neck in Washington Township, Wyoming County. While the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Politics Local#Election Local#Eigp
WGAL

Lancaster General Hospital to open expanded emergency department

LANCASTER, Pa. — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will unveil part of its ongoing $183 million investment. This week, it will open its expanded emergency department. The first change patients might notice is added security. "Having metal detection is a way to really make sure that all of our...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Officials vow to reopen community center in Carroll Twp.

When the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe, many businesses and organizations were forced to close to help stem infection rates. The Carroll Twp. Community Center on Church Road, Shermans Dale, was one such organization, and its reopening has been fraught with unforeseen issues. The center was opened on Oct. 6,...
SHERMANS DALE, PA
abc27.com

‘Woofstock’ held at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dogs were the main theme of an event that was held on Sunday at Riverfront Park In Harrisburg. The annual Woofstock celebration is one of the largest events for dogs and their humans on the east coast. The day is filled with food, music, contests,...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FOX 43

Satanic Temple event held at Northern High School

DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Saturday, the After School Satan Club hosted a Satanic Temple event at Northern York High School. The event was in the works for months and was approved by the Northern York County School Board back in August. Dozens of people from the community stood outside...
DILLSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Windsor Twp. residents fed up with stormwater property damage

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A stormwater system in Windsor Township, York County is causing headaches for people in a nearby neighborhood. "It's very frustrating," resident Bill Simms said. "We just keep dealing with it.”. Simms has lived in his Windsor Township home since 1992. He says he’s experienced damage...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 462 Bridge in York County closes for replacement project

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge in York County is closed for the next month and a half for a replacement project, according to PennDOT. The Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge over Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships shut down at 6 a.m. Tuesday. PennDOT said the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy