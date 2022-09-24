Read full article on original website
WATCH: Texas Tech Student Attacks Longhorns Player After Red Raiders Upset Win
The Texas Tech student body has been known as a rowdy one over the years. On Saturday against the Longhorns, they may have taken it too far.
Recruits react to Texas Tech's big win over Texas
Texas Tech opened Big 12 play with a big comeback victory over Texas before a sold out Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday. While The Jones was packed with fans, there were also a ton of recruits on hand to see the game. Here's a confirmed visitors list posted before the game and here's some initial reactions from recruits right after.
Texas Tech Fans Storm Field After Overtime Upset Against Texas
Red Raider fans waited more than a decade to celebrate a win at home against their in-state rival.
SMU fan brings awesome sign to TCU game
One SMU fan brought a great sign to Saturday’s game against TCU. The Mustangs took on the Horned Frogs in Sonny Dykes’ return to face his former team, which TCU won 42-34. There was some hostility towards Dykes from the home SMU crowd, as expected. But the killer...
Week 6 Dave Campbell’s Texas high school football state rankings, North Crowley enters 6A
Galena Park North Shore is the new top-ranked team in Class 6A. Southlake Carroll is the highest area team ranked in the largest class at Number 3.
247Sports
TCU kickoff time/television versus Oklahoma announced
TCU’s kickoff time for their matchup against Oklahoma has officially been announced. The Big 12 Conference announced that the Frogs and Sooners will kickoff at 11 a.m. and be televised on ABC. The Frogs are coming off a 42-34 win over rival SMU on Saturday. In the win, quarterback...
Quick Hits: RB Rotation, Prather Stepping Up, Development of O-Line, Horns Down + More
WVU head coach Neal Brown met with the media Tuesday to preview Saturday's game against Texas.
Late Kick: Texas Tech upsets Texas
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate goes in depth on the Red Raiders' come-from-behind win against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.
SMU visit impresses 2025 4-star PF Parker Jefferson
2025 Waxahachie (Tex.) four-star power forward Parker Jefferson wrapped up an SMU unofficial visit this weekend. Where do the Mustangs stand after the visit?
Longhorns Notebook: Texas Blows Second Half Lead, Loses 37-34 in OT To Texas Tech
Three key takeaways from the Longhorns' conference opening loss to Texas Tech.
TCU provides Dykes happy "homecoming," defeats SMU 42-34
DALLAS (AP) — Max Duggan completed 22 of 29 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns and Emari Demercado ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns in TCU’s 42-34 win over SMU on Saturday as coach Sonny Dykes’ Frogs won the Iron Skillet rivalry game against the program that he coached the previous four seasons. Dykes’ return to the SMU campus, coaching a longtime backyard rival, led to a crowd of 35,569 — the largest for a regular-season game in 23-year-old Ford Stadium and the school’s first sellout since 2015. What was naturally seen by SMU fans as a disappointing departure, led to an exchange of words back and forth during the offseason. Mustangs receiver Rashee Rice, who went into Saturday’s game ranked first in FBS receiving yardage per game (163.7) and second in catches (9.3), posted soon after Dykes’ move that “No one comes to Texas to Fort Worth”. “I’m glad this is over,” said Dykes, who faced a similar situation last year taking SMU to Louisiana Tech, where he coached from 2010-12. “I’m hopeful now we can go on and I coach my team and not have to deal with some this stuff you have to deal with.”
Who should be the Sames Caller-Times High School Athlete of the Week?
Corpus Christi-area football players found numerous ways to score last week and are among the finalists for the Sames Caller-Times High School Athlete of the Week. The Caller-Times is taking weekly nominations and will release a list of finalists for the High School Athlete of the Week each Tuesday. Students...
Texas Longhorns hoops: First practice in the books
The Texas Longhorns held the first practice of the 2022-23 season on Monday. Texas enters the season ranked among the top 15 teams in the country in way-too-early season polls with a new mixture of talent that will bring more explosive athleticism and versatility to the backcourt and forward positions.
