DALLAS (AP) — Max Duggan completed 22 of 29 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns and Emari Demercado ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns in TCU’s 42-34 win over SMU on Saturday as coach Sonny Dykes’ Frogs won the Iron Skillet rivalry game against the program that he coached the previous four seasons. Dykes’ return to the SMU campus, coaching a longtime backyard rival, led to a crowd of 35,569 — the largest for a regular-season game in 23-year-old Ford Stadium and the school’s first sellout since 2015. What was naturally seen by SMU fans as a disappointing departure, led to an exchange of words back and forth during the offseason. Mustangs receiver Rashee Rice, who went into Saturday’s game ranked first in FBS receiving yardage per game (163.7) and second in catches (9.3), posted soon after Dykes’ move that “No one comes to Texas to Fort Worth”. “I’m glad this is over,” said Dykes, who faced a similar situation last year taking SMU to Louisiana Tech, where he coached from 2010-12. “I’m hopeful now we can go on and I coach my team and not have to deal with some this stuff you have to deal with.”

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO