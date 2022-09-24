Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an updated look at the Lions’ potential bowl destinations and a new national top-10 from FOX analyst Joel Klatt. Jerry Palm from CBS Sports has an early look at potential College Football Playoff pairings and a full set of bowl projections going into Week 5 of the season. Unbeaten Penn State is currently ticketed for a New Year’s Six bowl, according to Palm, with an Orange Bowl matchup against NC State. The Lions return to Big Ten play this weekend against Northwestern, then have a bye before kicking off a season-defining stretch at Michigan on Oct. 15.

