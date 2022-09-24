Read full article on original website
Boiling Springs field hockey cruises past Susquehanna Twp. behind Reagan Eickhoff, Shae Bennett
Boiling Spring earned an emphatic 6-0 victory against Susquehanna Twp. Monday. The Bubblers led 4-0 by halftime and never allowed the Indians to give them a run. Reagan Eickhoff and Shae Bennett paced the Bubblers offensively. Eickhoff led the way with three goals, while Bennett finished with one goal and two assists. Olivia Heyman and Lexi Boyle chipped in one goal apiece, while Genna Buch picked up two assists. Alex Bandura tallied one assist, respectively.
Marching Band Showcase: Cumberland Valley group is largest in central Pa.
PennLive showcases Harrisburg-area high school marching bands and this week features the Cumberland Valley High School Marching Band. See the gallery below. Cumberland Valley has the largest high school band in the area that PennLive has photographed. It is directed by David Porter. He answered the following questions:
Talented, gritty Cumberland Valley volleyball team off to perfect start, eyeing big goals
Caitlin Bodek says she had never been a part of anything like it. At least not under her watch. The second-year Cumberland Valley volleyball coach figured her team had a chance to be good after picking up 16 wins a season ago, but when it went on the road to open the season and fell behind State College, 2-0, things were off to a bumpy start.
CD field hockey blanks Hempfield behind stellar outing by Maya Williams
Central Dauphin (8-4, 4-2) picked up a 3-0 victory against L-L foe Hempfield Monday thanks, in large part, to a superb performance by Maya Williams. Williams scored a pair of first-quarter goals to hand the Rams an early lead that they wouldn’t squander. In the fourth quarter, Williams found the back of the net for the third time to seal the convincing win.
Hershey decisively downs East Penn in Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey clash
In a Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey tilt, Hershey (7-2, 4-2) jumped out to an early lead and never looked back en route to a 5-1 victory against East Penn (3-9, 0-6). The Trojans led 4-1 by halftime. Anne Gardner paced the Trojans with two goals. Teammate Cara Cronin accounted for...
Mid-Penn soccer stars for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
A couple of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in soccer Monday. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Kyra Dillon’s overtime goal hands Mechanicsburg girls soccer tightly-contested 1-0 win against Hershey
In a hard-fought Mid-Penn Keystone clash, Mechanicsburg (7-1) fended off Hershey’s (3-4) spirited upset bid Monday. Kyra Dillon found the back of the net with 1:44 left in the first overtime period to break the stalemate and hand the Wildcats the win. Isabella Putt picked up the assist on the game-winning goal.
Ainsley Swindell powers Greencastle field hockey in victory against Forbes Road
Ainsley Swindell sparked Greencastle’s offense as the Blue Devils downed Forbes Road 2-1 Monday. Swindell netted both goals for the Blue Devils. Teammates Julie Herrmann and Annika Gaus each picked up an assist.
Lower Dauphin boys soccer bests Waynesboro behind strong first half
Lower Dauphin (4-4-1) jumped out to a sizable first-half lead and didn’t falter down the stretch as the Falcons downed Waynesboro (1-7) 3-0 Monday. The Falcons led 3-0 by halftime and never allowed the Indians to claw back into contention. David Risser, Jacob Collins, and Ivan Fambu each found...
Harrisburg upsets Cumberland Valley
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg didn’t flinch as they welcomed in Cumberland Valley on Saturday afternoon, in the top-ranked team Class 6A in District lll. The Cougars used a strong ground game and unrelenting defense to down the Eagles 30-14. “It’s a great feeling. Our kids came out today and executed the game plan. They […]
Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser hits the record books
Kiser posts excellent time: Camryn Kiser had a day for Chambersburg in the prestigious Carlisle Invitational on Saturday. Kiser posted a time of 17:57.0 in the event, which was good for second place. It was also the second-fastest time any Trojan female runner has had in a 5K race (Abby Yourkavitch hit 17:54 in 2017), and she was also the second girl to break 18:00.
Grace Notarfrancesco helps Trinity girls soccer stay perfect with win over Lancaster Catholic
Five different Trinity Shamrocks found the back of the net Monday in a 5-0 girls soccer win over Lancaster Catholic. Cauley Spahr, Grace Notarfrancesco, Frances Maury, Anne Durle and Emma Kostelac-Lauer each had a goal in the win. Notarfrancesco added two assists, and Kari Powell and Alexus Goshorn each added...
Matt Bordner’s strong start propels Palmyra boys soccer past CD East
Palmyra (5-0) came out of the gates with back-to-back goals courtesy of Matt Bordner to build a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish as the Cougars downed the CD East (3-4) 5-1 Monday. Bordner’s two goals led the Cougars offensively, while teammates Rennie Paye, Brayden Sunho, and Alex Richardson netted...
Talk of the Town: Shippensburg
Your guide to plan a visit to Shippensburg! Check out these places to visit the scenic and historic town. Looking for relaxation? Treat yourself to a massage therapy session. Feeling adventurous? Take a hike on one of the trails we’ve located below. There’s plenty to do in the town of Shippensburg for everyone!
‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school
Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
Penn State’s key stat, a new-look safety, other storylines for the Lions’ date with Northwestern on Saturday
A one-win Big Ten team is standing in the way of a 5-0 start by Penn State. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions host 1-3 Northwestern Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Satanic Temple event held at Northern High School
DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Saturday, the After School Satan Club hosted a Satanic Temple event at Northern York High School. The event was in the works for months and was approved by the Northern York County School Board back in August. Dozens of people from the community stood outside...
Updated Penn State bowl projections have New Year’s Six feel; Joel Klatt includes Lions in his new top 10 rankings, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an updated look at the Lions’ potential bowl destinations and a new national top-10 from FOX analyst Joel Klatt. Jerry Palm from CBS Sports has an early look at potential College Football Playoff pairings and a full set of bowl projections going into Week 5 of the season. Unbeaten Penn State is currently ticketed for a New Year’s Six bowl, according to Palm, with an Orange Bowl matchup against NC State. The Lions return to Big Ten play this weekend against Northwestern, then have a bye before kicking off a season-defining stretch at Michigan on Oct. 15.
Discount chain growth; Harrisburg shooting; candidate debates: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. High: 72; Low: 52. Mostly cloudy. Ollie’s bargain store chain has weathered the ups and downs of the past two years, including staffing shortages and supply chain issues. This year, Ollie’s is expected to open between 41 and 43 stores, getting close to 500.
‘Woofstock’ held at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dogs were the main theme of an event that was held on Sunday at Riverfront Park In Harrisburg. The annual Woofstock celebration is one of the largest events for dogs and their humans on the east coast. The day is filled with food, music, contests,...
