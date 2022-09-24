ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

PennLive.com

Boiling Springs field hockey cruises past Susquehanna Twp. behind Reagan Eickhoff, Shae Bennett

Boiling Spring earned an emphatic 6-0 victory against Susquehanna Twp. Monday. The Bubblers led 4-0 by halftime and never allowed the Indians to give them a run. Reagan Eickhoff and Shae Bennett paced the Bubblers offensively. Eickhoff led the way with three goals, while Bennett finished with one goal and two assists. Olivia Heyman and Lexi Boyle chipped in one goal apiece, while Genna Buch picked up two assists. Alex Bandura tallied one assist, respectively.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
PennLive.com

CD field hockey blanks Hempfield behind stellar outing by Maya Williams

Central Dauphin (8-4, 4-2) picked up a 3-0 victory against L-L foe Hempfield Monday thanks, in large part, to a superb performance by Maya Williams. Williams scored a pair of first-quarter goals to hand the Rams an early lead that they wouldn’t squander. In the fourth quarter, Williams found the back of the net for the third time to seal the convincing win.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg upsets Cumberland Valley

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg didn’t flinch as they welcomed in Cumberland Valley on Saturday afternoon, in the top-ranked team Class 6A in District lll. The Cougars used a strong ground game and unrelenting defense to down the Eagles 30-14. “It’s a great feeling. Our kids came out today and executed the game plan. They […]
HARRISBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser hits the record books

Kiser posts excellent time: Camryn Kiser had a day for Chambersburg in the prestigious Carlisle Invitational on Saturday. Kiser posted a time of 17:57.0 in the event, which was good for second place. It was also the second-fastest time any Trojan female runner has had in a 5K race (Abby Yourkavitch hit 17:54 in 2017), and she was also the second girl to break 18:00.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Talk of the Town: Shippensburg

Your guide to plan a visit to Shippensburg! Check out these places to visit the scenic and historic town. Looking for relaxation? Treat yourself to a massage therapy session. Feeling adventurous? Take a hike on one of the trails we’ve located below. There’s plenty to do in the town of Shippensburg for everyone!
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school

Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Satanic Temple event held at Northern High School

DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Saturday, the After School Satan Club hosted a Satanic Temple event at Northern York High School. The event was in the works for months and was approved by the Northern York County School Board back in August. Dozens of people from the community stood outside...
DILLSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Updated Penn State bowl projections have New Year’s Six feel; Joel Klatt includes Lions in his new top 10 rankings, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an updated look at the Lions’ potential bowl destinations and a new national top-10 from FOX analyst Joel Klatt. Jerry Palm from CBS Sports has an early look at potential College Football Playoff pairings and a full set of bowl projections going into Week 5 of the season. Unbeaten Penn State is currently ticketed for a New Year’s Six bowl, according to Palm, with an Orange Bowl matchup against NC State. The Lions return to Big Ten play this weekend against Northwestern, then have a bye before kicking off a season-defining stretch at Michigan on Oct. 15.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

‘Woofstock’ held at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dogs were the main theme of an event that was held on Sunday at Riverfront Park In Harrisburg. The annual Woofstock celebration is one of the largest events for dogs and their humans on the east coast. The day is filled with food, music, contests,...
HARRISBURG, PA
