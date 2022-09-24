ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Jimmy Korderas Recalls How the WWE Royal Rumble 2005 Finish Was Supposed to End

– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recalled the finish to the Royal Rumble match at the 2005 event, where both John Cena and Batista went over the top rope at much the same time. This led to an improvised finish with Vince McMahon coming out and inadvertently tearing both of his quad muscles. Below are some highlights of Korderas discussing the finish:
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cena
Person
John Legend
Yardbarker

August 15, 2005 Observer Newsletter: Bret Hart & WWE reach deal, Wrestle-One debuts

To the outside, it appeared Bret Hart and Vince McMahon shook hands and made up, as Hart spent a few days this past week in Stamford, CT, doing a seven plus hour interview and signing an agreement to work with WWE in producing a DVD on his career. It immediately led to speculation of when Hart would return to television, angles he could do with Shawn Michaels, and more.
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy