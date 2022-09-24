To the outside, it appeared Bret Hart and Vince McMahon shook hands and made up, as Hart spent a few days this past week in Stamford, CT, doing a seven plus hour interview and signing an agreement to work with WWE in producing a DVD on his career. It immediately led to speculation of when Hart would return to television, angles he could do with Shawn Michaels, and more.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO