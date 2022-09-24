Read full article on original website
WWE wrestler and actor John Cena set the new Guinness World Record for most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation after granting 650 wishes. Cena granted his first wish through the foundation in 2002, three years after beginning his professional wrestling career. Make-A-Wish said Cena is the most requested celebrity...
