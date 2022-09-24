Abanikanda scores 4 TDs, No 24 Pitt beats Rhode Island 45-24

PITTSBURGH — Tailback Israel Abanikanda rushed for four touchdowns and quarterback Kedon Slovis returned from injury to help No. 24 Pitt defeat Rhode Island 45-24.

Abanikanda had 19 carries for 177 yards. That tied for second-most TDs in a game in program history and matched Darrin Hall’s four against North Carolina in 2017.

Marquis DeShields scored a pair of touchdowns for Rhode Island, the alma mater of Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi.

The Rams, playing their first-ever game against a ranked FBS opponent, trailed by 10 points at halftime before Pitt pulled away after the break.

