Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers complained about missed delay of game call after win

Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Where Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers ranks among oldest QB matchups

Week 3 could see two Hall of Fame quarterbacks go head-to-head for the final time. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in a marquee NFC matchup Sunday afternoon. Brady and Rodgers are two of the best quarterbacks to ever throw a football, but age will be just as much a storyline as skill when they step on the field at Raymond James Stadium.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Here’s how Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 3 loss to Packers

Tom Brady nearly led an epic comeback in Week 3, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up just short in a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The 45-year-old quarterback completed 31 of 42 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown in the defeat, which moved Tampa Bay to 2-1 on the season.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Composite 4-star Braelon Green commits to Arizona State

Braelon Green, the No. 129 overall prospect in the industry generated Composite Rankings, has committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound prospect out of Castaic (Calif.) Southern California Academy committed to Arizona State over his other two finalists including NC State and Nebraska. "I...
TEMPE, AZ

