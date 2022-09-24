Read full article on original website
What role did Aaron Rodgers play in Buccaneers' disastrous delay of game penalty?
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers snatched victory out of the jaws of defeat Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Packers nearly blew a double-digit second-half lead but held on for a 14-12 victory thanks to a critical mistake by the Buccaneers late in the fourth quarter.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers complained about missed delay of game call after win
Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles to meet with staff regarding Aaron Rodgers' jumbotron comment
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were two yards away from tying things up in the waning seconds of their Week 3 contest against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Moments later, thanks to a crushing delay of game penalty, they were seven yards away, and after the ensuing unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt, the Packers had all but wrapped up their eventual 14-12 victory.
Where Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers ranks among oldest QB matchups
Week 3 could see two Hall of Fame quarterbacks go head-to-head for the final time. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in a marquee NFC matchup Sunday afternoon. Brady and Rodgers are two of the best quarterbacks to ever throw a football, but age will be just as much a storyline as skill when they step on the field at Raymond James Stadium.
Here’s how Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 3 loss to Packers
Tom Brady nearly led an epic comeback in Week 3, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up just short in a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The 45-year-old quarterback completed 31 of 42 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown in the defeat, which moved Tampa Bay to 2-1 on the season.
