Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." An 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour aparthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man arrested for alleged threat on the Fort Bend County FairCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Fire Department captain and AISD employee Charles Krampota dies
A dedicated volunteer firefighter and long-time employee of Alvin ISD, Charles Krampota, passed away late last week shortly after fighting a mobile home fire. Although he was not injured during the fire, he returned home and was found deceased a few hours later. Alvin Assistant Fire Chief Kendall Hunting said the department is still in shock over the death of one of the Departments members.
Houston firefighters battling huge fire off Southwest Freeway/59 near Fondren
HOUSTON — Houston firefighters are on the scene of a big fire off the Southwest Freeway. It's happening at a business in the 3400 block of Fondren near Pagewood in southwest Houston. The owner said it's a tire shop and everyone inside made it out safely. A bunch of tires are burning at the shop next door to O'Reilly Auto Parts.
Boy dies after getting hit by SUV while riding bike in Kingwood neighborhood, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 8-year-old boy died Monday after he was struck by an SUV while he was riding his bike in a Kingwood neighborhood, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. It happened at about 4 p.m. on Gallant Knight Lane just east of the Eastex...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County begins demolition on ‘eye sore’ home after years of complaints
Piles and piles of trash have become an eye-sore for residents in one Aldine neighborhood. Since 2016 neighbors have been complaining about the home they say is being used for drugs and other illegal activities. "By dealing with these issues at a community level, you change the quality of life,...
fox26houston.com
Brazoria police looking for missing Alvin ISD teacher
ALVIN, Texas - Brazoria police are asking for any information to help find a reported missing Alvin ISD teacher. 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, a teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin, was reported missing by her husband, Michael Reynolds, on September 22. Reports said she was last seen driving a Lexus...
1 killed at motel fire that firefighters say was intentionally set in northwest Harris County
Fire marshals say a sprinkler system saved multiple other lives, containing flames to just one room at a motel that was intentionally set on fire.
Texas boy’s death while showering under investigation
Police are investigating a drowning incident involving a young boy in a bathtub in a southwest Houston home on Sunday morning.
East Texas News
Man steals vehicle, leaves child
A Splendora man is in the Polk County Jail after and stealing a vehicle and abandoning his child Saturday morning on Youngs Lane in Livingston. The Livingston Police Department received a phone call from Union Pacific Railroad Saturday at approximately 3:30 a.m. that their train had possibly struck an individual laying parallel to the track in Livingston.
KHOU
Katy Freeway reopens after hazmat spill from overturned truck
KATY, Texas — The Katy Freeway has reopened after a a HazMat spill shut down all lanes of I-10 approaching Cane Island Parkway early Tuesday morning. The cement truck was leaking fuel on the freeway after turning over, which led to the shutdown. All of the eastbound lanes were closed as crews worked to clean it up. The freeway was fully reopened just before 10 a.m.
Man dies after intentionally set fire in hotel room, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a hotel fire, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office. The fire began just after 5 a.m. at a hotel on FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway. Officials said the fire was intentionally...
'Really tough time' | Husband of missing Alvin woman says children are struggling with news
ALVIN, Texas — "She said that she was going to get something to eat and she never returned." That's what the husband of a missing Alvin woman said happened the last time he spoke to his wife. Michelle Reynolds, 48, a teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin, has...
Police investigating after 2-year-old falls down the stairs and dies at NW Houston home, HPD says
According to HPD, an investigation is still ongoing as detectives are trying to determine what led to the child's deadly fall.
‘Call 911, there’s a baby’: Texas couple rescues baby found in backyard shed
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A baby girl is recovering in a Houston-area hospital and her father is facing abandonment charges after a Texas couple found the injured infant alone in a shed near Livingston. Preliminary findings indicate the child may have been left in the shed after a vehicle crash,...
Search for missing Alvin ISD teacher continues after car found in New Orleans
ALVIN, Texas — The search for a missing Alvin ISD teacher is ongoing after her car was found in New Orleans, according to her husband. Michelle Reynolds, 48, a teacher at Fairview Junior High, has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon. Her husband said that was the last time she was seen.
Alvin ISD teacher still missing after car found in New Orleans, sheriff's office says
Deputies said Fairview Junior High teacher Michelle Reynolds' car was found in New Orleans, but friends and family have not heard from her since Thursday.
HPD: Deadly altercation under investigation in SE Houston
HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place on the southeast side. The shooting happened late Monday night on Rockhill Street near Broadway Street, which is just north of Hobby Airport. When police arrived, they discovered one person dead. Investigators said the incident started as...
Click2Houston.com
1 person airlifted after major crash at FM 2920 near Kermier Road; all mainlanes shut down, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One person was airlifted to an area hospital after a major crash on FM 2920 and Kermier Road Monday morning. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies are currently investigating the crash. All mainlanes of FM 2920 are currently shut down, Gonzalez said. Drivers...
Closures along FM 2920 after at least 2 killed in major car crash in Waller, police say
A sedan drove through a flashing red light before being struck by a white truck, according to deputies.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH IN KINGWOOD
DPS is investigating an auto/bicycle crash in the Kings Mill Subdivision. An 8-year-old was pronounced deceased at Kingwood Hospital. Details shortly.
Alvin Junior High faculty member hospitalized after incident with student, district says
ALVIN, Texas — An Alvin ISD faculty member has been hospitalized after an incident with a student Tuesday morning, according to the school district. It happened before students reported to class at Alvin Junior High School. The district said the incident was isolated and that the teacher was taken...
