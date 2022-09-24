ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Republican Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw takes aim at his own party’s 'woke right' for stoking division

By STEPHEN NEUKAM, THE TEXAS TRIBUNE
News Channel 25
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 334

The Reckoning
2d ago

Crenshaw himself knows what he is…a globalist establishment RINO wholly owned and operated by the WEF. MAGA will replace him sooner rather than later.

Reply(68)
115
Jerry Smith
2d ago

What is this I hear is Dan Crenshaw being a tattletale as he doesn't like to be called names even though they fit. I thought he was suppose to be a tough navy seal but here he is complaining that people are calling him a rino and a globalist. Maybe if he worked harder on what his constituents believe and less for global elites he wouldn't get called names he doesn't like. However, if he stays in Texas and continues to vote for things like red flag laws he better get use to those names he may also want to start looking for another job as he misrepresented himself when he initially ran for his current job.

Reply(12)
64
ᏩᎥηа
2d ago

Crenshaw is far too cozy with the George Soros’ elites . He has exposed himself and I have become quite disgusted with him. I used to think he was one of the good guys but now he reveals he is not.

Reply(1)
33
Related
The List

Beto O'Rourke Faces An Unexpected Roadblock In His Gubernatorial Campaign

The gubernatorial race in Texas is one that not only Texans are paying close attention to, but many Americans. The tight race between incumbent Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke has been heating up since the Robb Elementary School shooting that happened in Uvalde, Texas in May. O'Rourke made headlines after calling out Abbott for not doing anything in regards to gun violence, according to Politico. O'Rourke, who was just a Democratic nominee at the time, confronted Abbott saying, "The time to stop the next shooting is right now and you are doing nothing."
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Crowd Can’t Stifle Laughter When Ted Cruz Accuses Biden of Giving ‘Unhealthiest’ Presidential Speech

A festival audience just couldn’t hold their laughter when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had the audacity to claim President Joe Biden gave the unhealthiest presidential speech he’s ever seen. “Listen, we saw Joe Biden stand up in Pennsylvania and give a speech—bathed in red light like Emperor Palpatine, that was bizarre—where he called half the country fascist, or I guess semi-fascist was the term he uses,” Cruz told the crowd at the Texas Tribune Festival, where he was being interviewed by the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker. “That’s not healthy,” Cruz added. “I’ve never seen a president give a speech like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Wild Orchid Media

Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming Lopsided

With less than 50 days remaining until the November 8th Mid term elections, one candidate is taking a commanding double-digit lead in the polls. According to the most recent polling survey conducted by the Dallas Morning News, incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott has opened up a substantial 11-point lead over Democratic Challenger Beto O’Rourke. What’s more, having increased from the 8-point lead he had when last polled a month ago, it looks like the gap is only widening as the election draws nearer.
DALLAS, TX
Daily Mail

The wives of border patrol agents running for Congress because they are fed up with the border crisis their husbands have had to deal with since the start of the Biden administration

The wives of border patrol agents are running for Congress after becoming fed up with what their husbands have to deal with under President Joe Biden's immigration policies. Of the three running for Congress, Representative Mayra Flores already won a special election in June to replace a Democratic congressman who left mid-term in Texas' 34th congressional district.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Jorge Ramos’ daughter sounds alarm that Latinos are 'walking away’ from Democratic Party

MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos warned that Latinos are "walking away" from the Democratic Party. During MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" on Friday, Ramos, the daughter of famous liberal Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, said that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and that recent elections of several Hispanic Republican lawmakers indicate that "Latinas" are "walking away from the Democratic Party."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kander
Person
Pete Souza
Person
Dan Crenshaw
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Montanan

Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats

Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor. Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats […] The post Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Woke#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Texans#The New York Times
The Independent

NRA-backed Ted Cruz blasted for speech declaring ‘there have been too many mass shootings’

Sen Ted Cruz took to the Senate floor on Wednesday morning to decry the number of mass shootings that his state of Texas has seen in recent years — prompting exasperation from a number of observers who were quick to note that Mr Cruz has been a staunch opponent of gun control measures. “Mr President, there have been too damn many mass shootings,” Mr Cruz said after listing a number of recent mass shootings, including incidents in Uvalde, Santa Fe, Sutherland Springs, El Paso and Dallas. gee, it's almost like guns are a problem pic.twitter.com/RUVHmOkv7i— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
POTUS
Insider

A busload of migrants — which included a 1-month-old baby — was dropped off near VP Kamala Harris' official residence by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as he battles Democrats over immigration

A busload of migrants were dropped off near VP Harris' official residence on Saturday morning. The migrants included women, men and children, according to reports, and were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It comes amid a bubbling war between Republicans and the Biden administration's border policies. A busload of...
The Hill

Latino group: Ted Cruz blocked nomination based on ‘outright lie’

Hispanic advocates slammed Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz for blocking President Biden’s nomination of Leopoldo Martínez Nucete as United States executive director of the Inter-American Development Bank because of alleged past associations with the Venezuelan regime. “Senator Ted Cruz’s mischaracterization of Leopoldo Martinez is nothing but an outright...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy