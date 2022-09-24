Republican Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw takes aim at his own party’s 'woke right' for stoking division

Crenshaw himself knows what he is…a globalist establishment RINO wholly owned and operated by the WEF. MAGA will replace him sooner rather than later.
What is this I hear is Dan Crenshaw being a tattletale as he doesn't like to be called names even though they fit. I thought he was suppose to be a tough navy seal but here he is complaining that people are calling him a rino and a globalist. Maybe if he worked harder on what his constituents believe and less for global elites he wouldn't get called names he doesn't like. However, if he stays in Texas and continues to vote for things like red flag laws he better get use to those names he may also want to start looking for another job as he misrepresented himself when he initially ran for his current job.
Crenshaw is far too cozy with the George Soros’ elites . He has exposed himself and I have become quite disgusted with him. I used to think he was one of the good guys but now he reveals he is not.
