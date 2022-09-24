ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in ‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 5

By Amanda Mullen
 3 days ago

The Lord of the Rings : The Rings of Power is finally picking up the pace, building to a battle between good and evil in the Southlands. The Rings of Power Episode 5 sees the main characters preparing for war, and emotions are high as Adar (Joseph Mawle) rallies his forces. With so much going on, viewers may not have picked up on some of the smaller things happening throughout the episode. So, without further ado, here are three Easter Eggs you might have missed during The Rings of Power Episode 5.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power Episode 5, “Partings.”]

1. The Harfoots’ song references J.R.R. Tolkien’s work

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MvOUO_0i8zpl7500
The Harfoots in ‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 5 | Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

RELATED: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Fans Believe Halbrand Is Bad News

The Harfoots continue their migration during The Rings of Power Episode 5, and they entertain themselves as they make their way across Middle-earth. Poppy sings a song at the beginning of “Partings,” and it actually references a poem from J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings books.

Toward the end of “This Wandering Day,” Poppy lets out the lyrics, “Not all who wonder or wander are lost.” The words bear a striking similarity to “The Riddle of Strider” from The Fellowship of the Ring, which opens with the lines:

“All that is gold does not glitter,
Not all those who wander are lost.”

Of all the Easter Eggs in The Rings of Power Episode 5, this is one of the most fun for diehard Tolkien fans. After all, they’ll recognize the words — and the nod to Tolkien’s use of music and poetry throughout his stories.

2. ‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 5 contains an Easter Egg about Isildur’s fate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTnE1_0i8zpl7500
Maxim Baldry and Lloyd Owen in ‘The Rings of Power’ | Prime Video

RELATED: ‘The Rings of Power’: What Will Become of the Southlands?

If viewers are looking for Easter Eggs centered on J.R.R. Tolkien’s original works, they’ll find more than one in The Rings of Power Episode 5.

One line of dialogue spoken to Isildur during “Partings” foreshadows what becomes of the character in Tolkien’s writings — a fate we’ve also seen come to fruition at the beginning of the Lord of the Rings movies.

As Isildur begs Valandil (Alex Tarrant) to get him on the mission to Middle-earth, Valandil tells his friend, “One day, I hope you find something that you would be willing to sacrifice everything for.”

This, of course, is a nod to the fact that Isildur will inherit the One Ring — and choose its power over the fate of Middle-earth. Doing so will also kill him, making it a massive sacrifice on multiple levels.

3. Young Elrond’s problems are reminiscent of older Elrond’s troubles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16gNo0_0i8zpl7500
Benjamin Walker and Robert Aramayo in ‘The Rings of Power’ | Amazon Studios

The Rings of Power Episode 5 finally reveals why Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) sent Elrond (Robert Aramayo) to Khazad-dûm. It seems they’re worried that the “light of the Eldar” is fading, and only Mithril is capable of stopping this.

Their concerns are reminiscent of an older Elrond’s (Hugo Weaving) troubles in The Lord of the Rings . While we know Gil-galad will find a way to prolong the Elves’ time on Middle-earth, Elrond later witnesses the “time of Elves” ending. In The Lord of the Rings, he sees his people leave Middle-earth for good. He also chooses to stay behind and offer Middle-earth hope rather than immediately venture to Valinor.

Knowing what Elrond becomes, it’s easy to see how his time in Lindon shaped him as a leader. Like Gil-galad, the older Elrond — who finds himself in a comparable position of authority — doesn’t choose to abandon Middle-earth to darkness. He also understands the necessity of protecting his people.

Needless to say, the contrast between Elrond’s storylines in The Rings of Power and The Lord of the Rings is interesting to see.

The Rings of Power Episode 5 is now streaming on Prime Video.

RELATED: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Who Is The Stranger? 3 Convincing Theories

