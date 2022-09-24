ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Voice’ Season 22: Camila Cabello Net Worth vs. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend

By Elise Nelson
 3 days ago

Another season of The Voice has arrived, and there’s another new coach on the roster: Camila Cabello . The “Havana” singer joins veteran coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani in season 22. But who exactly is she? Here’s a closer look at Camila Cabello and her net worth and how it compares to the season’s other coaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5t3u_0i8zpkEM00
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 | Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Camila Cabello net worth: $18 million

Cabello rose to fame when she competed on The X Factor in 2012 with the girl group Fifth Harmony. The band won third place in the competition and went on to release three studio albums. Cabello left Fifth Harmony in 2016, but she continued to pursue music as a solo act. Some of Cabello’s most successful hits include “Havana” and “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes. She has also been featured on other artists’ famous tracks, including Bazzi’s “Beautiful” and Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bad Things.”

Cabello has replaced Kelly Clarkson on The Voice Season 22. Her salary has not been revealed, but Money Nation reported that many first-time coaches allegedly make around $8 million , including Alicia Keys.

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Camila Cabello has a total net worth of $18 million. Her stint on The Voice could raise that amount.

Blake Shelton net worth: $100 million

Blake Shelton has been working in country music since 2001. His debut single, “Austin,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country chart and remained there for five weeks. Shelton has released 12 studio albums throughout his career and more than 50 singles, including hits like the Grammy-nominated song “God’s Country” and “God Gave Me You.”

Shelton is the longest-running coach on The Voice , having appeared in every single season. According to CNW , he gets paid a minimum of $13 million per cycle on the show . Meanwhile, he has a total net worth of $100 million. CNW states that Shelton is “one of the highest-paid entertainment personalities in the world,” with earnings north of $20 to $40 million per year.

John Legend net worth: $100 million

John Legend’s breakthrough in music came in 2004 with the release of his debut album, Get Lifted , under Kanye West’s GOOD Music label. The album became an international success and won a Grammy in 2006 for Best R&B Album. In the years since, Legend has released 14 more albums, including some live and video albums. Legend’s hits include “All of Me,” which he wrote for his wife, Chrissy Teigen , “Ordinary People,” and “Love Me Now.” Legend also became the youngest and first Black male EGOT winner in 2018.

Legend joined The Voice in season 16. According to OK! , he reportedly makes $13 million per cycle. CNW reported that John Legend’s total net worth matches Blake Shelton’s at $100 million.

Gwen Stefani net worth: $160 million

Gwen Stefani started her career in the ’90s as the lead singer for ska band No Doubt , which released hits like “Don’t Speak” and “Underneath It All.” She’s also had a successful solo career with four studio albums and 31 singles under her belt. Some of her hit singles include “Hollaback Girl,” “The Sweet Escape,” and “Just a Girl.” Stefani has also appeared in films like 2004’s The Aviator and 2016’s Trolls and started her own fashion line, L.A.M.B. Additionally, she has a makeup line called GXVE.

Stefani has coached on The Voice off and on since season 7. This season marks her sixth time coaching, and she’s reportedly earning $13 million per cycle, according to StyleCaster . Stefani has the highest net worth of all the coaches on The Voice Season 22 at $160 million, CNW reported.

New episodes of The Voice Season 22 air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Season 22: Meet the Battle Advisors for Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend

