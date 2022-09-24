ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcsx.com

Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Lake Inn And Bullfrog’s Featured On America’s Best Restaurants

Two popular Michigan family-owned restaurants are featured on America's Best Restaurants (ABR). America's Best Restaurants is a national company based out of Kentucky that focuses on local and independently-owned establishments. The series will spotlight The Lake Inn in Lapeer and Bullfrog's Bar and Grill in Ortonville on its social media channels.
LAPEER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Port Huron, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Port Huron, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
onedetroitpbs.org

‘Detroit Remember When’ Documentary Details Radio Legend Dick Purtan’s Rise to Notoriety in Detroit

Detroit radio fans likely know the name Dick Purtan, the Detroit radio legend and community philanthropist known for his whimsical mix of radio satire, one-liners and deadpan jokes, but do you know how the Detroit radio legend made his way to the Motor City? Before gaining fame at Detroit’s WKNR “Keener 13” station, Purtan found his start at stations in Buffalo, NY, Jacksonville, FL and Cincinnati.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

New lighting could fuel more benefits than expected, Belle Isle study finds

The installation of a state-of-the-art streetlighting system on Belle Isle, located on the Michigan side of the Detroit River across from Windsor, Ontario, was a major step forward in saving energy and electricity while improving safety for visitors. Now five years later, a new study says computer optimization modeling could...
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

You’ve got options with Blue Water Transportation

Looking for a different way to see a city? Maybe you’re in the mood to enjoy the fall weather that’s recently come our way? Or if you simply want to move more, consider taking an afternoon to check out Zagster Bike Share, Port Huron’s latest public transportation option. A rent/share bike program available in downtown Port Huron. Visit the city from a new vantage point.
PORT HURON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Weekly#Football Season#Heart And Soul#Healthy Living#American Football#Blue Water Area#Gbs Media
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

More than $65,000 raised at 10th annual Fostering Futures Scholarship event in Detroit

LANSING, Mich. – Nearly 400 foster youth are eligible to receive college scholarships following the 10th annual Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund Benefit Dinner organized by the Michigan Education Trust (MET) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Thursday evening’s event at the Roostertail along the...
DETROIT, MI
WLUC

Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Iconic business in Port Huron closing mill after 98 years

PORT HURON, Mich. – Dunn Paper, an icon and prominent employer in Port Huron, announced it’s closing its doors for good just shy of its 100th birthday. Makers of sustainable paper, specialty paper, and private label packaging, the company which has survived near closings and business scrapes in the past, has struggled since last March to weather the economy.
PORT HURON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wcsx.com

Westland’s Halloween Secret – Hush

It’s a secret I have to share… Westland’s Halloween secret: Hush Haunted Attraction in Westland. I had a chance to preview this place and I think it’s pretty genius. Hush is a haunted house with TONS of fun (and scary) characters plus three secret bars. I made my way through the haunted attraction, hidden speak-easy or three and landed at Legendary Axe…where I practiced my axe-throwing skills in case the zombie apocalypse really does happen. PS: I think their food is delicious.
WESTLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29

(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here. 
SOUTHFIELD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy