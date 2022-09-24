ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula airport receives $3.6m in FAA funds to expand deicing facility

By Missoula Current
KPAX
 2 days ago
MISSOULA - As the Missoula Montana Airport begins the second phase of work to expand its passenger terminal, it will do so with additional funding from the Federal Aviation Administration for other projects.

Sen. Jon Tester on Friday said the airport will receive $3.6 million in Airport Improvement Grants to expand the apron used to deice aircraft before winter departures.

“Airports are essential infrastructure in Montana that help create jobs and keep families connected across our state,” Tester said. “I’m proud to have secured these investments that will upgrade the deicing apron at the Missoula Montana Airport, which will help expand operations at the facility, improve safety for folks flying in and out of Montana in the winter, and grow Missoula’s economy.”

Work to complete a new passenger terminal with eight new gates and room for larger plans and bigger crowds has garnered much of the airport's attention. The improvements are needed to move the airport into the 21st Century.

But other projects are quietly taking place around the airfield, including work to expand the deicing apron. The airport plans to expand the pad by 18,100 square yards to meet FAA design standards.

The concrete apron is used to deice departing aircraft during the winter months.

The Missoula airport is receiving a share of $13.6 million in U.S. Department of Transportation funding secured for 19 airports across the state. Last fiscal year, Tester also secured $28.6 million in funding that went to 69 state airports as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package.

“The funding is a part of approximately $144 million secured by Tester that will be awarded over five years to Montana airports through the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program,” Tester's office said. “It can be used to construct or repair runways and taxiways as well as make terminal and gate improvements.”

