Summit Daily News
Mountain town leaders hear from veteran Colorado River photographer and filmmaker to close out sustainability conference
Environmental and sustainability advocates from mountains across the United States gathered in Breckenridge to hear photographer and filmmaker Pete McBride speak about his time on the Colorado River. McBride closed out Mountain Towns 2030, a conference focusing on sustainability in mountain towns. Breckenridge hosted the conference, which featured panels and...
Summit Daily News
Rally for Camp Hale national monument at Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail includes 100-year-old WWII veteran
VAIL — As the country celebrated National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, the Colorado Snowsports Museum welcomed a host of advocates rallying for the proposed Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument. Among those advocating for President Joe Biden to designate the new monument was Francis “Bud” Lovett, one...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The post office in Breckenridge is a disaster and needs fixed
I have been part of the Breckenridge community since 1970, spending weekends and holidays here for years. Now we are full-time summer residents, staying five months a year. I am over 80 years old and have to get into Breckenridge’s post office to get my mail at least a few times a week. The conditions at the post office are such that I have serious problems entering and exiting the building. The steps are badly broken and a hazard to navigate. The sidewalks and handicap ramp are far less than smooth. And if you use the side entrance and steps inside, it is filthy and looks like it hasn’t been cleaned or painted in years.
Summit Daily News
Family sues Aspen Skiing Co. over deposit for wedding nixed due to COVID restrictions
Aspen Skiing Co. faces civil allegations over its alleged refusal to refund a near $60,000 down payment to a family that booked and cancelled a wedding event at the Little Nell because of pandemic restrictions. Claims against Skico in a lawsuit filed in Pitkin County District Court by Iowa resident...
Summit Daily News
Turning Town Hall into a townhome? Dillon floats workforce housing ideas
Dillon Town Council marked several locations in town for workforce housing potential while reviewing its options to address its workforce housing shortage at Tuesday’s council meeting Sept. 20. Lots along Main Street, LaBonte Street and even Town Hall itself were considered. “The slate is wide open in terms of...
Summit Daily News
Frisco invites community feedback for trails master plan update
The town of Frisco adopted a master plan for its trails in 2017, and now officials are soliciting community input for updates and adjustments to the plan. An open house is set for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the First and Main Building, 108 Main St.
Summit Daily News
Summit County community is invited to electric vehicle event
High Country Conservation Center and its partners are inviting the community to learn about electric vehicles and what it’s like driving them in the mountains. Dealership staff will be present to help attendees learn about the vehicle models and the federal and state tax credits available for purchasing an electric vehicle from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Frisco Adventure Park. Participants can also sign up for a test drive.
Summit Daily News
This week in history Sept. 23, 1922: Mining peaks up steam as railroad makes cuts
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Sept. 23, 1922. The Bemrose Placer near the top of Hoosier Pass has been worked practically during all of the past season. In order to do so, it was necessary to rearrange the sluice boxes, and deep cuts had to be made across the property.
Summit Daily News
Paddleboarding coven conjures up a magical afternoon on Dillon Reservoir to celebrate the arrival of spooky season
On Saturday, Sept. 24, folks passing by the Dillon Reservoir may have spotted a coven of floating witches. Though it may seem hilarious or even confusing for some, organizer Tanya Barnicoat from Glenwood Springs said it’s the perfect way to say goodbye to summer. As fall descends upon the...
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne construction projects include several workforce housing developments
As communities across Summit County look to expand access to housing, Silverthorne has several unit developments currently in construction in town that will bring dozens of housing units to the town — both for sale at market prices and ones aimed to house the local workforce. “We’re excited to...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Frisco better not waste money on fiber internet like Breck
Summit Daily News reported Frisco is considering improvements to internet service and has installed conduits for fiber installation. It’s asking for proposals. Foremost has to be the question of whether it will install its own fiber and follow Breckenridge’s path. In 2018 Breckenridge approved spending $8 million on...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Support local business and vote ‘no’ on alcohol-related ballot measures
Vote “no” on selling wine in grocery stores. The obvious reason is that mom-and-pop stores cannot compete with big-box stores, and some people may well lose their livelihood. We need to support these people. But there is also another reason. When City Market in Dillon started selling beer,...
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Paul Olson: Will labor unions change the winter resort business?
Labor unions have been in the news lately. About 50,000 railroad workers called off their strike in September after reaching an agreement with federal government officials. Seattle teachers recently ended their weeklong strike allowing the city’s 49,000 students to get started with classes. For three days last week, 15,000 Minnesota nurses went on strike. Most people are not happy when a rail strike causes supply chain problems or a local teachers strike keeps their children out of school or a lack of nurses means they cannot get proper care at a hospital, but nevertheless, unions are enjoying their highest level of public approval since 1965.
Summit Daily News
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Sept. 25
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Arrow, 15 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male. Boots, 6 months,...
Summit Daily News
Paola Arredondo poised for exciting finish to career at Summit High School
If you pay attention to the high school sports action at Summit High School, then the name Paola Arredondo is familiar. The Summit senior is an all-around athlete who plays rugby in the fall, basketball in the winter and soccer in the spring. Beyond being a member of three sports teams at Summit, Arredondo serves as one of the main leaders for the teams on and off the field and court.
