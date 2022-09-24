ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Summit Daily News

Mountain town leaders hear from veteran Colorado River photographer and filmmaker to close out sustainability conference

Environmental and sustainability advocates from mountains across the United States gathered in Breckenridge to hear photographer and filmmaker Pete McBride speak about his time on the Colorado River. McBride closed out Mountain Towns 2030, a conference focusing on sustainability in mountain towns. Breckenridge hosted the conference, which featured panels and...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: The post office in Breckenridge is a disaster and needs fixed

I have been part of the Breckenridge community since 1970, spending weekends and holidays here for years. Now we are full-time summer residents, staying five months a year. I am over 80 years old and have to get into Breckenridge’s post office to get my mail at least a few times a week. The conditions at the post office are such that I have serious problems entering and exiting the building. The steps are badly broken and a hazard to navigate. The sidewalks and handicap ramp are far less than smooth. And if you use the side entrance and steps inside, it is filthy and looks like it hasn’t been cleaned or painted in years.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Turning Town Hall into a townhome? Dillon floats workforce housing ideas

Dillon Town Council marked several locations in town for workforce housing potential while reviewing its options to address its workforce housing shortage at Tuesday’s council meeting Sept. 20. Lots along Main Street, LaBonte Street and even Town Hall itself were considered. “The slate is wide open in terms of...
DILLON, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco invites community feedback for trails master plan update

The town of Frisco adopted a master plan for its trails in 2017, and now officials are soliciting community input for updates and adjustments to the plan. An open house is set for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the First and Main Building, 108 Main St.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County community is invited to electric vehicle event

High Country Conservation Center and its partners are inviting the community to learn about electric vehicles and what it’s like driving them in the mountains. Dealership staff will be present to help attendees learn about the vehicle models and the federal and state tax credits available for purchasing an electric vehicle from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Frisco Adventure Park. Participants can also sign up for a test drive.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Frisco better not waste money on fiber internet like Breck

Summit Daily News reported Frisco is considering improvements to internet service and has installed conduits for fiber installation. It’s asking for proposals. Foremost has to be the question of whether it will install its own fiber and follow Breckenridge’s path. In 2018 Breckenridge approved spending $8 million on...
FRISCO, CO
News Break
Politics
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Paul Olson: Will labor unions change the winter resort business?

Labor unions have been in the news lately. About 50,000 railroad workers called off their strike in September after reaching an agreement with federal government officials. Seattle teachers recently ended their weeklong strike allowing the city’s 49,000 students to get started with classes. For three days last week, 15,000 Minnesota nurses went on strike. Most people are not happy when a rail strike causes supply chain problems or a local teachers strike keeps their children out of school or a lack of nurses means they cannot get proper care at a hospital, but nevertheless, unions are enjoying their highest level of public approval since 1965.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Sept. 25

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Arrow, 15 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male. Boots, 6 months,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Paola Arredondo poised for exciting finish to career at Summit High School

If you pay attention to the high school sports action at Summit High School, then the name Paola Arredondo is familiar. The Summit senior is an all-around athlete who plays rugby in the fall, basketball in the winter and soccer in the spring. Beyond being a member of three sports teams at Summit, Arredondo serves as one of the main leaders for the teams on and off the field and court.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

