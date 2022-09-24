Read full article on original website
Judge kept in the park again, Yankees fall to Jays in 10
TORONTO -- Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will have to wait at least one more day to achieve home run history and crack some bubbly.Judge stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris' American League record, and the Yankees' bid to clinch the AL East stalled when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the 10th to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win Monday night.Judge led off the game with a single, then struck out twice and walked twice as New York's winning streak ended at seven. The Yankees (94-59) would've sealed the division with a win."We...
