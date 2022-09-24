ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
People

Utah School Bus Driver Told Students She'd 'Shoot Them' for Protesting Missed Turn

A second Utah school district is investigating after another driver "becomes frustrated and begins to scream" at students in a video A Utah school bus driver who told elementary students she'd "shoot them" if another one questioned her driving has led the district to condemn and investigate the incident. "One more person says 'Where are we going?,' I'm going to shoot them," the driver is overheard saying in a video obtained and broadcast by FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City. "OK, now listen — I missed the stop; I'm trying to...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Nevada State
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Horse
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: The post office in Breckenridge is a disaster and needs fixed

I have been part of the Breckenridge community since 1970, spending weekends and holidays here for years. Now we are full-time summer residents, staying five months a year. I am over 80 years old and have to get into Breckenridge’s post office to get my mail at least a few times a week. The conditions at the post office are such that I have serious problems entering and exiting the building. The steps are badly broken and a hazard to navigate. The sidewalks and handicap ramp are far less than smooth. And if you use the side entrance and steps inside, it is filthy and looks like it hasn’t been cleaned or painted in years.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Pocono Update

Advice | My Child Hates Elementary School

My daughter is in first grade and we are having severe difficulties with her attendance in school. She cries every single morning when we are trying to get her ready. She is very quiet in class and barely interacts with the other children. When she comes home, we can see that she has barely eaten any of her lunch, and she complains of headaches and stomach aches. She was homeschooled for kindergarten, so I know she is more than capable. What is going on here? How can we help her to have a better transition into first grade?
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pets

Comments / 0

Community Policy